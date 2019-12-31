Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

To say that things are a little chippy at this year’s Belk Bowl would be a bit of an understatement.

Prior to this afternoon’s matchup between Virginia Tech and Kentucky, starting UK quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. was caught on video throwing a punch on VT defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford. It was also reported that a punch was thrown at Bowden as well.

Myriad players had to be separated multiple times in the run-up to kickoff. These dustups were preceded by an altercation at Charlotte Motor Speedway during an event involving both teams. That altercation continued on social media in the days leading up to the bowl game.

Despite all of the pregame huffing and puffing and punching, there were no penalties assessed on anyone involved.

The chippiness continued on into the early portion of the game, with the Wildcats penalized 15 yards twice on the opening drive — one a personal foul, the other roughing the passer.

As far as the game goes, Tech has taken a 17-14 lead into the halftime locker room. UK has 181 yards of offense; Bowden has accounted for 136 of those (90 rushing, 46 passing).

Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker has tossed a pair of touchdown passes the first two quarters.