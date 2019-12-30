Five-star 2018 RB Lorenzo Lingard looking at transfer from Miami

For Lorenzo Lingard, it appears he’ll attempt to live up to his recruiting pedigree at somewhere other than Miami.

First reported by al.com and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Lingard has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A UM official has since confirmed that Lingard is listed in the portal.

Lingard could ultimately opt to remain with the Hurricanes. Normally, however, this is a player’s first step out of a program.

A five-star member of The U’s 2018 recruiting class, Lingard was rated as the No. 2 running back in the country. He was also the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 25 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The back was the highest-rated signee in The U’s class that year.

A knee injury cost Lingard the last half of his true freshman season. This year, he appeared in just two games. That will allow him to enter 2020 as a redshirt sophomore. He will likely, though, have to sit out next season if he moves to another FBS school.

During his brief time at Miami, Lingard ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. All of that production came in 2018.

Lingard’s decision to enter the portal came a couple of days after fellow back DeeJay Dallas declared early for the draft.