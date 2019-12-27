WR Trishton Jackson leaves Syracuse early for 2020 NFL Draft

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Of his own volition, Trishton Jackson has seen his time at Syracuse come to an end.

On his personal Twitter account, Jackson announced that, after “carefully taking everything into consideration, I would like to announce my decision to forego my senior year and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.” The wide receiver added that “[t]his decision was not easy by any means.”

A redshirt junior, Jackson had one season of eligibility he could’ve used.

“We appreciate everything Trishton did for our program during his time at Syracuse University,” head coach Dino Babers said in a statement. “We wish him the best as he pursues his dream of playing professionally.”

Jackson actually began his collegiate career at Michigan State, playing two years for the Spartans. In 2017, Jackson totaled 143 yards on 12 receptions in a dozen games played.

In mid-January of 2018, Jackson left MSU and quickly landed at Syracuse.

After playing in just one game his first year with the Orange, Jackson emerged as the team’s top receiver in 2019. He led the team in receptions (66), receiving yards (1,023) and receiving touchdowns (11).

Following the regular seasons, Jackson earned second-team All-ACC honors.