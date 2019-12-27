Miami Hurricanes football
Getty Images

Miami Hurricanes AD issues statement on the State of The U football

By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 12:29 AM EST
The mess that is the current state of Miami Hurricanes football has yet another data point.

Heading into Thursday night’s bowl game, Manny Diaz wasn’t sure who his starting quarterback would be.  A couple of hours before kickoff, a report surfaced that the Hurricanes would be parting ways with offensive coordinator Dan Enos after one season.

Amidst that tumult, The U proceeded to spit the postseason bed.  Epically.

In the 14-0 Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech, Miami was shutout in a bowl game for the first time since 1994.  They managed just 227 yards of offense.  For the game.

At 6-7, they finished below .500 for the first time since 2014.  And the second time since 2007.  And the third time since 1997.

Following the latest on-field embarrassment, Blake James issued a statement on Twitter in which he addressed “a disappointing finish” for a 2019 season “that fell well below the high standards of the University of Miami football program.”  The athletic director indicated that Diaz will be back as head coach.  The AD also indicated “clearly changes are necessary and expected.”

Now, as for those high standards mentioned by James.

Since 2003, The U has won 10 games in a season just once.  Since joining the ACC for the 2004 season, the Hurricanes have won one division championship (2017).  They have won zero conference titles.

Going on nearly two decades, The U has been nothing more than just another football program.  And maybe that’s nothing more than they’ll ever be again?

Pitt rallies past Eastern Michigan to win Quick Lane Bowl

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettDec 26, 2019, 11:51 PM EST
After a truly dreadful Independence Bowl, we were due for a good one in the nightcap. We got it. Pitt took its first and final lead with 47 seconds to go, rallying past Eastern Michigan to win the Quick Lane Bowl, 34-30.

But before Pitt could rally for the win, Pat Narduzzi‘s team first had to fall behind.

Eastern Michigan (6-7) registered a 35-yard Chris Ryland field goal to open the game, and then Kenny Pickett could not hold on to the ball as he was being sacked, turning it over. Mike Glass III pushed the Panthers’ deficit to 10-0 with a 3-yard run at the 6:46 mark of the first quarter. Then, Alex Kessman failed to get Pitt on the board when he missed a 49-yard field goal.

However, things would get better in the second quarter. Kessman made a 44-yard field goal and then, after forcing a second straight EMU punt, Pickett found Maurice Ffrench for a 96-yard touchdown pass, the longest in school history, which tied the game at 10 at the 10:04 mark of the second quarter.

Eastern answered with a Glass pass that hit off the hands of a Pitt defender and into the arms of Quian Williams, who raced untouched for a 50-yard touchdown. Pitt answered with an 8-yard Vincent Davis run.

EMU nudged back ahead with a 45-yard Ryland field goal with 1:32 left in the first half, but could not double its lead to six when, after a Pitt three-and-out, Glass took a sack with no timeouts and 20 seconds left and EMU could not get the ball spiked in time before the clock expired. Those three unrealized points would prove crucial.

Pitt (8-5) tied the game with a 51-yard Kessman boot at the 4:16 mark of the third quarter and, after a pair of punts, the game would then see-saw back and forth. EMU took a 27-20 lead on a 10-yard pass from Glass III to Arthur Jackson III, but Pitt struck right back with a 19-yard strike from Pickett to John Wayne.

Eastern Michigan immediately drove into Panther territory, but they could not finish the drive and the Pitt defense held serve via a 48-yard Ryland field goal. The Eagle defense then forced a three-and-out, handing its offense a chance to win the game with the ball and a 30-27 lead with 4:19 to play. EMU could not achieve the necessary first down, allowing Pitt to take over at its own 9 with 2:37 available. They would need only 1:56, knifing 91 yards in 10 plays, Pitt took its first lead on this 25-yard toss from Pickett (361 yards, three touchdowns) to Taysir Mack.

Needing a touchdown instead of a field goal, Eastern moved from its 25 to the 40 but pushed no further. Glass was ejected with five seconds to play for throwing a punch, and backup Preston Hutchinson could not pull off a miracle.

The win gave Pitt its first bowl victory in four tries under Narduzzi. EMU is still looking for its second bowl win in school history.

Michigan DE Kwity Paye tweets he’ll return to Wolverines in 2020

Michigan Kwity Paye
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 26, 2019, 10:13 PM EST
Michigan may lose a few players early to the NFL, but Kwity Paye won’t be one of them.

On Twitter Thursday night, Paye announced that he “will return for my senior season in 2020.” Paye, who has yet to use his redshirt season, has one year of eligibility remaining.

“I want to continue to be a contributor for this team,” Paye wrote. “[I] want to grow my game and help my teammates grow theirs while learning all I can from our coaching staff.

“I want to finish my degree next fall, earn a third Academic All-Big Ten award and continue to experience college life.”

Paye has played in 33 games during his time in Ann Arbor, starting 15 of those contests.  Of those starts, 11 came in 2019.

This season, Paye leads the Wolverines in tackles for loss with 12½.  His 6½ sacks are second on the team.  Both of those numbers are career-highs for the Rhode Island product.

Prior to 2019, Paye had totaled seven tackles for loss and three sacks his first two seasons.

Paye will next take the field in the Citrus Bowl vs. Alabama.  That game will be played New Year’s Day afternoon.  The Wolverines will enter the matchup as a touchdown underdog to the Crimson Tide.

Associated Press
Louisiana Tech shuts out Miami in unwatchable Independence Bowl

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 26, 2019, 7:38 PM EST
In the macabre theater of awful bowl games, the 2019 Independence Bowl. It wasn’t fun-bad, like last year’s Cheez-It Bowl. It was just… bad.

The final score pretty much says it all: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0.

The Hurricanes played three quarterbacks. None were effective. Jarren Williams started the game and went 9-of-20 for 94 yards and an interception. Tate Martell got a series; he completed his only pass but largely tried to make plays with his legs. He finished with five carries for five yards. N’Kosi Perry came in in relief and had two chances to put the Hurricanes on the scoreboard.

First, after Gilbert Frierson intercepted Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith and gave the Hurricanes the ball at midfield with 12:28 to play, Perry led Miami to the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line, but they wound up punting from the 39. That 4th-and-14 would be their last chance.

Louisiana Tech drove 48 yards on their next possession, forcing Miami to take over at their own 20 with 5:24 to play, and Perry threw a game-ending interception at midfield with four minutes to play.

Smith put the game out of its misery with a clinching 8-yard touchdown run with 1:15 to play. He gave the Bulldogs the lead on a 20-yard strike to Israel Tucker at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter, but outside of that throw he was 12-of-27 for 143 yards and an interception.

Still, Smith looked like Joe Burrow compared to Miami’s quarterbacks, who went 15-of-34 for 153 yards with two interceptions. As a team, Miami snapped the ball 62 times, gaining 227 yards and achieving 15 first downs. This was the last game for Dan Enos as Miami’s offensive coordinator, and both sides likely can’t wait to get out of this relationship. Miami’s first season under Manny Diaz ends at 6-7 with losses to two Conference USA schools and a second straight corpse-like performance in a bowl game.

The win allows Louisiana Tech to shake off a disappointing November by extending its bowl winning streak to six and pushing this season’s win total to double digits.