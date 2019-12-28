USC NC State
USC assistant Joe DeForest one of two hired by NC State

By John TaylorDec 28, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
The revamping of the coaching staff at USC isn’t limited to coordinators as NC State has added one of Clay Helton‘s assistants.  Who was probably going to be let go anyway.

Saturday afternoon, North Carolina State announced two additions to Dave Doeren‘s coaching staff.  Joe DeForest has been hired as safeties coach, Brian Mitchell as cornerbacks coach.

DeForest and Mitchell both worked with first-year NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson at West Virginia.

“When I asked Tony who he would want to work with, these were the first names he mentioned,” Doeren said in a statement. “I’m elated that we’re adding them both to the family.”

Gibson was at WVU from 2001-07 and again from 2013-18 before moving on to NC State.  Mitchell was WVU’s cornerbacks coach from 2013-15.  DeForest was on WVU’s staff from 2012-15.

The past two seasons, DeForest was the outside linebackers coach at USC.  From 2016-19, Mitchell was the was Virginia Tech’s defensive backs coach.

“I am really excited to work for Coach Doeren and to be a part of the NC State program,” said DeForest in a statement. “Tony Gibson is a tremendous defensive coordinator and I can’t wait to work with him again. It’s also great to get back east, closer to my family.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to be joining Wolfpack Nation and the strong football foundation Coach Doeren has in place,” said Mitchell. “I’m looking forward to helping in that development alongside defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.”

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson trading blows as heavyweight fight at Fiesta Bowl hits halftime

By Bryan FischerDec 28, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl was billed as a heavyweight fight between two teams perfectly capable of winning it all this season and so far the game has followed just such a script.

The Buckeyes raced out to a lead before being reeled in by the reigning national champs as the two teams traded blows in the desert of the rare competitive outing in the football version of the final four. OSU wound up taking a 16-14 halftime lead over their ACC counterparts to move 30 minutes closer to a date with No. 1 LSU in the national championship game next month but it certainly is anybody’s game for the taking on Saturday night.

Leading the way for the scarlet and gray was none other than their terrific tailback J.K. Dobbins. The Texas native looked eerily similar to Ezekiel Elliott in the same uniform from a few years ago, racking up 142 yards by the midway mark and turning in the early highlight of the game by breaking a tackle and galloping 68 yards to the house for a tone-setting touchdown. In the process of hitting triple digits in the first quarter, he also managed to set the OSU single-season school rushing record, passing some guy named Eddie George.

Quarterback Justin Fields was also on point in his playoff debut on the big stage, posting a solid 12-of-21 line for 126 yards while breaking off a 21 yard run off a scramble to show that his banged up knee was certainly just fine. Fellow Heisman finalist Chase Young wasn’t quite as productive on the other side of the ball but did make his presence felt as Ohio State won the battle in the trenches with some impressive physical play.

As for the Tigers, they certainly aren’t in ACC play anymore and had to overcome a very slow start to things. Though they flashed at times early, consistency moving the chains was an issue and top receiver Tee Higgins was devastatingly knocked out for the rest of the game. To add insult to the injury, the wideout had his helmet knocked off and his head slammed to the turf on a throw along the sidelines that came on a free play due to a false start.

As a result, QB Trevor Lawrence was the sole source of offensive output in throwing for 97 yards and rather surprisingly becoming more of the run threat than Travis Etienne was. The latter did score a short touchdown run but the signal-caller’s wheels were the ones that got everybody on the feet at State Farm Stadium thanks to a crossover-filled 67 yard touchdown run.

If there was one concern for Dabo Swinney thoughhad to be his defensive’s propensity to give up big plays. In addition to whiffing on Dobbins’ big runs, they allowed nearly 300 yards and 7.2 yards per play.

There’s still a half left to play and plenty of time to get things cleaned up on both sides. While it’s refreshing enough to have a close and entertaining semifinal game in what has generally been a College Football Playoff era full of blowouts, it’s pretty clear that the early billing for this semifinal as a clash of elite teams is turning out to be playing out as such.

 

Colorado State QB Collin Hill follows Mike Bobo to South Carolina

Collin Hill Mike Bobo
By John TaylorDec 28, 2019, 9:52 PM EST
As some had expected, Collin Hill has indeed followed Mike Bobo to South Carolina.

Back on Dec. 19, Hill announced that he would be transferring from Colorado State. The head coach at Colorado State for five seasons, Mike Bobo was fired earlier this month.  Less than a week later, Bobo was hired as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Naturally, those two events led to the speculation of a Columbia reunion.  Saturday afternoon, Hill tweeted that the reunion is officially on.

“After a lot of prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to come home and play at the University of South Carolina,” Hill wrote in his tweet. “I’m excited for what the future holds. Can’t wait to get started in January.”

Hill comes to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer.

Hill’s addition comes with an injury asterisk.

In October of 2016, Hill suffered a torn ACL playing football for the Rams.  In March of 2018, Hill suffered a torn ACL while playing a game of pickup basketball. Then, in mid-September this year, Hill sustained a third torn ACL. Obviously, he was lost for the remainder of the season.  It’s unclear if he will be medically cleared for spring practice.

Prior to this season, Collins had started eight games for the Rams.  In 2019, he had started all three games prior to the injury, setting a career-high with 374 yards passing in the opener and following that up with 367 yards in just over two quarters of work against FCS Western Illinois.

Given the injury issues, it’s possible Hill could petition for and receive a sixth season of eligibility. That would then give him two years that he could use beginning in 2020.

As for the quarterback situation into which Hill will enter?  Ryan Hilinski Wally Pipp’d Jake Bentley as a true freshman this season and, after undergoing surgery this month, will be the presumptive QB1 heading into the offseason.

Mike Norvell adds Memphis assistant to Florida State staff

Mike Norvell Florida State
By John TaylorDec 28, 2019, 9:13 PM EST
Not surprisingly, Mike Norvell is mining his old Memphis staff now that he’s at Florida State.

Saturday afternoon, FSU announced TJ Rushing has been hired by Norvell.  Rushing will serve as the Seminoles’ defensive backs coach.

“I’m excited to announce TJ Rushing as the defensive backs coach here at Florida State University,” Norvell said in a statement. “Coach Rushing is one of the brightest minds and teachers in college football. His experience as an All-American in college to his playing career in the National Football League has prepared him well to mentor and develop our student-athletes at the highest level.

“Coach Rushing will bring a tremendous amount of passion and energy to every aspect of the program, not only on the field but also in recruiting the nation’s best and brightest to Florida State.”

Rushing and Norvell, as is ofttimes the case in the profession, have a previous working relationship.

The past two seasons, Rushing, who played his college football at Stanford, was Norvell’s defensive backs coach at Memphis. He was also the Tigers’ passing-game coordinator.

From 2016-17, he was the defensive backs coach at Arizona State.  He just missed working with Norvell on that staff as well.

“My family and I are elated to join Coach Norvell… at Florida State University,” Rushing said in a statement. “The list of great defensive backs that have played at this university are the Who’s Who in college football. I am eager to get there and assist in developing the next group of Seminole greats.”

With the hiring of Rushing, Norvell has now filled eight of his 10 on-field assistant positions.  The others:

  • Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks (HERE)
  • Ron Dugans, wide receivers (HERE)
  • Chris Thomsen, offensive assistant (HERE)
  • Adam Fuller, defensive coordinator (HERE)
  • Odell Haggins, defensive line (HERE)
  • Chris Marve, linebackers coach/defensive running-game coordinator (HERE)
  • John Papuchis, special teams coordinator/defensive ends (HERE)

Boise State sack machine Curtis Weaver declares for the draft

Boise State Curtis Weaver
By John TaylorDec 28, 2019, 8:44 PM EST
As expected, Boise State is losing Curtis Weaver early to the next level.

“After discussing my future with my family, I am going to chase my next dream,” Weaver wrote on Twitter. “And that [dream] is playing in the National Football League.” The linebacker/defensive end is foregoing his final season of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I came here as a fat boy and I’m leaving as a young man,” Weaver added. “You all played a part in shaping me over the course of my career. …

“I am forever grateful and honored to be a Bronco.”

In 39 career games, Weaver was credited with 34 sacks, the current active leader at the FBS level.  He’s had at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons, the only player at this level of football that can make that claim.

After 18½ tackles for loss and 13½ sacks this season, Weaver was named as the 2019 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.  He was also named a first-team Walter Camp All-American.

Weaver is the second prominent Bronco to declare early. Christmas Eve, it was confirmed that starting left tackle Ezra Cleveland is off to the NFL.