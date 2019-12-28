Florida State the landing spot for Texas A&M transfer RB Jashaun Corbin

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

To Florida State from Texas A&M, Jashaun Corbin’s roller coaster ride of a season continues.

In September, Corbin went down with a season-ending hamstring injury. Earlier this month, the running back entered the NCAA transfer database. Saturday morning, the Florida native announced that he has committed to continuing his playing career at FSU.

Corbin’s announcement came one day after his former team came back to win the Texas Bowl.

Corbin started the first two games of the 2019 season before going down with the injury, rushing for 137 yards in that limited action. As a true freshman the year before, he totaled 346 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries.

A four-star 2018 signee, Corbin was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country. He was also the No. 49 player at any position in the state of Florida. Only one skill player in A&M’s class that year, wide receiver Jalen Preston, was rated higher.

Corbin had originally committed to FSU, but ended up following Jimbo Fisher to the Aggies.

FSU will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would allow Corbin to play in 2020. If that waiver is denied, he’d have two seasons of eligibility beginning in 2021 after sitting out next season.