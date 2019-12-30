Marvin Wilson, Tamorrion Terry spurning NFL draft, will return to Florida State

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mike Norvell just signed his two biggest recruits as Florida State’s head coach: two current Florida State players.

Ahead of the Seminoles’ appearance opposite Arizona State in Tuesday’s Sun Bowl, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry announced Monday they will return to Florida State in 2020.

“My pursuit to perfection is not over with yet. I’m still committed to Florida State, I’m committed to Coach Norvell and I’m committed to turning this thing around. See you in 2020,” Wilson said in his re-commitment video.

“I believe I made the right decision for my family and me and I’m proud to announce I’m returning for another season at FSU. There’s still much more to accomplish,” said Terry.

You thought we were done? Talk to 'em, @marvinwilson21. pic.twitter.com/gqmwL7DsQt — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 30, 2019

He has given us two years of memories on the field, and now @TT1Batman has a message. pic.twitter.com/V0r2tXzB10 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 30, 2019

Wilson was one of the most highly-touted recruits in the country when he signed with Florida State out of Houston in 2017. He led the club with five sacks and ranked second with 8.5 tackles for loss, impressive numbers out of the defensive tackle position.

Terry led the team with 51 grabs for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

“I’m thrilled that Tamorrion and Marvin have decided to continue their education and football development at Florida State,” Norvell said in a statement. “I knew they were fantastic football players, but, throughout our conversations, I’ve been impressed by their dedication to excellence and commitment to this football program and university.

“Those qualities describe the type of people we want to build our program with.”