Daughter-in-law of LSU Tigers OC Steve Ensminger killed in plane crash

Hours before kickoff, tragedy has struck the LSU Tigers as a plane crash has claimed the life of someone close to the football program.
Saturday morning, a plane crash in Lafayette, La., killed five individuals. One of those who lost their lives was Carley McCord, a 30-year-old sports broadcaster for WDSU-TV.
McCord is also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. She is married to Ensminger’s son, Steve Ensminger Jr.
The private plane on which McCord was flying was headed to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, which pits LSU against Oklahoma in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
According to head coach Ed Orgeron, Ensminger will coach in the game.
McCord graduated from both Northwestern State University and LSU.
Pat Fitzgerald has been connected to yet another job, this one with the Carolina Panthers.
According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, “[t]he… Panthers reached out to Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald about their vacancy” recently. However, Fitzgerald opted to not formally interview for the opening.
That said, the rumors connecting the long-time head coach at his alma mater to the NFL won’t be going away anytime soon. From La Canfora’s report:
There is a strong sense among NFL executives that if Fitzgerald ever did leave Northwestern, it would be for the Chicago Bears job. He may well end up as a lifer with the Wildcats, but the Illinois native has been linked to the Bears in the past, and Matt Nagy will enter 2020 on the proverbial hot seat after his offense, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the entire Bears team regressed significantly this season after reaching the playoffs in 2018.
The report comes weeks after the Wildcats finished 3-9, the worst record in Fitzgerald’s 14 years with the program. In the previous 13, he guided NU to a 96-70 record, including a 56-51 mark in Big Ten play.
An All-American linebacker at NU, Fitzgerald has further cemented his legacy in Evanston as his wins, both overall (99) and in the conference (57), are the most in Wildcats history. Fitzgerald has also guided his teams to nine bowl games; prior to taking over, the program had made six postseason appearances.
The defense was apparently optional in this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic. In the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl in the history fo the game, No. 10 Penn State put the finishing touches on its second New Years Six bowl win in three years by holding off No. 17 Memphis in a wild 53-39 victory on Saturday.
Penn State got a terrific performance out of First Team All-American linebacker Micah Parsons, who was just everywhere in the game, and the defense caused a couple of key turnovers to help counterbalance a strong showing by the Memphis offense. Brady White passed for 479 yards but failed to throw a touchdown and was picked off twice by the Nittany Lions, with one being returned for a touchdown by Garrett Taylor.
Penn State had the decided advantage on the ground with its running game. As a team, Penn State rushed for 390 yards with everyone contributing. Journey Brown led the charge with 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Noah Cain added 92 yards and two more touchdowns. Ricky Slade added 57 yards and Devyn Ford scored a touchdown. Sean Clifford didn’t have a great passing day but did rush for 28 yards on a day he was sacked a number of times.
Penn State and Memphis combined for 84 points to set the record for the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl. Penn State’s 53 points is also a school record for most points scored in a bowl game. The previous record was 50 points in the Holiday Bowl in 1989 against BYU.
Memphis kicker Riley Patterson turned in a record-setting performance, and not just for the Cotton Bowl. Ferguson’s six field goals is a new national college bowl game record. Memphis certainly had the ball moving on Penn State’s defense throughout the game but had to rely on the foot of Ferguson a few too many times as drives stalled.
The Cotton Bowl victory improves James Franklin to 2-1 in New Years Six bowl games in the last four seasons and evens Franklin’s bowl record at Penn State at 3-3.
Penn State will open the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against Kent State. Memphis will begin its 2020 season on the same day with a home game against Arkansas State.
The 2019 season may not have ended where No. 15 Notre Dame (11-2) wanted at the beginning of the season, but the Irish ended the season on a high note with a dominating performance against Iowa State (7-6) in the Camping World Bowl. Notre Dame’s 33-9 victory over the Cyclones of the Big 12 gave the Irish the fifth bowl victory under head coach Brian Kelly and sends Notre Dame into the offseason looking for a way back into the playoff mix in 2020.
Ian Book passed for 246 yards and a touchdown and Tony Jones Jr. led the Irish running game with 135 yards and a touchdown. Chase Claypool had a stellar showing as a receiver with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. It was Notre Dame’s defense that carried the team in the bowl game with a bend-but-don’t break performance that saw Iowa State get some chances but also saw Iowa State fail to finish drives. A pair of early turnovers by Iowa State allowed Notre Dame to take a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, and Iowa State’s settling for field goals never gave Brock Purdy and company much of a chance to make up enough ground.
Notre Dame ha snow won four striaght bowl games not associated with the College Football Playoff dating back to 2013. But the Irish were in the playoff last year and will hope a win like this helps fuel the fire to get back to the big stage a year from now. That will mean moving forward after some key roster changes due to graduation and the NFL draft.
The 2020 season will begin for Notre Dame on Aug. 29, 2020 with a game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. The Irish will open its home schedule two weeks later after a bye when they host Arkansas on sept. 12. Notre Dame has some difficult games coming up in 2020 with a game against Wisconsin in Lambeau Field in Green Bay and a home game against Clemson in early November.
Iowa State will open the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against South Dakota.
