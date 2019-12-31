Florida State had Arizona State on the Sun Bowl ropes, but failed to deliver a knockout punch after a third-quarter flurry of jabs and one big haymaker.

At halftime in El Paso, it was ASU 9, FSU 0. Through the first two quarters, the Seminoles had just 135 yards of offense. In the third quarter alone, FSU totaled 216 yards of offense. Of those, 91 came on a touchdown pass from James Blackman to Tamorrion Terry. The 91-yard scoring strike was the longest in Sun Bowl history.

It proved not to be enough, however, as ASU used a fourth-quarter defensive score to help secure a 20-14 win in the 82nd Sun Bowl. With 10:06 left in the game, Willie Harts returned a James Blackman interception 25 yards for a touchdown. It was Blackman’s third pick of the game, and the sixth turnover overall for both teams (FSU four, ASU two) at the time.

Another Blackmon interception, this one with 3:51 remaining, could’ve proven to be the final nail in FSU’s coffin. Blackmon coughed up a fumble as well, giving the quarterback five on the day.

FSU had one last shot, getting past midfield with a minute and a half to play before backup quarterback Jordan Travis‘ fumble was recovered by ASU to ice the game.

In addition to the eight turnovers, the game also featured 13 penalties, 14 punts and a combined 6-of-33 on third-down conversions. The Seminoles finished the game with 470 yards of offense, the Sun Devils 282.

ASU improved to 8-5 on the year, the program’s most wins since the 2014 season.

The loss dropped FSU to 6-7 in 2019. This marks the Seminoles’ first back-to-back losing seasons since 1975-76.

Mike Norvell was hired earlier this month as FSU’s new head football coach, replacing the dismissed Willie Taggart.