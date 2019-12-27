All signs pointing to Oregon WR Mycah Pittman playing in Rose Bowl

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 27 bowl menu, one that features five games and schools from every Power Five conference.

WHO: North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4)

WHAT: The 12th Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

WHERE: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN

THE LINE: Temple, +5

__________

WHO: Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4)

WHAT: The 10th New Era Pinstripe Bowl

WHERE: Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York

WHEN: 3:20 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE LINE: Wake Forest, +3½

__________

WHO: Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)

WHAT: The 14th Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

WHEN: 6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE LINE: Oklahoma State, +6½

__________

WHO: USC (8-4) vs. Iowa (9-3)

WHAT: The 42nd San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

WHERE: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, California

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

THE LINE: USC, +2

__________

WHO: Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6)

WHAT: The 31st Cheez-It Bowl

WHERE: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

WHEN: 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: Ye Olde College Football Bowl Preview has decreed that there may be more disparate college football teams than Air Force and Washington State, but it certainly wouldn’t take long to call the roll. The Cougars lead the nation — by a wide margin — in passing, averaging 444.3 yards per game; LSU’s 386.8 ypg is second. The Falcons, meanwhile, are 124th at 131 ypg. Conversely, the military academy is third at the FBS level in averaging 292.5 ypg on the ground. … Average number of runs per game for Air Force: 57. Average number of passes per game for Washington State: 56. … Wazzu’s Anthony Gordon is second in the FBS with 45 touchdown passes this season. In two games (vs. UCLA in September, vs. Oregon State in November), Gordon threw a combined 15 touchdown passes; in 12 games this year, Air Force threw 14. … The Falcons will be playing in their first bowl game since 2016. The Cougars are playing in their fifth straight, and will be looking for back-to-back bowl wins for the first time since the mid-nineties. … A win today would be Air Force’s 11th, which would be the football program’s most since 1998. … A loss for Wazzu would leave them under .500 for a season for the first time since 2014, Mike Leach‘s third year in Pullman. … Coming into the postseason, the Falcons have won seven straight. The Cougars started the 2019 campaign 3-0 before losing six of their last nine, including the Apple Cup to rival Washington. … Wazzu has played in this game once (1992), back when it was called the Copper Bowl. Air Force’s only appearance came three years later. … In addition to the Cheez-It Bowl and Copper Bowl, this game has also answered to names such as Insight.com Bowl, Insight Bowl, Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl and Cactus Bowl. … Regardless of how this game plays out, it can’t possibly match the ugly duck that was last year’s game. In a matchup that featured nine interceptions (nine!!!) and 15 punts, TCU came away with a 10-7 overtime “win” over Cal.

THE LINE: Washington State, +3

THE PREDICTION: Air Force 28, Washington State 34