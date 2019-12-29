Ian Book announces he’ll return to Notre Dame in 2020

Sunday night, Ian Book ensured that who the starting quarterback at Notre Dame will be in 2020 won’t be the great unknown.

On social media, and with a simple message of “see you in 2020,” Book confirmed that he will return to the Fighting Irish next season. The announcement isn’t exactly breaking news as it’s been widely expected that the quarterback would be back in South Bend next year. It is, however, official confirmation of the expected.

Next season, Book will be a fifth-year senior.

Book took over as Notre Dame’s starter under center after the second game of the 2018 season and has held the job ever since. Last season, Book completed just over 68 percent of his passes for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While his completion percentage dipped to just over 60 percent in 2019, his yardage and touchdowns went up (3,039, 34) while his picks decreased (six).

This season, Book’s 546 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns were both second on the team.