Four-star 2019 DE transfers from Arkansas to Oklahoma State

Lamical Perine heard throughout 2019 just how lackluster No. 9 Florida’s run game has been this season.

Perhaps the senior tailback just wanted to make up for lost time or just end things on a high note by showcasing what the team was truly capable of but he saved his best for last by running wild on ACC runner-up No. 24 Virginia on Monday night as the Gators notched a convincing 36-28 win in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Perine, who had passed the century mark on the ground just once all year for the 119th ranked rushing attack in FBS, was all over the field from the get-go. He raced 61 yards to the end zone on the third snap of the game and finished with 138 and another score on the ground. He also proved he was quite the all-around back in his final appearance in a UF uniform by hauling in five catches for 43 yards and another touchdown as well. He could have added to those totals too had he not stepped out just before the goal line on a long run in the second half, allowing QB Kyle Trask to vulture a score from him late.

Speaking of Trask, he overcame a first half interception to wind up with 305 yards and a touchdown through the air, showcasing why lots of folks will be high on Dan Mullen’s team going into 2020 with him back under center and a host of playmakers returning in Gainesville. That includes on the defensive side of the ball as freshman Kaiir Elam pulled in a red zone interception in the fourth quarter that pretty much sealed the outcome.

The Cavaliers fought to the very end though, hanging around most of the game despite the wide gap in terms of where each program is at the moment. Bryce Perkins was pretty much a one-man show at quarterback as he has been all year, throwing for 323 yards and a career-high four touchdowns (plus the pick) while also being the leading rusher on 14 carries and 24 yards.

Still, even in the loss the program has to hold their heads up high as Bronco Mendenhall’s team has accomplished a lot in this remarkable turnaround campaign. They won the ACC Coastal, beat rival Virginia Tech for the first time in 15 years and made a New Year’s Six Bowl. The ending wasn’t quite what they had in mind but the bigger picture is still quite bright for UVA on the gridiron.

Things might be even brighter for the Gators though. They may well wind up in the top five of the polls given how competitive they were each week on their way to 11 wins and back-to-back New Year’s Six Bowl wins under Mullen. It took a breakout performance from a senior to get that final ‘W’ but it was certainly well worth it to cap off a heck of a 2019 in the Sunshine State.