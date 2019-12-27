Ohio State transfer Brandon White lands at Rutgers

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ohio State transfer Brandon White may have left Columbus, but he won’t even be leaving the Big Ten. Hell, even the B1G East.

Friday morning on Twitter, White confirmed that he will be transferring to Rutgers. New/old head coach Greg Schiano confirmed the safety’s signing on his Twitter account as well.

The announcement from the Ohio State transfer comes exactly two weeks after his portal entry was first reported.

The move serves as a reunion as Schiano served as OSU’s defensive coordinator from 2016-18. Schiano was also White’s position coach upon his signing with the Buckeyes in 2017.

A four-star signee that year, White was rated as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Ohio. White played in 28 games during his time with the Buckeyes, including 10 this past season.

This past January, he was named Defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl following OSU’s win over Washington.

As a graduate transfer, White will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.