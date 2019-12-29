Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule to interview for NFL job opportunity

By Kevin McGuireDec 29, 2019, 12:37 PM EST
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is no stranger to having his name connected to various opportunities to coach at the next level, in the National Football League. With Baylor preparing to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl this week, Rhule is once again the center of some NFL coaching carousel headlines as the NFL season draws to a close today.

According to multiple reports on Sunday, Rhule will be interviewing with the Carolina Panthers as the NFL franchise in Charlotte looks to fill a head coaching vacancy. The Panthers fired Ron Rivera earlier this month.

After coaching Baylor to a regular-season record of 11-2 with an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, it was expected Rhule would be among the trendy names for various coaching opportunities, and the NFL has been something Rhule has tested previously. In January 2018, Rhule interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts before ultimately pulling his name out from consideration. Baylor agreed to a contract extension with Rhule back in January with the hope of holding off any further NFL explorations. Rhule has also previously interviewed with the New York Jets.

Rhule commented on the NFL speculation last week to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, suggesting he could only be lured away if the job was “next to perfect.” The Panthers job would certainly have some positives to charm Rhule’s interest (like former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey)

Rhule has spent one football season in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach with the New York Giants in 2012. He joined the Giants after six seasons on the coaching staff at Temple before ultimately returning to become Temple’s head coach in 2013. Rhule was hired by Baylor after the 2016 season. With a possible change coming with the New York Giants, don’t be surprised if Rhule has another option to evaluate in the coming days if a coaching change is made.

LOOK: Oregon reveals uniform for Rose Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 29, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
The Rose Bowl is coming up in its traditional New Years Day spot, and Oregon is preparing to face Wisconsin in the game once again. Oregon has built a reputation for rolling out innovative design elements specially designed by Nike for their bowl games in recent years, and this season will be no exception. Unfortunately, the overall look of Oregon’s bowl uniforms leaves a little bit of something to be desired.

Oregon’s official Twitter account shared a look at the uniforms to be worn by the Pac-12 champion Ducks in Pasadena in a few days. Soak it all in…

As far as Oregon’s uniforms go, there really doesn’t appear to be a whole lot different going on here. The helmet design has become one of the staples of the Duck uniforms in recent years, although with different color combinations. Personally, it would have been more preferable to see more green in the look for the Ducks. It is also somewhat disappointing Orgeon isn’t going full retro to honor the 1994 Oregon Ducks team that played in the 1995 Rose Bowl. Perhaps if Oregon had been paired up with Penn State in the Rose Bowl this season instead of Wisconsin, that possibility could have been pulled off (Oregon played Penn State in the 1995 Rose Bowl).

This has been a bit of a down year for the Oregon uniform, but we’ll see what the program has lined up for the 2020 season.

Florida State adds another transfer, this one from FIU

By John TaylorDec 29, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
Florida State has, once, again, added to its roster via the transfer portal.

Dec. 18, defensive end Jarrett Jackson announced his transfer from Louisville to FSU. Saturday, Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin confirmed the same transfer destination.

Later that same day, Devontay Taylor tweeted that he too has committed to FSU.  Two days earlier, the offensive lineman had announced his transfer from FIU.

Taylor started 25 of 26 games at right tackle the past two seasons for the Panthers. All told, the 6-4, 305-pound lineman played in 33 games for the Conference USA school.

A redshirt junior, Taylor will be eligible to play for the Seminoles in 2020 as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as the lineman’s final year of eligibility.

LSU opens as less than a TD favorite on Clemson in title game

By John TaylorDec 29, 2019, 12:53 AM EST
LSU and Clemson are set as this season’s title game, and so are the odds.  At least initially.

Taking on the form of an unstoppable steamroller, LSU embarrassed Oklahoma in the first half of Saturday’s College Football Playoff doubleheader.  In the second half, Clemson combined some questionable officiating with just enough championship DNA to beat Ohio State.

Clemson, the defending national champions, has now won 29 straight, with its last loss coming in the 2017 title game.  Undefeated LSU, making its first CFP appearance, will be looking for its first title since 2007.

Jan. 13 of next year, in LSU’s backyard, the ACC Tigers and SEC Tigers will square off for the 2019 national championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.  While it could (and will continue to) fluctuate, LSU opened as a 3½-point favorite.  With the line subsequently moving to 6½.  And then to 4½.  And then 5½ as of this posting.

The over/under, incidentally, is at around 70 and I would jump all over that if I were a betting man, which I bet I’m not.

Clemson and LSU last played in 2012, a 25-24 win for the ACC Tigers.  Neither Joe Burrow nor Joe Brady was involved in that game.

No. 3 Clemson storms back to beat No. 2 Ohio State and setup Tigers vs. Tigers in the national title game

By Bryan FischerDec 29, 2019, 12:05 AM EST
This year’s edition of the College Football Playoff was widely viewed as a four team tournament consisting of just three teams capable of hoisting the golden cylinder representing the national championship.

That was confirmed just minutes into the first of the two semifinals on Saturday night as No. 1 LSU blasted No. 4 Oklahoma in a lopsided Peach Bowl. In the second though, No. 2 Ohio State’s meeting with No. 3 Clemson was more or less seen as a clash between two equally elite and evenly matched teams — one a reigning champion who lived up to their billing by turning into a buzzsaw down the stretch and the other labeled several times by the CFP Selection Committee as the most complete team in the country.

Thankfully for those watching on, the two heavyweights squared off in a Fiesta Bowl that more than lived up the hype as one of the most anticipated semifinals of the playoff era. And just like those nostalgia-inducing prize fights from decades ago, the end result of a bloody epic that featured devastating jabs, incredible counterpunches and enough momentum swings to result in a Disney movie. Only one could emerge victorious however and to the delight of thousands of orange-clad fans in attendance at State Farm Stadium late in the desert night, it was the Tigers who were eventually able to hold their hands high in the air to celebrate a 29-23 result that sets up another epic showdown next month.

Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence was phenomenal once again on the biggest stage the sport has to offer. While he was last seen in the Playoff slicing and dicing Alabama’s secondary with his arm, this time around he used his legs to even better acclaim. The sophomore threw for 259 yards and a pair of scores (plus a final two-point conversion into the back of the end zone) but moonlighted as a silky smooth dual-threat with few peers in running for a team-high 107 yards. His best run came in the closing minutes of the first half as he dropped a few Allen Iverson-esque crossovers and zagged 67 yards past the OSU defense.

Tailback Travis Etienne may have taken a back seat on offense to the youngster he normally lines up behind but still was a threat to house it on every touch he had, running for 36 and a score while also finding paydirt twice as a receiver (three catches, 98 yards). The pair were the focal point offensively as they had been all year but had to carry a bit more of the load given that the team’s normally prolific receiving corps was either hurt or limited.

The biggest turning point of the game for Clemson came late in the second quarter. After appearing to stop Lawrence on a third down blitz, Buckeyes corner Shawn Wade was flagged for a controversial targeting penalty after review and ejected. The Tigers immediately picked on his backup, who drew a pass interference flag to further extend a drive that was capped off by the ACC champs’ first points of the game on a short Etienne run. That led to an eventual 21-point outburst to take the lead and jump start the eventual victory celebrations.

Ohio State still had their chances to take this one home however and fought tooth and nail to pull it out. Running back J.K. Dobbins set a new single-season school rushing record in the first half (passing Eddie George) on his way to a 174 yard, one TD night despite picking up an ankle injury down the stretch. He combined with Blake Haubeil’s opening drive 21 yard field goal to end the Big Ten’s 1,811 day stretch without scoring a point in the College Football Playoff as the conference champions announced this would be no repeat of the 2016 version of the game by jumping out to a 16-0 lead.

Mistakes, however, prevented the Buckeyes from taking full advantage of the early margin. In addition to the key penalties, the failure to capitalize on drives in the red zone will certainly haunt Ryan Day (who lost his first game as head coach). QB Justin Fields threw for a normally impressive 320 yards and a touchdown but the highly touted transfer will likely only remember two critical mistakes as he doubled his interception total coming in (one) with two picks — the last of which was right to Nolan Turner in the end zone to seal the result and end what had been a dream season in Columbus.

While those pieces will have to be picked up as the team returns home proud of this run but disappointed in the final result, Dabo Swinney’s crew can briefly celebrate their 29th consecutive win and turn their attention to fully defending their crown against another set of Tigers. Top seed LSU will have the advantage of both playing what amounts to a bye game on Saturday against the Sooners as well as enjoy the short trip down the highway to New Orleans for the final game of the season. While last year’s title tilt between a pair of 15-0 programs was expected to be a rare occurrence, it will happen again as the calendar turns to 2020 and the battle of teams based in Death Valley will kick off.

Such a championship game will have a high bar to clear given what transpired in the College Football Playoff game immediately proceeding it but it certainly will try as the most impressive team the sport has seen this season faces off against a potential dynastic standard barer.