The entire Troy football family is mourning the loss of one of its former players, John Johnson.
According to a release from the program, Johnson died Thursday from injuries he sustained motorcycle accident Thursday. According to FirstCoastNews.com, Johnson was attempting to pass a truck when he clipped its rear end. Police stated that Johnson wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Johnson, 24, played wide receiver for the Trojans from 2014-17.
“I was devastated to learn of the passing of John Johnson yesterday,” former Troy and current West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said in a statement. “John was a great representative of his hometown Troy, the Troy football program and Troy University. On the field, I will always remember John’s knack for trick plays and his strong performance in his last game in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl. More importantly, I will remember John’s big smile, how he loved children, and how he led our football team in community service for three years in a row. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. An immensely talented young man, gone way too soon.”
Johnson started 15 games during his time with the Trojans. He finished his collegiate career with 949 yards and four touchdowns on 81 receptions.
Where Johnson really shined, though, was off the field. From the program’s release:
… he was proud to be from Troy and was generous of his time in the community. Johnson never missed an opportunity to volunteer for Read Across America, Pike County Heart Walk, Salvation Army food drives, Habitat for Humanity and many more community service projects.
While he never sought out recognition for his work, Johnson’s kindness did not go unnoticed. He was nominated for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Allstate Good Works Team and was named to the Sun Belt Conference Leadership Team in the spring prior to his senior season. The Sun Belt Leadership Team was an exclusive team was for student-athletes who exemplified the highest qualities of being a true student-athlete.