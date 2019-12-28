Daughter-in-law of LSU Tigers OC Steve Ensminger killed in plane crash

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Hours before kickoff, tragedy has struck the LSU Tigers as a plane crash has claimed the life of someone close to the football program.

Saturday morning, a plane crash in Lafayette, La., killed five individuals. One of those who lost their lives was Carley McCord, a 30-year-old sports broadcaster for WDSU-TV.

McCord is also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. She is married to Ensminger’s son, Steve Ensminger Jr.

The private plane on which McCord was flying was headed to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, which pits LSU against Oklahoma in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

According to head coach Ed Orgeron, Ensminger will coach in the game.

LSU co-OC Steve Ensminger's daughter-in-law died in a plane crash today. Ed Orgeron tells @sportsiren "Our thoughts and prayers out to him. Steve and his wife, his family are so distraught. Steve is a man. He knows how to handle things." Ensminger "absolutely" will coach today. — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) December 28, 2019

McCord graduated from both Northwestern State University and LSU.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by the tragedy.