Mike Norvell hires Charlotte OC for Florida State staff

For Mike Norvell, his first Florida State coaching staff is nearly complete.

Sunday, FSU announced that Alex Atkins is the latest assistant hired by the new head coach. Atkins will serve as the Seminoles’ offensive line coach. In its press release, the program noted that Atkins “will begin his new role Jan. 2.”

Additionally, Chris Thomsen will coach FSU’s tight ends, the school confirmed. Previously, Thomsen had been the line coach at TCU for three years before leaving for FSU.

“Alex is one of the rising stars in college football,” Norvell said in a statement. “Coach Atkins has showcased his ability to recruit and develop talent on the offensive line at an elite level. This has allowed him to consistently rise in the coaching profession. The leadership in detail and organizational skills he has possessed as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator shows he will be a tremendous asset to our program. He is a relentless recruiter as well as relationship builder with the majority of his career focused on the state of Georgia, which will allow us to continue to attract elite-level talent to FSU.”

This past season, Atkins was the offensive coordinator at Charlotte. He also served as the Conference USA school’s line coach.

Prior to that, he had been the line coach at Tulane (2016-18) and Georgia Southern (2014-15).

“I’m honored to have such an incredible opportunity to coach at one of the premier programs in college football,” Atkins said. “This is the type of job you work your whole life to be offered. I’m excited for the future with Coach Norvell and looking forward to impacting current and future Florida State student-athletes.”

With Atkins’ hiring, Norvell has now filled nine of his 10 on-field assistant positions. The others: