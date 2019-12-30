WKU, WMU tied at the half in First Responder Bowl

It’s a beautiful day in Dallas, which means it’s a great day for some ugly football. At the half in the First Responder Bowl, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan are deadlocked at 10-10.

WKU’s Ty Storey has thrown two interceptions, leading to all 10 WMU points. The first came on a 3rd-and-9 deep ball at the WMU 31, and the Broncos drove 57 yards to take a 3-0 lead on a 30-yard Thiago Kapps.

WKU then scored the next 10 points, first moving 93 yards and scoring on a 17-yard Storey pass to Jahcour Pearson at the 10:54 mark of the second quarter, then pushing their lead to 10-3 on a 26-yard Cory Munson field goal with 2:22 left before halftime.

The Hilltoppers appeared primed to stretch the lead before the break when Kyle Bailey picked WMU’s Jon Wassink at the WMU 41, but a Storey pass at the Western Michigan 14 was tipped and caught by WMU’s Kareem Ali, who raced it 88 yards to tie the score.

After the ensuing kickoff sailed out of bounds, WKU moved from its own 35 to the WMU 11, setting up a 29-yard Munson try to end the half, but it sailed wide right.

Storey completed 21 of his 28 passes for 216 yards with a touchdown but two interceptions, while Wassink was 9-of-18 for just 65 yards with a pick of his own.