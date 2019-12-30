Michigan State DB Josiah Scott going pro

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Michigan State defensive back Josiah Scott has picked up his baton and joined the ever-growing parade of players leaving college football early for the NFL. The corner announced Monday he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“After many discussions with my family, I have decided to forego my final year of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft,” he said in a statement posted to his Twitter profile.

The Hamilton, Ohio, native was a Freshman All-American in 2017, collecting 30 tackles with two interceptions. He missed the bulk of the 2018 season with a knee injury, but Scott played in all 13 games in 2019, posting 55 tackles with three interceptions.

After gathering info, this is the best decision for me… THANK YOU MICHIGAN STATE 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/57PKPikOiN — Josiah Scott (@JosiahScott7) December 30, 2019

He was selected a Second Team All-Big Ten honoree by the league’s media.