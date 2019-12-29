As had been expected, the current head coach at Texas has plucked the coaching tree of his former employer, Ohio State, to fill a huge hole in his current coaching staff.

Last weekend, it was reported that Mike Yurcich was atop Tom Herman‘s to-do list as UT offensive coordinator. A week later, the Longhorns confirmed that Yurcich will coordinate UT’s offense moving forward.

Additionally, Yurcich will serve as the quarterbacks coach for Herman, who was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Ohio State for three seasons (2012-14).

Yurcich just completed his first season at OSU as the Buckeyes’ quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator. In that lone season in Columbus, true sophomore Justin Fields, in his first year as a starter, threw 41 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. Following the regular season, Fields was named as a finalist for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

The 44-year-old Yurcich, who is a native Ohioan and began his collegiate playing career at Div. III powerhouse Mount Union, spent the previous six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State. That was his first coaching job at the FBS level.

The announcement of Yurcich as Texas’ coordinator comes less than 24 hours after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal.