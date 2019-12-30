Getty Images

Michigan State DB Josiah Scott going pro

By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Michigan State defensive back Josiah Scott has picked up his baton and joined the ever-growing parade of players leaving college football early for the NFL. The corner announced Monday he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“After many discussions with my family, I have decided to forego my final year of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft,” he said in a statement posted to his Twitter profile.

The Hamilton, Ohio, native was a Freshman All-American in 2017, collecting 30 tackles with two interceptions. He missed the bulk of the 2018 season with a knee injury, but Scott played in all 13 games in 2019, posting 55 tackles with three interceptions.

He was selected a Second Team All-Big Ten honoree by the league’s media.

WKU, WMU tied at the half in First Responder Bowl

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s a beautiful day in Dallas, which means it’s a great day for some ugly football. At the half in the First Responder Bowl, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan are deadlocked at 10-10.

WKU’s Ty Storey has thrown two interceptions, leading to all 10 WMU points. The first came on a 3rd-and-9 deep ball at the WMU 31, and the Broncos drove 57 yards to take a 3-0 lead on a 30-yard Thiago Kapps.

WKU then scored the next 10 points, first moving 93 yards and scoring on a 17-yard Storey pass to Jahcour Pearson at the 10:54 mark of the second quarter, then pushing their lead to 10-3 on a 26-yard Cory Munson field goal with 2:22 left before halftime.

The Hilltoppers appeared primed to stretch the lead before the break when Kyle Bailey picked WMU’s Jon Wassink at the WMU 41, but a Storey pass at the Western Michigan 14 was tipped and caught by WMU’s Kareem Ali, who raced it 88 yards to tie the score.

After the ensuing kickoff sailed out of bounds, WKU moved from its own 35 to the WMU 11, setting up a 29-yard Munson try to end the half, but it sailed wide right.

Storey completed 21 of his 28 passes for 216 yards with a touchdown but two interceptions, while Wassink was 9-of-18 for just 65 yards with a pick of his own.

 

Marvin Wilson, Tamorrion Terry spurning NFL draft, will return to Florida State

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2019, 1:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mike Norvell just signed his two biggest recruits as Florida State’s head coach: two current Florida State players.

Ahead of the Seminoles’ appearance opposite Arizona State in Tuesday’s Sun Bowl, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry announced Monday they will return to Florida State in 2020.

“My pursuit to perfection is not over with yet. I’m still committed to Florida State, I’m committed to Coach Norvell and I’m committed to turning this thing around. See you in 2020,” Wilson said in his re-commitment video.

“I believe I made the right decision for my family and me and I’m proud to announce I’m returning for another season at FSU. There’s still much more to accomplish,” said Terry.

Wilson was one of the most highly-touted recruits in the country when he signed with Florida State out of Houston in 2017. He led the club with five sacks and ranked second with 8.5 tackles for loss, impressive numbers out of the defensive tackle position.

Terry led the team with 51 grabs for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

“I’m thrilled that Tamorrion and Marvin have decided to continue their education and football development at Florida State,” Norvell said in a statement. “I knew they were fantastic football players, but, throughout our conversations, I’ve been impressed by their dedication to excellence and commitment to this football program and university.

“Those qualities describe the type of people we want to build our program with.”

Fiesta Bowl earns highest rating of any non-New Year’s Day semifinal

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2019, 11:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

Saturday’s semifinal games seemed like a reckoning of sorts for the College Football Playoff system. If the Powers That Be were determined to hold their second- and third-most important games of the season on a day other than New Year’s, on cable TV, well, these games needed to draw.

And they did.

ESPN revealed Sunday that Clemson’s thrilling comeback over Ohio State drew 21.151 million viewers, making it the most-watched semifinal, non-New Year’s Day division. (Which, of course, only begs the question why these games are played off of Jan. 1, but that’s a topic for another day.) The Peach Bowl, played in an earlier time slot and non-competitive by the second quarter, drew 17.2 million viewers, which represented an increase over Clemson’s 30-3 defeat of Notre Dame in the similarly-timed Cotton Bowl last season.

Overall, the semifinals averaged 19.3 million viewers, which represents the most successful non-New Year’s year in the CFP’s 6-year existence. The Peach and Fiesta bowls were up 13 percent over the last time those games hosted semis, on New Year’s Eve in 2013, and a 6 percent increase over last year’s Cotton and Orange semis.

Moving forward, 2020 will be the once-every-three-years time when the Playoff isn’t swimming upstream, with Rose and Sugar semifinals slated for Jan. 1, 2021. The Playoff will then swim upstream in a major way in 2021 and 2022, with New Year’s Eve semifinals in both years. With New Year’s Day falling on a Saturday in 2021, the Orange and Cotton bowls will host semifinals on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, and the Peach and Fiesta will host again on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. So, the next time the Playoff will stage non-New Year’s Day/Eve semifinals — as it did the past two years — will be 2024.

 

College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 30 Viewer’s Guide

College Football Bowl Game
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 30, 2019, 8:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 30 bowl menu, one that features three Power Five vs. Power Five matchups.

WHO: Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)
WHAT: The 10th SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
WHERE: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
BUY TICKETS: Click here

THE SKINNY: Please, allow me to get this out of the way, right away, so that we can all move on: This game will determine which Western is the Best Western, correct? … I sincerely apologize for that.  Simply couldn’t help myself. … The Hilltoppers are looking for their first bowl win since 2016, the Broncos since 2015. Overall, WMU is 1-7 in bowl games… In its first season under Tyson Helton, WKU has jumped from three wins in 2018 to eight thus far in 2019.  Three of those wins came in the last three games of the regular season, including a 26-point shellacking of Arkansas on the road. … WMU’s last three losses have come by a combined 17 points. … WKU averages 25.6 points per game on offense (90th in the country), while WMU gives up 26.2 ppg (57th).  The Broncos are 25th in scoring offense scoring at 34.2 ppg, while the Hilltoppers are 23rd in scoring defense at 20.1 ppg. … One player to watch that you’ve probably never heard of is WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone.  The junior is tied for fourth nationally in tackles for loss with 21 and 11th in sacks with 11½. … First Responder Bowl fun fact: Last year’s game was the first with SERVPRO as the title sponsor and was ruled a no-contest between Boise State and Boston College due to severe weather that hit in the first quarter. … Six of the previous eight editions of a game that has also gone by the names of TicketCity Bowl and Heart of Dallas Bowl have been decided by 13 or more points.  One of the other two went into overtime (Army over North Texas in 2016).
THE LINE: Western Michigan, +3½
THE PREDICTION: Western Kentucky 27, Western Michigan 24

__________

WHO: Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5)
WHAT: The 22nd Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE LINE: Louisville, +4
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Cal (7-5) vs. Illinois (6-6)
WHAT: The 18th Redbox Bowl
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on FOX
THE LINE: Illinois, +6½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4)
WHAT: The 85th Capital One Orange Bowl
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE LINE: Virginia, +14½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.