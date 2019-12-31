Getty Images

CFT Previews: Valero Alamo Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 31, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
WHO: No. 11 Utah (11-2) vs. Texas (7-5)
WHAT: The 27th Valero Alamo Bowl
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
THE SKINNY: It’s the final game of the decade, and the ultimate battle of wills as Tom Herman puts his 3-0 bowl record on the line against Kyle Whittingham‘s 11-2 bowl mark. Irresistible force, meet immovable object.

Both of these teams aimed higher than San Antonio, as Texas entered the season thinking it would be back in the Sugar Bowl at worst, while Utah had designs on Oklahoma’s Peach Bowl slot as late as Championship Friday. As always, motivation and participation could be a pivotal factor here. On that front, Texas will enter with an advantage as Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson will skip the game to recuperate for the draft, while Longhorn wide receiver Collin Johnson opted in.

Up front, this feels like a mismatch in favor of the Utes. Utah averages 2.3 sacks per game, while Texas surrenders 2.7 a game, tied for 106th nationally. Utah also leads the nation in rushing defense (70.3 a game) while Texas’ running game comes and goes; Keontay Ingram posted three 100-yard games and five with 30 yards or fewer.

The Texas defense figures to play fast and loose with Todd Orlando no longer attempting to diffuse an atomic bomb with every play call, and the guess here is that helps Texas spring the upset.

THE LINE: Texas, +7
THE PICK: Texas 30, Utah 26

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 31, 2019, 8:48 AM EST
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 31 bowl menu, one that features two teams each from the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.

__________

__________

__________

WHO: Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5)
WHAT: The 5th NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
WHERE: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
THE SKINNY: A member of the Mountain West Conference has won three of the first four playings of this bowl, with the lone loss coming in overtime. … As 26-point underdogs, Georgia State began the 2019 season with a stunning win over Tennessee in Knoxville. That same weekend, Wyoming upset UT’s SEC East compatriots, Missouri. … Both teams enter the postseason, though, having lost three of their last four games. … Four of the Cowboys’ five losses this season have come by five or fewer points.  Four of the Eagles’ five losses this season have come by 14 or more points. … If the passing game is your thing, look elsewhere.  Georgia State is 93rd nationally in passing at 201.8 yards per game.  That’s a veritable aerial circus compared to Wyoming, which is 125th (out of 130 schools) at 128 ypg. … The two teams have combined for 29 passes touchdowns; an even dozen individual quarterbacks have thrown for more scores than that this season. … The Eagles average 245.2 yards rushing per game, while the Cowboys give up less than a hundred per contest.  Their 99.4 yards per game is sixth-fewest in the country. … NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl fun fact: The past two games have gone into overtime, while the first was decided by just five points.  We won’t mention Air Force’s 24-point drubbing of South Alabama in 2016.
THE LINE: Georgia State, +7
THE PREDICTION: Wyoming 14, Georgia State 13

__________

CFT Previews: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2019, 7:57 AM EST
WHO: Navy (10-2) vs. Kansas State (8-4)
WHAT: The AutoZone Liberty Bowl
WHEN: December 31 at 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN
THE SKINNY: After a few down years, Navy bounced back in a big way this season. Although the Midshipmen didn’t play their way into the AAC championship game this season, the Midshipmen put together a 10-2 record that was worthy of Top-25 consideration and capped by a victory over rival Army to snap a losing streak to the Black Knights. Malcolm Perry has been one of the biggest reasons for the success this season and he will be looking to control the football against the Kansas State defense.

Perry rushed for 1,804 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and he mixed in over 1,000 passing yards and six more touchdowns. Perry running the triple-option has been as effective as ever for Navy, but the Wildcats will bring a pretty solid defense that will brace for Navy’s style of play.

Kansas State enjoyed the first season under new head coach Chris Klieman, who will coach in his first postseason bowl game. Of course, Klieman is no stranger to success in the postseason given his success at North Dakota State. But now he will channel a full playoff effort and preparation into one game. Needless to say, Kansas State should be prepared as well as it can possibly be. Finding a way to get quarterback Skyler Thompson in a groove should be the key, although the Wildcats may be able to handle their own weight on the offensive line with the running game too. Thompson will work the ground after rushing for 10 touchdowns and rushing for 402 yards, but handing off to James Gilbert will be the first option on the ground.

Expect plenty of rushing yards in this one, which could make for a pretty brisk pace with the clock always moving. But Navy’s option may be more of a drain on the Wildcats.

THE PICK: Navy 26, Kansas State 23

CFT Previews: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Arizona State Oregon Johnny Wilson flip
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 31, 2019, 7:34 AM EST
WHO: Arizona State (7-5) vs. Florida State (6-6)
WHAT: The 86th Sun Bowl
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET on CBS
WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
THE SKINNY: This one is going to be… grrrrrrreat? Ok, maybe the new Sun Bowl sponsor has you thinking that but the latest edition of the venerable game out in West Texas will be a compelling Pac-12/ACC matchup but in truth, NFL Draft departures have taken some of the interest out of this one.

You can start with star FSU tailback Cam Akers, who has been the focal point of the team’s offense since arriving on campus. His absence (along with every other scholarship running back) likely means even more will be placed on the shoulders of quarterback James Blackman as we could see the ‘Noles go full Air Raid as a result.

The Sun Devils are not immune from the draft departures either as two of their best players, RB Eno Benjamin and WR Brandon Aiyukwill be skipping the festivities. The veterans are not only fantastic players capable of taking it to the house on every touch but have been great in helping along freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. The latter will now be the even more of the show on offense but that’s not a bad thing for either watching this game nor ASU’s budding future.

All of which should make for one of those strangely entertaining games between two somewhat evenly matched teams, talent-wise. Florida State fans fired up about the future under Mike Norvell will definitely be interested to see how hard guys play as they try to impress the incoming staff while Herm Edwards would love to hit eight wins and build further momentum heading into 2020. The Sun Devils are a little closer to full strength and get the added benefit of not having quite as much staff upheaval (though there has been plenty of that), so they get the slight edge coming into this one.

THE PICK: Arizona State 23, Florida State 13

CFT Previews: Belk Bowl

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 31, 2019, 7:07 AM EST
WHO: Virginia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)
WHAT: The 18th (and final, under this name at least) Belk Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
THE SKINNY: It’s the 20th meeting between these two in what should be as spirited a mid-afternoon, weekday game can get, as Virginia Tech is less than three hours from Charlotte and Kentucky is fired up to play anywhere this time of year.

In the final game of Bud Foster‘s esteemed career, he’ll have his hands full with Kentucky’s improvised offense. Behind quarterback Lynn Bowden, Jr., the Wildcats essentially run the Wishbone, just from the shotgun. Bowden has thrown for just 330 yards this season, but ran for 1,235 — almost all of them coming over the last seven games. The Hornung Award winner as the nation’s most versatile player, Bowden eviscerated Louisville to the tune of 284 yards and four touchdowns on just 22 carries en route to a 45-13 win.

Virginia Tech has struggled to contain running quarterbacks (though Bowden may more accurately be described as a throwing running back at this point; he was 1-of-2 for four yards against Louisville). In fact, the entire reason Foster’s farewell is today and not last night’s Orange Bowl was because Bryce Perkins rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his 266 yards and two scores through the air in Virginia’s 39-30, ACC Coastal clinching, Commonwealth Cup streak ending win on Nov. 29.

With Virginia Tech fired up to send Foster out a winner, the guess here is the Hokies corral Bowden just enough to get the win.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech 24, Kentucky 22