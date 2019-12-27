The entire Troy football family is mourning the loss of one of its former players, John Johnson.

According to a release from the program, Johnson died Thursday from injuries he sustained motorcycle accident Thursday. According to FirstCoastNews.com, Johnson was attempting to pass a truck when he clipped its rear end. Police stated that Johnson wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Johnson, 24, played wide receiver for the Trojans from 2014-17.

“I was devastated to learn of the passing of John Johnson yesterday,” former Troy and current West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said in a statement. “John was a great representative of his hometown Troy, the Troy football program and Troy University. On the field, I will always remember John’s knack for trick plays and his strong performance in his last game in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl. More importantly, I will remember John’s big smile, how he loved children, and how he led our football team in community service for three years in a row. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. An immensely talented young man, gone way too soon.”

Johnson started 15 games during his time with the Trojans. He finished his collegiate career with 949 yards and four touchdowns on 81 receptions.

Where Johnson really shined, though, was off the field. From the program’s release: