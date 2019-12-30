Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Georgia Tech and its extended football family is mourning the loss of Bryce Gowdy following an unimaginable tragedy to start the workweek.

Monday, Tech confirmed that Gowdy died Monday. While the school didn’t reveal the cause of death, multiple media outlets have reported that Gowdy died after being struck by a freight train in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Fla. The accident occurred at around 4:06 a.m. local time Monday morning.

According to ESPN.com, homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating Gowdy’s death.

Gowdy was set to begin classes at Tech Jan. 6.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” first-year head football coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

Gowdy was a four-star member of Tech’s 2020 recruiting class. Only two signees in Collins’ class this cycle were rated higher than the 6-3, 210-pound Gowdy.

The wide receiver signed with the school earlier this month and would’ve participated in spring practice.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all impacted by the young man’s tragic passing.