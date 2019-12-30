Georgia Tech and its extended football family is mourning the loss of Bryce Gowdy following an unimaginable tragedy to start the workweek.
Monday, Tech confirmed that Gowdy died Monday. While the school didn’t reveal the cause of death, multiple media outlets have reported that Gowdy died after being struck by a freight train in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Fla. The accident occurred at around 4:06 a.m. local time Monday morning.
According to ESPN.com, homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating Gowdy’s death.
Gowdy was set to begin classes at Tech Jan. 6.
“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” first-year head football coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”
Gowdy was a four-star member of Tech’s 2020 recruiting class. Only two signees in Collins’ class this cycle were rated higher than the 6-3, 210-pound Gowdy.
The wide receiver signed with the school earlier this month and would’ve participated in spring practice.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all impacted by the young man’s tragic passing.
For Lorenzo Lingard, it appears he’ll attempt to live up to his recruiting pedigree at somewhere other than Miami.
First reported by al.com and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Lingard has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A UM official has since confirmed that Lingard is listed in the portal.
Lingard could ultimately opt to remain with the Hurricanes. Normally, however, this is a player’s first step out of a program.
A five-star member of The U’s 2018 recruiting class, Lingard was rated as the No. 2 running back in the country. He was also the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 25 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The back was the highest-rated signee in The U’s class that year.
A knee injury cost Lingard the last half of his true freshman season. This year, he appeared in just two games. That will allow him to enter 2020 as a redshirt sophomore. He will likely, though, have to sit out next season if he moves to another FBS school.
During his brief time at Miami, Lingard ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. All of that production came in 2018.
Lingard’s decision to enter the portal came a couple of days after fellow back DeeJay Dallas declared early for the draft.
Chase Garbers earned MVP honors after passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns as Cal (8-5) pulled away from Illinois (6-7), 35-20, Monday in the Redbox Bowl. The Redbox Bowl victory was Cal’s first bowl win since the 2015 Armed Forces Bowl.
The first touchdown thrown by Garbers gave Cal a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. His only touchdown run on Cal’s next possession re-gained the lead for the Bears, and his second touchdown pass late in the first half lifted Cal to a 21-10 lead. Cal never really had much reason to check the rearview mirror after that.
Garbers added two more red zone touchdown passes to provide a solid cushion against the Illini, who still have plenty of reasons to be satisfied with their 2020 season despite taking a loss in the final game of their season. Illinois just did not play as clean and efficient game as Cal and it cost them. Illinois had the only turnover of the game, although the defense made up for it by forcing a three-and-out and a punt.
Cal defensive standout Evan Weaver also made some history in the game. Weaver set a new Pac-12 single-season record for most tackles, bringing his season total to 182 tackles in 2019.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 have now split their first two bowl meetings this season, which means the Rose Bowl will determine a bowl season winner between the two conferences. Wisconsin will face Oregon on New Years Day. Iowa defeated USC in the Holiday Bowl. The Big Ten is now 3-2 this bowl season, and the Pac-12 evens its bowl record at 2-2.
Cal will kick off the 2020 season in Las Vegas on Aug. 29, 2020 with a game against UNLV in the brand new Allegiant Stadium, the new home to UNLV and the NFL’s Oakland Raiders (soon to be the Las Vegas Raiders). Cal will continue to be a team nobody in the Pac-12 will want to play next season with a young nucleus set to return next year.
Illinois will open its 2002 campaign at home against Illinois State. Hopes of getting to a second consecutive bowl game could be lifted early with a favorable home schedule to start the season (UConn and Bowling Green). Illinois is on track to return up to 16 starters next season and Lovie Smith has done a decent job filling out the roster where needed. Expect to see Illinois in a bowl game again in 2020.
For a year that was supposed to be a little bit more of a rebuild, Louisville (8-5) certainly feels good with how the season ended. The Cardinals finished off the first season under head coach Scott Satterfield with a 38-28 victory over Mississippi State (6-7) of the SEC Monday afternoon in the Music City Bowl.
Louisville went on a run of 31 striaght points to turn a double-digit deficit into a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs could put another score on the board. Micale Cunningham passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards on the ground. Javian Hawkins rushed for a game-high 100 yards for the Cardinals.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill got banged up early in the game, needing a cart to be taken off the field for further evaluation. The good news for Mississippi State was Hill returned to the game. The bad news is Louisville never allowed Hill to be a factor. Hill rushed for just three yards on seven rushing attempts. Bulldogs quarterback Tommy Stevens had some rough moments, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Louisville’s Khane Pass to give Louisville a 24-14 lead in the third quarter.
It can sometimes be too easy to react dramatically to what transpires in a bowl game, but Louisville did show some signs of a program that is poised to take a step forward in 2020. The defense took control of Mississippi State after a tough start to the game (Mississippi State led 14-0 and had a 99-yard touchdown drive following a Louisville turnover). We’re not about to throw Louisville into the category of teams that could challenge Clemson for the ACC Atlantic Division just yet, but the Cardinals could potentially be the second-best team in the division next season.
Louisville opens the 2020 season with an ACC game, although the ACC schedule has yet to be confirmed for next season. The Cardinals will host Murray State on sept. 19, Western Kentucky on Sept. 26, and Kentucky on Nov. 28. Louisville also makes a road trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 21 to complete the non-conference schedule.
Mississippi State’s 2020 season will begin at home on Sept. 5 against New Mexico.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins has played his final game in an Ohio State uniform. The star running back announced he is leaving the Buckeyes with a year of eligibility remaining and declaring for the NFL draft. Dobbins announced his decision with a message on Twitter.
“The state of Ohio and the city of Columbus will always have a special place in my heart,” Dobbins said in his statement. “With that being said, and after a tough decision, I’ll be forgoing my senior season and will enter the 20210 NFL Draft.”
Dobbins rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns this season for the Big Ten champion Buckeyes. Despite having a deep history of talented running backs, Ohio State never had a 2,000-yard rusher before Dobbins. He also caught 23 passes for 247 yards and two more touchdowns. Dobbins ended the 2019 season on a strong foot too with 157 rushing yards against Penn State, 211 yards against Michigan, 172 against Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game and 174 yards this past weekend against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal played in the Fiesta Bowl. Dobbins scored eight rushing touchdowns in his last four games, the biggest games of the season for Ohio State.
Dobbins will wrap his college football career with 4,459 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns. He will now enter the NFL as one of the top running backs on the big boards. Meanwhile, Ohio State will look to fill his big shoes to keep the ground game going in 2020.