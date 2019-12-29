Arizona State hires 24-year-old ex-USC Trojan as DBs coach

Proving yet again the old axiom of the older I get the younger everybody else becomes, Arizona State has reached into the not-too-long-ago USC roster for an assistant.
Sunday, ASU announced that Chris Hawkins has been hired by Herm Edwards. Hawkins will serve as the Sun Devils’ defensive backs coach.
Hawkins is very familiar with the Pac-12 as he played his college football at USC. From 2014-17.
The 24-year-old Hawkins spent the 2018 season working in commercial real estate. He spent the 2019 season as a graduate assistant working at his alma mater working with the Trojans’ secondary.
It’s believed that Hawkins will be the youngest full-time assistant at a Power Five school.
“I am very excited to announce the appointment of Chris Hawkins as defensive backs coach at ASU. Chris impressed myself, Tony White, Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis as a young, up-and-coming coach who has a very bright future in our profession,” the head coach said in a statement. “Chris played the position at an elite level at USC and the young players in our secondary will benefit from his knowledge and experience. Chris will be instrumental in recruiting Southern California for us as well.”
Hawkins’ hiring continues a month full of changes to Edwards’ staff as the head coach will head into the offseason with new coordinators on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Sunday night, Ian Book ensured that who the starting quarterback at Notre Dame will be in 2020 won’t be the great unknown.
On social media, and with a simple message of “see you in 2020,” Book confirmed that he will return to the Fighting Irish next season. The announcement isn’t exactly breaking news as it’s been widely expected that the quarterback would be back in South Bend next year. It is, however, official confirmation of the expected.
Next season, Book will be a fifth-year senior.
Book took over as Notre Dame’s starter under center after the second game of the 2018 season and has held the job ever since. Last season, Book completed just over 68 percent of his passes for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While his completion percentage dipped to just over 60 percent in 2019, his yardage and touchdowns went up (3,039, 34) while his picks decreased (six).
This season, Book’s 546 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns were both second on the team.
For Mike Norvell, his first Florida State coaching staff is nearly complete.
Sunday, FSU announced that Alex Atkins is the latest assistant hired by the new head coach. Atkins will serve as the Seminoles’ offensive line coach. In its press release, the program noted that Atkins “will begin his new role Jan. 2.”
Additionally, Chris Thomsen will coach FSU’s tight ends, the school confirmed. Previously, Thomsen had been the line coach at TCU for three years before leaving for FSU.
“Alex is one of the rising stars in college football,” Norvell said in a statement. “Coach Atkins has showcased his ability to recruit and develop talent on the offensive line at an elite level. This has allowed him to consistently rise in the coaching profession. The leadership in detail and organizational skills he has possessed as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator shows he will be a tremendous asset to our program. He is a relentless recruiter as well as relationship builder with the majority of his career focused on the state of Georgia, which will allow us to continue to attract elite-level talent to FSU.”
This past season, Atkins was the offensive coordinator at Charlotte. He also served as the Conference USA school’s line coach.
Prior to that, he had been the line coach at Tulane (2016-18) and Georgia Southern (2014-15).
“I’m honored to have such an incredible opportunity to coach at one of the premier programs in college football,” Atkins said. “This is the type of job you work your whole life to be offered. I’m excited for the future with Coach Norvell and looking forward to impacting current and future Florida State student-athletes.”
With Atkins’ hiring, Norvell has now filled nine of his 10 on-field assistant positions. The others:
- Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks (HERE)
- Ron Dugans, wide receivers (HERE)
- Chris Thomsen, offensive assistant (HERE)
- Adam Fuller, defensive coordinator (HERE)
- Odell Haggins, defensive line (HERE)
- Chris Marve, linebackers coach/defensive running-game coordinator (HERE)
- TJ Rushing, defensive backs (HERE)
- John Papuchis, special teams coordinator/defensive ends (HERE)
As had been expected, the current head coach at Texas has plucked the coaching tree of his former employer, Ohio State, to fill a huge hole in his current coaching staff.
Last weekend, it was reported that Mike Yurcich was atop Tom Herman‘s to-do list as UT offensive coordinator. A week later, the Longhorns confirmed that Yurcich will coordinate UT’s offense moving forward.
Additionally, Yurcich will serve as the quarterbacks coach for Herman, who was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Ohio State for three seasons (2012-14).
Yurcich just completed his first season at OSU as the Buckeyes’ quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator. In that lone season in Columbus, true sophomore Justin Fields, in his first year as a starter, threw 41 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. Following the regular season, Fields was named as a finalist for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.
The 44-year-old Yurcich, who is a native Ohioan and began his collegiate playing career at Div. III powerhouse Mount Union, spent the previous six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State. That was his first coaching job at the FBS level.
The announcement of Yurcich as Texas’ coordinator comes less than 24 hours after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
It’s not often you get a good rivalry matchup in a college bowl game. And while Southern Mississippi and Tulane may not fly on most people’s radars, the two schools certainly have their history. When they square off in this year’s Armed Forces Bowl, they will bring their rivalry trophy to the table.
Southern Miss Senior Associate Athletics Director Jeremy Smith shared an image on Twitter with a look at the trophy bell sporting a fresh coat of paint and both team’s logos. The tweet also confirmed the rivalry trophy will officially be on the line for the game, adding a little extra fuel to the bowl season.
Southern Miss and Tulane have faced each other 30 times in series history, with the Golden Eagles leading 23-7. As has been the case with a number of college football rivalries, realignment and conference expansions have interrupted this particular rivalry. The two teams used to play annually, but that was broken up when each team was placed in a different division in Conference USA. Tulane is now a member of the American Athletic Conference, leaving the series to be scheduled as a non-conference matchup whenever possible.
Southern Miss and Tulane are scheduled for a four-game series beginning in 2022. The Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 4 will be the first meeting between the two since 2009. Southern Miss has won the last six meetings in the series from 2003 through 2009.