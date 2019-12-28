Colorado State QB Collin Hill follows Mike Bobo to South Carolina

As some had expected, Collin Hill has indeed followed Mike Bobo to South Carolina.

Back on Dec. 19, Hill announced that he would be transferring from Colorado State. The head coach at Colorado State for five seasons, Mike Bobo was fired earlier this month. Less than a week later, Bobo was hired as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Naturally, those two events led to the speculation of a Columbia reunion. Saturday afternoon, Hill tweeted that the reunion is officially on.

“After a lot of prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to come home and play at the University of South Carolina,” Hill wrote in his tweet. “I’m excited for what the future holds. Can’t wait to get started in January.”

Hill comes to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer.

Hill’s addition comes with an injury asterisk.

In October of 2016, Hill suffered a torn ACL playing football for the Rams. In March of 2018, Hill suffered a torn ACL while playing a game of pickup basketball. Then, in mid-September this year, Hill sustained a third torn ACL. Obviously, he was lost for the remainder of the season. It’s unclear if he will be medically cleared for spring practice.

Prior to this season, Collins had started eight games for the Rams. In 2019, he had started all three games prior to the injury, setting a career-high with 374 yards passing in the opener and following that up with 367 yards in just over two quarters of work against FCS Western Illinois.

Given the injury issues, it’s possible Hill could petition for and receive a sixth season of eligibility. That would then give him two years that he could use beginning in 2020.

As for the quarterback situation into which Hill will enter? Ryan Hilinski Wally Pipp’d Jake Bentley as a true freshman this season and, after undergoing surgery this month, will be the presumptive QB1 heading into the offseason.