Former Troy WR John Johnson, 24, dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle accident

By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 11:58 AM EST
The entire Troy football family is mourning the loss of one of its former players, John Johnson.

According to a release from the program, Johnson died Thursday from injuries he sustained motorcycle accident Thursday.  According to FirstCoastNews.com, Johnson was attempting to pass a truck when he clipped its rear end.  Police stated that Johnson wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Johnson, 24, played wide receiver for the Trojans from 2014-17.

“I was devastated to learn of the passing of John Johnson yesterday,” former Troy and current West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said in a statement. “John was a great representative of his hometown Troy, the Troy football program and Troy University. On the field, I will always remember John’s knack for trick plays and his strong performance in his last game in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl. More importantly, I will remember John’s big smile, how he loved children, and how he led our football team in community service for three years in a row. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. An immensely talented young man, gone way too soon.”

Johnson started 15 games during his time with the Trojans.  He finished his collegiate career with 949 yards and four touchdowns on 81 receptions.

Where Johnson really shined, though, was off the field.  From the program’s release:

… he was proud to be from Troy and was generous of his time in the community. Johnson never missed an opportunity to volunteer for Read Across America, Pike County Heart Walk, Salvation Army food drives, Habitat for Humanity and many more community service projects.

While he never sought out recognition for his work, Johnson’s kindness did not go unnoticed. He was nominated for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Allstate Good Works Team and was named to the Sun Belt Conference Leadership Team in the spring prior to his senior season. The Sun Belt Leadership Team was an exclusive team was for student-athletes who exemplified the highest qualities of being a true student-athlete.

Ed Orgeron thinks LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play in playoffs vs. Oklahoma

By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
When it comes to the will-he, won’t-he drama swirling around LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, there’s yet another update as it pertains to the playoffs.  Sort of.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice earlier this month, leaving his status for Saturday’s Peach Bowl in doubt. Earlier this week, though, Ed Orgeron stated that there’s a chance Edwards-Helaire will play against Oklahoma in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday.

On the eve of that matchup, the head coach offered the latest on the status of the Tigers’ leading rusher.  Included in that update was Orgeron being optimistic despite the back not yet practicing since suffering the injury.

From SaturdayDownSouth.com:

[Edwards-Helaire] has not practiced yet. He got with the trainers, did a little more yesterday. He felt a little sore after he worked out. I talked to him last night.

“Obviously, if Clyde is ready to play, we are going to let him play. That’s going to be a game-time decision. The trainers are going to let us know if he’s able to play, first of all, then I’m going to ask him, ‘Are you ready to play?’ Knowing Clyde, he’s going to want to play.

“Do I think he plays? Yeah. How much he plays? I don’t know. We still have a ways to go there. He’s still a little sore, he’s still not 100 percent healthy, obviously. I don’t know if he can cut yet and he doesn’t know if he can cut yet. We’ll see.

Edwards-Helaire’s 1,290 yards on the ground this season are second in the SEC and 17th nationally.  His 16 rushing touchdowns are tops in the conference as well.

If Edwards-Helaire is unable to go, the running game load against the Sooners would likely fall into the laps of Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery.  Davis-Price is third on the team with 270 yards, while Emery’s 182 are fourth.  Davis-Price’s six rushing touchdowns are second on the Tigers.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, incidentally, is second on the team in rushing with 289 yards.

First-team All-Big 12 DB will be sidelined for Oklahoma State in bowl game vs. Texas A&M

By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Oklahoma State will be down a key piece of its secondary for its bowl game later Friday.

Thursday, Mike Gundy revealed that Kolby Harvell-Peel will not play in the Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M because of injury. While the head coach didn’t divulge details, The Oklahoman reported that Harvell-Peel suffered a knee injury on the final play of the regular-season finale against Bedlam rival Oklahoma.

“It’s unfortunate that he can’t play in the game, but he’s been a really good leader for us,” the head coach said. “We’re looking forward to his future at Oklahoma State.”

The loss of Harvell-Peel, who went to high school in College Station, is a significant one.

The safety is leading the Cowboys in interceptions with five and passes defensed with 13. He’s also third in tackles with 71.

Following the regular season, the true sophomore was named first-team All-Big 12.

BREAKING: LSU HC Ed Orgeron NOT named Dodd Coach of the Year

By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
And, yes, when LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t win an award associated with coaching, it serves as breaking news.

Already this awards circuit, Orgeron has been named as the SEC (HERE), Home Depot (HERE), Associated Press, Eddie Robinson (HERE) and Walter Camp Coach of the Year (HERE).  Friday, however, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham was named as the Bobby Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year.

According to the trophy’s Twitter bio, the Dodd is “[a]warded each year to the coach that best embodies the three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

 

In his 15th season at Utah, Whittingham has the Utes sitting at 11-2 on the season heading into the Alama Bowl. Utah claimed the Pac-12 South in 2019 for the second-straight year and third in five seasons.

Whittingham is the first Utah head coach to win the Dodd, which was first presented in 1976.  Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly was last year’s winner.

Miami, Dan Enos divorce final as Hurricanes fire first-year OC

By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 11:37 AM EST
The marriage of Miami and Dan Enos, as it turned out, didn’t even last one full year.

Prior to last night’s Independence Bowl, a report surfaced that The U would part ways with Enos after the game.  Following an epically embarrassing shutout loss to Louisiana Tech, Blake James gave a public show of support to head coach Manny Diaz.  The athletic director, though, indicated that changes were coming.

Friday morning, those changes began in earnest as the football program confirmed that Enos is out as offensive coordinator.

The 51-year-old Enos was in his first season as Manny Diaz‘s offensive coordinator.  Enos, who came to Miami from Alabama, also served as quarterbacks coach.

This season, Miami is ninth in the ACC and 74th in the country in scoring offense at 27.8 points per game; last season, the Hurricanes averaged 28.8 ppg.  Their 378.9 yards per game are 11th in the conference and 90th nationally.

Heading into the postseason, Diaz was considering making another change at quarterback in an attempt to jumpstart the offense.  In the bowl loss, and using three different quarterbacks, the Hurricanes totaled 227 yards and zero points.  It marked the first time The U had been shutout in a bowl game since 1994.

The U is the well-traveled Enos’ fifth coaching stop this decade.  From 2010-14, he was the head coach at Central Michigan.  He left CMU of his own volition for the coordinator job at Arkansas.  After three seasons there, Enos went to Michigan as an offensive assistant; he lasted less than a month in Ann Arbor before leaving for Tuscaloosa.