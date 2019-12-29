Arizona State hires 24-year-old ex-USC Trojan as DBs coach

Proving yet again the old axiom of the older I get the younger everybody else becomes, Arizona State has reached into the not-too-long-ago USC roster for an assistant.

Sunday, ASU announced that Chris Hawkins has been hired by Herm Edwards. Hawkins will serve as the Sun Devils’ defensive backs coach.

Hawkins is very familiar with the Pac-12 as he played his college football at USC. From 2014-17.

The 24-year-old Hawkins spent the 2018 season working in commercial real estate. He spent the 2019 season as a graduate assistant working at his alma mater working with the Trojans’ secondary.

It’s believed that Hawkins will be the youngest full-time assistant at a Power Five school.

“I am very excited to announce the appointment of Chris Hawkins as defensive backs coach at ASU. Chris impressed myself, Tony White, Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis as a young, up-and-coming coach who has a very bright future in our profession,” the head coach said in a statement. “Chris played the position at an elite level at USC and the young players in our secondary will benefit from his knowledge and experience. Chris will be instrumental in recruiting Southern California for us as well.”

Hawkins’ hiring continues a month full of changes to Edwards’ staff as the head coach will head into the offseason with new coordinators on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.