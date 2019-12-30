Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Big first half by Chase Garbers has Cal leading Illinois in Redbox Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 30, 2019, 5:43 PM EST
Illinois has a little bit of work to do if the Illini are going to win their first bowl game since 2011. Illinois trails California at halftime of the Redbox Bowl, 21-13.

The Illini and Bears exchanged touchdown drives on three striaght possessions beginning with Cal’s second offensive series of the game. Chase Garbers completed a short pass to Collin Moore to give Cal a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Brandon Peters answered for Illinois with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Barker on the ensuing possession, but Garbers came up with his own response with a short run on the goal line after the Bears moved down the field their next time out.

Garbers has completed 13 of 16 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed for one touchdown.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith are each hoping to secure their first bowl victory as a head coach.

Kylin Hill injured but returns with Mississippi State leading Louisville in Music City Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 30, 2019, 5:39 PM EST
Mississippi State took a 14-0 lead on Lousiville in the Music City Bowl but the Cardinals have scored 10 striaght to cut into the lead before halftime. After 30 minutes, Mississippi State leads Louisville 14-10. The big news for Mississippi State may be the status of running back Kylin Hill.

Hill was carted off the field early in the game but he did return to the game for the Bulldogs. Louisville has cracked down on the dynamic back though, limiting Hill to a loss of 10 yards on three rushing attempts.

Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens has passed for just 44 yards on four completions but has led the running game with 64 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State’s offense hasn’t had much to show for it after a 99-yard touchdown drive following a Louisville turnover early in the game. The Bulldogs have just 157 yards of total offense, 99 of which came on one possession.

Former UConn head coach Bob Diaco heading to Purdue in return to Big Ten

By Kevin McGuireDec 30, 2019, 4:46 PM EST
The search for a new defensive coordinator at Purdue has apparently come to an end. Multiple reports on Monday have connected former UConn head coach and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Bob Diaco as the new defensive coordinator at Purdue. Various reports also note Diaco will coach the linebackers for the Boilermakers. Diaco had most recently been working at Louisiana Tech as a defensive coordinator.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the coaching staff addition at Purdue, via Twitter.

The addition of Diaco as a defensive coordinator appears to be a solid addition and fit for head coach Jeff Brohm in West Lafayette. Diaco was a Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach in 2012 while the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. Diaco had been with the Fighting Irish under Brian Kelly from 2010 through 2013 after coming to the Irish with Kelly from Cincinnati. After a successful run with the Irish as a coordinator, Diaco took his first head coaching opportunity with UConn. Diaco’s run with the Huksies didn’t have much success and is most known for his attempt to form a rivalry with UCF that became a running joke.

After being removed as head coach after three seasons at UConn, Diaco returned to his roots as a defensive coordinator with Nebraska in 2017. Diaco was let go along with the entire coaching staff in Lincoln after the 2017 season, which sent Diaco to Oklahoma to take on a role as a linebackers coach for the Soooners. Diaco joined the Louisiana Tech program as a defensive coordinator for the 2019 season.

Purdue ranked 13th in the 14-team Big Ten in total defense. Purdue allowed 436.3 yards per game in 2019 a year after allowing over 450 yards per game. The Boilermakers were one of three Big Ten teams to allow at least 30 points per game (Maryland allowed 34.7 ppg, Rutgers allowed 36.7 ppg). Louisiana Tech actually allowed 30 more yards per game in 2019 compared to the 2018 season prior to Diaco’s arrival.

Illegal substitution penalty helps Western Kentucky win First Responder Bowl on walk-off field goal

By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
The 2018 First Responder Bowl never happened. The 2019 First Responder Bowl will never be forgotten.

Okay, maybe not, but freshman Cory Munson booted a 52-yard field goal as time expired to lift Western Kentucky to a 23-20 win over Western Michigan in Dallas.

After a 10-10 first half in which WKU quarterback Ty Storey through a pick six and Munson missed a 29-yarder at the halftime gun, Western Michigan took its first lead on a 6-yard Jon Wassink pass to DaShon Bussell, capping a 10-play, 90-yard drive.

WKU (9-4) tied the game with 10:40 to play on a 5-yard strike from Storey to Lucky Jackson, and the teams then exchanged long field goal drives — a 12-play drive that put WMU ahead 20-17 with 4:58 left, then a 9-play drive that tied the game at 20 with 1:36 remaining.

Western Michigan (7-6) then moved in position to win the game with a 3rd-and-1 from the WKU 28 and 37 seconds remaining, and the Broncos had the perfect play drawn up: a zone-read keeper that gave Wassink a red carpet straight to the end zone. All he had to do was keep his feet.

He couldn’t keep his feet.

Rather than attempt a 52-yard field goal, WMU head coach Tim Lester elected to go for a 4th-and-3 from the WKU 30, but Wassink’s pass was broken up and the Hilltoppers regained possession with 27 seconds and one timeout.

Storey found running back Gaej Walker for completions of 11 and 20 yards, taking the ball from WKU’s own 30 to the WMU 39, but head Hilltopper Tyson Helton elected to try a Hail Mary with three seconds remaining rather than ask Munson to kick a 57-yard field goal.

The Hail Mary fell incomplete, but the play was a success. After protest by the WKU bench, officials reviewed the play and found 12 Broncos on the field, giving Western Kentucky one untimed down. Helton elected to kick from 52 yards, and Munson’s kick was good.

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Oklahoma CeeDee Lamb draft
By John TaylorDec 30, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
As widely expected, Oklahoma will be losing CeeDee Lamb to the draft.

Less than 24 hours after OU was embarrassed in a playoff semifinal loss to LSU, Lamb confirmed on social media that he is “officially announcing that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

“It has been my dream for as long as I could remember to play in the NFL,” the wide receiver wrote. “I believe it’s the right time to take that next step.”

In three seasons, Lamb has totaled 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns on 173 receptions.  This season, Lamb reached career-highs in yards (1,327) and touchdowns (14).

A Biletnikoff Award finalist, Lamb is fifth nationally in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.  He was also a first-team Walter Camp All-American.