USC assistant Joe DeForest one of two hired by NC State

The revamping of the coaching staff at USC isn’t limited to coordinators as NC State has added one of Clay Helton‘s assistants. Who was probably going to be let go anyway.
Saturday afternoon, North Carolina State announced two additions to Dave Doeren‘s coaching staff. Joe DeForest has been hired as safeties coach, Brian Mitchell as cornerbacks coach.
DeForest and Mitchell both worked with first-year NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson at West Virginia.
“When I asked Tony who he would want to work with, these were the first names he mentioned,” Doeren said in a statement. “I’m elated that we’re adding them both to the family.”
Gibson was at WVU from 2001-07 and again from 2013-18 before moving on to NC State. Mitchell was WVU’s cornerbacks coach from 2013-15. DeForest was on WVU’s staff from 2012-15.
The past two seasons, DeForest was the outside linebackers coach at USC. From 2016-19, Mitchell was the was Virginia Tech’s defensive backs coach.
“I am really excited to work for Coach Doeren and to be a part of the NC State program,” said DeForest in a statement. “Tony Gibson is a tremendous defensive coordinator and I can’t wait to work with him again. It’s also great to get back east, closer to my family.”
“It’s an honor and privilege to be joining Wolfpack Nation and the strong football foundation Coach Doeren has in place,” said Mitchell. “I’m looking forward to helping in that development alongside defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.”