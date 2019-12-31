Penn State WR K.J. Hamler declares for 2020 NFL Draft

One of the most dynamic playmakers in college football is headed to the pros.
Just a few days after Penn State’s dominating Cotton Bowl win over Memphis, top Nittany Lions wide receiver K.J. Hamler posted on social media that he was declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Love….SUGA pic.twitter.com/Oo60pz74wq
— SLIDE SUGA (@Kj_hamler) December 31, 2019
The 5-foot-9 speedster had developed into the biggest threat PSU’s offense has had since Saquon Barkley left Happy Valley not too long ago. After a fairly quiet bowl game, Hamler caps off his season with 904 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. A threat to score from just about everywhere on the field, the redshirt sophomore was also a dangerous return man and managed a rushing touchdown last year as well.
Though this is expected to be one of the deepest draft classes of wide receivers in several years, Hamler is still projected by most as a potential Day 2 pick in the draft — with the chance of moving up even earlier with a good outing at the NFL scouting combine and at Penn State’s pro day.
Even with this key departure though, the Nittany Lions still have a ton coming back on offense in 2020. Hamler will be a tough player to replace but new OC Kirk Ciarrocca should have nine returning starters to work with over the coming months.