USC assistant Joe DeForest one of two hired by NC State

The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl was billed as a heavyweight fight between two teams perfectly capable of winning it all this season and so far the game has followed just such a script.

The Buckeyes raced out to a lead before being reeled in by the reigning national champs as the two teams traded blows in the desert of the rare competitive outing in the football version of the final four. OSU wound up taking a 16-14 halftime lead over their ACC counterparts to move 30 minutes closer to a date with No. 1 LSU in the national championship game next month but it certainly is anybody’s game for the taking on Saturday night.

Leading the way for the scarlet and gray was none other than their terrific tailback J.K. Dobbins. The Texas native looked eerily similar to Ezekiel Elliott in the same uniform from a few years ago, racking up 142 yards by the midway mark and turning in the early highlight of the game by breaking a tackle and galloping 68 yards to the house for a tone-setting touchdown. In the process of hitting triple digits in the first quarter, he also managed to set the OSU single-season school rushing record, passing some guy named Eddie George.

Quarterback Justin Fields was also on point in his playoff debut on the big stage, posting a solid 12-of-21 line for 126 yards while breaking off a 21 yard run off a scramble to show that his banged up knee was certainly just fine. Fellow Heisman finalist Chase Young wasn’t quite as productive on the other side of the ball but did make his presence felt as Ohio State won the battle in the trenches with some impressive physical play.

As for the Tigers, they certainly aren’t in ACC play anymore and had to overcome a very slow start to things. Though they flashed at times early, consistency moving the chains was an issue and top receiver Tee Higgins was devastatingly knocked out for the rest of the game. To add insult to the injury, the wideout had his helmet knocked off and his head slammed to the turf on a throw along the sidelines that came on a free play due to a false start.

As a result, QB Trevor Lawrence was the sole source of offensive output in throwing for 97 yards and rather surprisingly becoming more of the run threat than Travis Etienne was. The latter did score a short touchdown run but the signal-caller’s wheels were the ones that got everybody on the feet at State Farm Stadium thanks to a crossover-filled 67 yard touchdown run.

If there was one concern for Dabo Swinney thoughhad to be his defensive’s propensity to give up big plays. In addition to whiffing on Dobbins’ big runs, they allowed nearly 300 yards and 7.2 yards per play.

There’s still a half left to play and plenty of time to get things cleaned up on both sides. While it’s refreshing enough to have a close and entertaining semifinal game in what has generally been a College Football Playoff era full of blowouts, it’s pretty clear that the early billing for this semifinal as a clash of elite teams is turning out to be playing out as such.