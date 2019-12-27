Stretch time in the Bronx, Wake Forest leading Michigan State in Pinstripe Bowl

Wake Forest is looking to snap the ACC’s losing ways in the Pinstripe Bowl. Heading to the top of the third in Yankee Stadium, Wake Forest leads the Big Ten’s Michigan State 21-20.
Michigan State’s first touchdown of the game actually came on defense, with defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk picking off a pass tipped at the line and returning it 14 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the first quarter. Panasiuk was flagged for a celebration penalty when he took his helmet off in the end zone, but that was a moment the big guy will cherish for as long as he lives.
The big man caught it off his teammate's back for the pick-six 😱 pic.twitter.com/dnhWaecNXJ
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 27, 2019
Wake Forest and Michigan State exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter with big plays through the air. Wake Forest took advantage of a short field following a long Michigan State punt with Jamie Newman completing a 16-yard pass to Donavon Greene to reclaim the lead, 14-10. The Spartans answered with a quick three-play drive fueled by a 64-yard pass from Brian Lewerke to Trenton Gillison to set up a Lewerke 8-yard touchdown run.
Wake Forest retook the lead on the ensuing possession with a 44-yard pass from Newman to Jack Freudenthal. The Spartans added a field goal in the final minute of the half to bring the Spartans within one point of the Demon Deacons.