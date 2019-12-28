Another Michigan player eschews draft, will return to Wolverines in 2020

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

When it comes to Michigan and the 2020 NFL Draft, Jim Harbaugh has fared fairly well. Thus far.

Thursday, defensive lineman Kwity Paye announced he would be returning to Ann Arbor next season. A day later, teammate Nick Eubanks confirmed that he’s doing the same.

The tight end will be a fifth-year senior in 2020.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏾 One Last Ride … A post shared by || Nick Eubanks || (@banks_era_) on Dec 27, 2019 at 2:53pm PST

During his time with the Wolverines, Eubanks has started 15 of the 29 games in which he played. Of those starts, 10 have come in 2019.

Thus far this season, Eubanks has caught 23 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. All of those numbers serve as career-highs for the Florida native. He came into 2019 with 218 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Michigan will face Alabama in the Citrus Bowl New Year’s Day afternoon. Eubanks is expected to play and start in that postseason game.