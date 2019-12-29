Washington State kicker Jack Crane enters transfer portal

With the season in the books, Washington State will now bid farewell to kicker Jack Crane. Crane has decided to leave the Cougars in pursuit of another playing opportunity and will enter the transfer portal to weigh his options.

“For my 5th year I will be entering the transfer portal to continue following my dreams in the attempt to further my football career, ” Crane said in a statement released on his Twitter account on Saturday night. “Washington State has helped me grow as a player, but especially as a man. I am forever grateful for the time I spent here at Washington State. Thank you.”

As a graduate transfer, Crane will be eligible to play in 2020 for any other FBS program.

Crane handled kickoffs for Washington State while Blake Mazza was responsible for field goals and extra points. Crane kicked off 93 times for the Cougars in 2019, with 54 of those kickoffs reaching the end zone for a touchback. Three kicks went out of bounds.

Excited for a new chapter 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/wpiAtTJMSO — Jack Crane (@Jack_Crane2) December 29, 2019

