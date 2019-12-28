Mike Norvell adds Memphis assistant to Florida State staff

Not surprisingly, Mike Norvell is mining his old Memphis staff now that he’s at Florida State.
Saturday afternoon, FSU announced TJ Rushing has been hired by Norvell. Rushing will serve as the Seminoles’ defensive backs coach.
“I’m excited to announce TJ Rushing as the defensive backs coach here at Florida State University,” Norvell said in a statement. “Coach Rushing is one of the brightest minds and teachers in college football. His experience as an All-American in college to his playing career in the National Football League has prepared him well to mentor and develop our student-athletes at the highest level.
“Coach Rushing will bring a tremendous amount of passion and energy to every aspect of the program, not only on the field but also in recruiting the nation’s best and brightest to Florida State.”
Rushing and Norvell, as is ofttimes the case in the profession, have a previous working relationship.
The past two seasons, Rushing, who played his college football at Stanford, was Norvell’s defensive backs coach at Memphis. He was also the Tigers’ passing-game coordinator.
From 2016-17, he was the defensive backs coach at Arizona State. He just missed working with Norvell on that staff as well.
“My family and I are elated to join Coach Norvell… at Florida State University,” Rushing said in a statement. “The list of great defensive backs that have played at this university are the Who’s Who in college football. I am eager to get there and assist in developing the next group of Seminole greats.”
With the hiring of Rushing, Norvell has now filled eight of his 10 on-field assistant positions. The others:
- Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks (HERE)
- Ron Dugans, wide receivers (HERE)
- Chris Thomsen, offensive assistant (HERE)
- Adam Fuller, defensive coordinator (HERE)
- Odell Haggins, defensive line (HERE)
- Chris Marve, linebackers coach/defensive running-game coordinator (HERE)
- John Papuchis, special teams coordinator/defensive ends (HERE)