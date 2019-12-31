Florida State Sun Bowl
Arizona State survives Florida State’s third-quarter surge, secures Sun Bowl win

By John TaylorDec 31, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
Florida State had Arizona State on the Sun Bowl ropes, but failed to deliver a knockout punch after a third-quarter flurry of jabs and one big haymaker.

At halftime in El Paso, it was ASU 9, FSU 0.  Through the first two quarters, the Seminoles had just 135 yards of offense.  In the third quarter alone, FSU totaled 216 yards of offense.  Of those, 91 came on a touchdown pass from James Blackman to Tamorrion Terry.  The 91-yard scoring strike was the longest in Sun Bowl history.

It proved not to be enough, however, as ASU used a fourth-quarter defensive score to help secure a 20-14 win in the 82nd Sun Bowl.  With 10:06 left in the game, Willie Harts returned a James Blackman interception 25 yards for a touchdown.  It was Blackman’s third pick of the game, and the sixth turnover overall for both teams (FSU four, ASU two) at the time.

Another Blackmon interception, this one with 3:51 remaining, could’ve proven to be the final nail in FSU’s coffin.  Blackmon coughed up a fumble as well, giving the quarterback five on the day.

FSU had one last shot, getting past midfield with a minute and a half to play before backup quarterback Jordan Travis‘ fumble was recovered by ASU to ice the game.

In addition to the eight turnovers, the game also featured 13 penalties, 14 punts and a combined 6-of-33 on third-down conversions.  The Seminoles finished the game with 470 yards of offense, the Sun Devils 282.

ASU improved to 8-5 on the year, the program’s most wins since the 2014 season.

The loss dropped FSU to 6-7 in 2019.  This marks the Seminoles’ first back-to-back losing seasons since 1975-76.

Mike Norvell was hired earlier this month as FSU’s new head football coach, replacing the dismissed Willie Taggart.

Wyoming thumps Georgia State to take home win in the Arizona Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 31, 2019, 8:05 PM EST
Georgia State began 2019 with the thrill of a victory for the ages and ended the season with the agony of a bowl defeat to forget.

The Panthers were unable to take advantage of three takeaways and wound up getting thumped by a surging Wyoming squad, as the Mountain West visitors will return North for the New Year with a 38-17 Arizona Bowl win on Tuesday afternoon in Tucson.

Wyoming QB Levi Williams made the most of his first start at the college level, throwing for three touchdowns, one interception and 234 yards on just 11 completions — including this beauty in the first half:

As good as the true freshman was under center though, the day belonged to another in the backfield.

Namely, that would be tailback Xazavian Valladay, who was terrific and gives the team plenty of hope about forming a young core going forward. He rushed for 204 yards and a score while also leading the team in receiving with 91 through the air and another trip to the end zone. The sophomore really came on strong down the stretch for the team and the bowl effort capped off a 1,000 yard season on the ground and plenty promise.

As a result, it was yet another eight win season for the Cowboys under head coach Craig Bohl, who continues to develop one of the more consistent Mountain West programs at a place that has typically been tough to win at. While racking up 524 yards of offense delighted the very pro-Wyoming crowd in attendance in Tuscon, the coaching staff had to enjoy the complete effort the game represented that included several key 4th down stops from the defense and a long field goal conversion as well.

The Panthers weren’t so lucky to end the year on a high note despite marching right down the field for an opening drive touchdown to kick the game off. QB Dan Ellington threw for only 156 yards (one TD, one INT) and also led the team in rushing with 70 yards on the ground plus a score. GSU will wind up losing four of their final five to close out 2019 thanks to the effort, which dampens what had been a terrific start under head coach Shawn Elliott.

Penn State WR K.J. Hamler declares for 2020 NFL Draft

By Bryan FischerDec 31, 2019, 7:29 PM EST
One of the most dynamic playmakers in college football is headed to the pros.

Just a few days after Penn State’s dominating Cotton Bowl win over Memphis, top Nittany Lions wide receiver K.J. Hamler posted on social media that he was declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9 speedster had developed into the biggest threat PSU’s offense has had since Saquon Barkley left Happy Valley not too long ago. After a fairly quiet bowl game, Hamler caps off his season with 904 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. A threat to score from just about everywhere on the field, the redshirt sophomore was also a dangerous return man and managed a rushing touchdown last year as well.

Though this is expected to be one of the deepest draft classes of wide receivers in several years, Hamler is still projected by most as a potential Day 2 pick in the draft — with the chance of moving up even earlier with a good outing at the NFL scouting combine and at Penn State’s pro day.

Even with this key departure though, the Nittany Lions still have a ton coming back on offense in 2020. Hamler will be a tough player to replace but new OC Kirk Ciarrocca should have nine returning starters to work with over the coming months.

Malcolm Perry sets FBS record as Navy tops Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 31, 2019, 7:09 PM EST
Malcolm Perry has dazzled throughout his career at the academy but the quarterback’s final two games in a Navy uniform certainly closed out his historic career in unforgettable fashion.

The senior added another record-breaking outing under his belt on New Year’s Eve, helping setup a late trick play that eventually led to a Bijan Nichols chipshot field goal that allowed the Midshipmen to beat Kansas State 20-17 in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.

Perry, while not quite as productive as he was against Army earlier in the month, was still phenomenal running the option to near perfection on Tuesday evening in his home state — running for 213 yards and completing 5-of-7 passes for 57 more yards and a touchdown. The triggerman naturally helped milk the clock quite a bit and had his decision making on point during the game as he set an FBS single-season mark for rushing yards as a quarterback.

Tailback C.J. Williams was also heavily involved in the offensive effort as well, rushing for 34 yards on two carries but mostly earning acclaim for his terrific, well, passing. Facing 4th and short from midfield, he pulled off a trick play for the ages as he rolled and launched the ball 41 yards into the waiting hands of Chance WarrenThat put the team right on the doorstep and allowed Nichols, who had missed an attempt the drive before, to knock through the game-winner.

The heroics from the troops spoiled what had been a phenomenal game-tying drive from the Wildcats just prior. Skylar Thompson was an efficient 10-of-14 passing for 124 yards and scored a short touchdown off a keeper as well. K-State was somehow in the game throughout despite just 170 yards of total offense, taking advantage of an early Phillip Brooks 66 yard punt return.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end as the Big 12 remains winless this postseason so far (dropping to 0-4 after the KSU result) with two underdogs still left to play in Texas and Baylor. That end result doesn’t take away from what still has been a successful season in the Little Apple for new head coach Chris Klieman however, who has done a great job taking over for a legendary predecessor and leading the team to eight wins.

That surge under a new coach still pales compared to the kind of turnaround his opposite number engineered however. Not only did Ken Niumatalolo help resurrect Perry’s career in his final year in Annapolis, but the bowl win meant a complete turnaround from 3-10 last year to 11-2 in 2019 — just the second time in school history with as many wins.

RB Tony Jones leaving Notre Dame for the draft

Tony Jones Notre Dame
By John TaylorDec 31, 2019, 4:39 PM EST
As expected, Tony Jones has decided to take his leave of Notre Dame early.

Earlier in the week, there were rumblings that Jones had all but made up his mind on his football future.  Tuesday, Jones confirmed that future will be at the next level as the running back will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“The last four years at Notre Dame have been greater than I ever imagined,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “This university has helped me grow as a player, but more importantly as a man.”

Jones’ announcement came two days after quarterback Ian Book confirmed he would be back in 2020.

This past season as a redshirt junior, Jones led the Fighting Irish with 857 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns.  Included in that was a record 84-yard touchdown run in the Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State.

For his career, Jones has totaled 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns on 271 carries.