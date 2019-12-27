Miami Hurricanes AD issues statement on the State of The U football

The mess that is the current state of Miami Hurricanes football has yet another data point.
Heading into Thursday night’s bowl game, Manny Diaz wasn’t sure who his starting quarterback would be. A couple of hours before kickoff, a report surfaced that the Hurricanes would be parting ways with offensive coordinator Dan Enos after one season.
Amidst that tumult, The U proceeded to spit the postseason bed. Epically.
In the 14-0 Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech, Miami was shutout in a bowl game for the first time since 1994. They managed just 227 yards of offense. For the game.
At 6-7, they finished below .500 for the first time since 2014. And the second time since 2007. And the third time since 1997.
Following the latest on-field embarrassment, Blake James issued a statement on Twitter in which he addressed “a disappointing finish” for a 2019 season “that fell well below the high standards of the University of Miami football program.” The athletic director indicated that Diaz will be back as head coach. The AD also indicated “clearly changes are necessary and expected.”
Now, as for those high standards mentioned by James.
Since 2003, The U has won 10 games in a season just once. Since joining the ACC for the 2004 season, the Hurricanes have won one division championship (2017). They have won zero conference titles.
Going on nearly two decades, The U has been nothing more than just another football program. And maybe that’s nothing more than they’ll ever be again?