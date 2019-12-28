No. 15 Notre Dame dominates Iowa State in Camping World Bowl blowout

The 2019 season may not have ended where No. 15 Notre Dame (11-2) wanted at the beginning of the season, but the Irish ended the season on a high note with a dominating performance against Iowa State (7-6) in the Camping World Bowl. Notre Dame’s 33-9 victory over the Cyclones of the Big 12 gave the Irish the fifth bowl victory under head coach Brian Kelly and sends Notre Dame into the offseason looking for a way back into the playoff mix in 2020.

Ian Book passed for 246 yards and a touchdown and Tony Jones Jr. led the Irish running game with 135 yards and a touchdown. Chase Claypool had a stellar showing as a receiver with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. It was Notre Dame’s defense that carried the team in the bowl game with a bend-but-don’t break performance that saw Iowa State get some chances but also saw Iowa State fail to finish drives. A pair of early turnovers by Iowa State allowed Notre Dame to take a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, and Iowa State’s settling for field goals never gave Brock Purdy and company much of a chance to make up enough ground.

Notre Dame ha snow won four striaght bowl games not associated with the College Football Playoff dating back to 2013. But the Irish were in the playoff last year and will hope a win like this helps fuel the fire to get back to the big stage a year from now. That will mean moving forward after some key roster changes due to graduation and the NFL draft.

The 2020 season will begin for Notre Dame on Aug. 29, 2020 with a game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. The Irish will open its home schedule two weeks later after a bye when they host Arkansas on sept. 12. Notre Dame has some difficult games coming up in 2020 with a game against Wisconsin in Lambeau Field in Green Bay and a home game against Clemson in early November.

Iowa State will open the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against South Dakota.

