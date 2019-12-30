Matt Rhule holds team meeting to discuss NFL options

Matt Rhule is going to be a wanted man this NFL hiring season. Just one day after the NFL regular season concluded, Rhule has already been linked to the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in varying degrees of severity.

With one more game to play this season and a bright future in Waco seemingly there for the taking, Rhule held a meeting with his Baylor team in New Orleans to address the various elephants in the room.

“He said, if he has an opportunity to talk with an NFL team, it would be kinda dumb not to,” sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard told the Dallas Morning News. “Just for him, personally. We have a veteran team, I think all the guys understand where he’s coming from.”

“He just came in there and told us straight up, what he thought, and what he wanted to do and what was going [on]” said senior linebacker Jordan Williams. “He’s just gonna tell us if he makes a decision.”

The New York Jets job was reportedly Rhule’s for the taking last winter, with a final breakdown coming when the two sides could not agree on Rhule’s staff. Since then, all Rhule has done is gone 11-2 with a possible win over No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday (8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Point being: Rhule will have the option of taking any of his choice of NFL jobs, and the way he’s handled it, his players would likely congratulate him on his way out of town.