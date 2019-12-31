Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Of his own volition, James Franklin has a hole to fill on his Penn State coaching staff.

PSU announced early Tuesday afternoon that offensive line coach Matt Limegrover has been fired. Per the school’s language, however, Limegrover’s contract wasn’t renewed.

Limegrover has spent the past four years as part of Franklin’s staff. In addition to line coach, he was also the program’s run-game coordinator.

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future.”

Prior to Penn State, Limegrover was the line coach at Minnesota (2011-15) and Northern Illinois (2008-10).

This season, Penn State was fourth in the Big Ten and 36th nationally in rushing offense (190.6 yards per game). The 2.46 sacks per game allowed were tied for 97th in the country.

According to the school, Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Limegrover’s replacement.

The coaching move comes a couple of days after Penn State’s Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.