CFT Previews: Valero Alamo Bowl

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 31 bowl menu, one that features two teams each from the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.

WHO: Virginia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

WHAT: The 18th Belk Bowl

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN

THE LINE: Kentucky, +3

WHO: Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5)

WHAT: The 82nd Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on CBS

THE LINE: Florida State, +4½

WHO: Navy (10-2) vs. Kansas State (8-4)

WHAT: The 61st AutoZone Liberty Bowl

WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

WHEN: 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE LINE: Kansas State, +2½

WHO: Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5)

WHAT: The 5th NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

WHERE: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

THE SKINNY: A member of the Mountain West Conference has won three of the first four playings of this bowl, with the lone loss coming in overtime. … As 26-point underdogs, Georgia State began the 2019 season with a stunning win over Tennessee in Knoxville. That same weekend, Wyoming upset UT’s SEC East compatriots, Missouri. … Both teams enter the postseason, though, having lost three of their last four games. … Four of the Cowboys’ five losses this season have come by five or fewer points. Four of the Eagles’ five losses this season have come by 14 or more points. … If the passing game is your thing, look elsewhere. Georgia State is 93rd nationally in passing at 201.8 yards per game. That’s a veritable aerial circus compared to Wyoming, which is 125th (out of 130 schools) at 128 ypg. … The two teams have combined for 29 passes touchdowns; an even dozen individual quarterbacks have thrown for more scores than that this season. … The Eagles average 245.2 yards rushing per game, while the Cowboys give up less than a hundred per contest. Their 99.4 yards per game is sixth-fewest in the country. … NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl fun fact: The past two games have gone into overtime, while the first was decided by just five points. We won’t mention Air Force’s 24-point drubbing of South Alabama in 2016.

THE LINE: Georgia State, +7

THE PREDICTION: Wyoming 14, Georgia State 13

WHO: Utah (11-2) vs. Texas (7-5)

WHAT: The 27th Valero Alamo Bowl

WHERE: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE LINE: Texas, +7

