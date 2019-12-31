Getty Images

Penn State WR K.J. Hamler declares for 2020 NFL Draft

By Bryan FischerDec 31, 2019, 7:29 PM EST
One of the most dynamic playmakers in college football is headed to the pros.

Just a few days after Penn State’s dominating Cotton Bowl win over Memphis, top Nittany Lions wide receiver K.J. Hamler posted on social media that he was declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9 speedster had developed into the biggest threat PSU’s offense has had since Saquon Barkley left Happy Valley not too long ago. After a fairly quiet bowl game, Hamler caps off his season with 904 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. A threat to score from just about everywhere on the field, the redshirt sophomore was also a dangerous return man and managed a rushing touchdown last year as well.

Though this is expected to be one of the deepest draft classes of wide receivers in several years, Hamler is still projected by most as a potential Day 2 pick in the draft — with the chance of moving up even earlier with a good outing at the NFL scouting combine and at Penn State’s pro day.

Even with this key departure though, the Nittany Lions still have a ton coming back on offense in 2020. Hamler will be a tough player to replace but new OC Kirk Ciarrocca should have nine returning starters to work with over the coming months.

Malcolm Perry sets FBS record as Navy tops Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 31, 2019, 7:09 PM EST
Malcolm Perry has dazzled throughout his career at the academy but the quarterback’s final two games in a Navy uniform certainly closed out his historic career in unforgettable fashion.

The senior added another record-breaking outing under his belt on New Year’s Eve, helping setup a late trick play that eventually led to a Bijan Nichols chipshot field goal that allowed the Midshipmen to beat Kansas State 20-17 in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.

Perry, while not quite as productive as he was against Army earlier in the month, was still phenomenal running the option to near perfection on Tuesday evening in his home state — running for 213 yards and completing 5-of-7 passes for 57 more yards and a touchdown. The triggerman naturally helped milk the clock quite a bit and had his decision making on point during the game as he set an FBS single-season mark for rushing yards as a quarterback.

Tailback C.J. Williams was also heavily involved in the offensive effort as well, rushing for 34 yards on two carries but mostly earning acclaim for his terrific, well, passing. Facing 4th and short from midfield, he pulled off a trick play for the ages as he rolled and launched the ball 41 yards into the waiting hands of Chance WarrenThat put the team right on the doorstep and allowed Nichols, who had missed an attempt the drive before, to knock through the game-winner.

The heroics from the troops spoiled what had been a phenomenal game-tying drive from the Wildcats just prior. Skylar Thompson was an efficient 10-of-14 passing for 124 yards and scored a short touchdown off a keeper as well. K-State was somehow in the game throughout despite just 170 yards of total offense, taking advantage of an early Phillip Brooks 66 yard punt return.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end as the Big 12 remains winless this postseason so far (dropping to 0-4 after the KSU result) with two underdogs still left to play in Texas and Baylor. That end result doesn’t take away from what still has been a successful season in the Little Apple for new head coach Chris Klieman however, who has done a great job taking over for a legendary predecessor and leading the team to eight wins.

That surge under a new coach still pales compared to the kind of turnaround his opposite number engineered however. Not only did Ken Niumatalolo help resurrect Perry’s career in his final year in Annapolis, but the bowl win meant a complete turnaround from 3-10 last year to 11-2 in 2019 — just the second time in school history with as many wins.

Arizona State survives Florida State’s third-quarter surge, secures Sun Bowl win

Florida State Sun Bowl
By John TaylorDec 31, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
Florida State had Arizona State on the Sun Bowl ropes, but failed to deliver a knockout punch after a third-quarter flurry of jabs and one big haymaker.

At halftime in El Paso, it was ASU 9, FSU 0.  Through the first two quarters, the Seminoles had just 135 yards of offense.  In the third quarter alone, FSU totaled 216 yards of offense.  Of those, 91 came on a touchdown pass from James Blackman to Tamorrion Terry.  The 91-yard scoring strike was the longest in Sun Bowl history.

It proved not to be enough, however, as ASU used a fourth-quarter defensive score to help secure a 20-14 win in the 82nd Sun Bowl.  With 10:06 left in the game, Willie Harts returned a James Blackman interception 25 yards for a touchdown.  It was Blackman’s third pick of the game, and the sixth turnover overall for both teams (FSU four, ASU two) at the time.

Another Blackmon interception, this one with 3:51 remaining, could’ve proven to be the final nail in FSU’s coffin.  Blackmon coughed up a fumble as well, giving the quarterback five on the day.

FSU had one last shot, getting past midfield with a minute and a half to play before backup quarterback Jordan Travis‘ fumble was recovered by ASU to ice the game.

In addition to the eight turnovers, the game also featured 13 penalties, 14 punts and a combined 6-of-33 on third-down conversions.  The Seminoles finished the game with 470 yards of offense, the Sun Devils 282.

ASU improved to 8-5 on the year, the program’s most wins since the 2014 season.

The loss dropped FSU to 6-7 in 2019.  This marks the Seminoles’ first back-to-back losing seasons since 1975-76.

Mike Norvell was hired earlier this month as FSU’s new head football coach, replacing the dismissed Willie Taggart.

RB Tony Jones leaving Notre Dame for the draft

Tony Jones Notre Dame
By John TaylorDec 31, 2019, 4:39 PM EST
As expected, Tony Jones has decided to take his leave of Notre Dame early.

Earlier in the week, there were rumblings that Jones had all but made up his mind on his football future.  Tuesday, Jones confirmed that future will be at the next level as the running back will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“The last four years at Notre Dame have been greater than I ever imagined,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “This university has helped me grow as a player, but more importantly as a man.”

Jones’ announcement came two days after quarterback Ian Book confirmed he would be back in 2020.

This past season as a redshirt junior, Jones led the Fighting Irish with 857 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns.  Included in that was a record 84-yard touchdown run in the Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State.

For his career, Jones has totaled 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns on 271 carries.

Lynn Bowden Jr. powers Kentucky to wild Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech

Belk Bowl
By John TaylorDec 31, 2019, 3:27 PM EST
For Virginia Tech and Bud Foster, the Belk Bowl didn’t provide the storybook ending they wanted to see.

Following a chippy first half, a last-minute touchdown pass powered Kentucky to a 37-30 win over Tech in the 18th Belk Bowl.  This will also be the final Belk Bowl as the title sponsor confirmed earlier this year that they were pulling out of the postseason game after 2019.

Lynn Bowden Jr., who began the season as a wide receiver before moving to quarterback due to injuries, connected with Josh Ali from 13 yards with 15 seconds left for the game-winning score.  It was Bowden’s sixth completion of the game and just his third touchdown pass on the season.

It was Bowden’s legs, though, that propelled UK to the win.

Bowden, who previously announced he’s leaving early for the NFL, ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the win.  The senior broke Johnny Manziel‘s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a bowl game. This was the sixth-straight game Bowden, named the Hornung Award winner as the nation’s most versatile player, has rushed for at least 100 yards.  In the regular-season finale against Louisville, Bowden put up 284.

The final margin was provided by Jordan Wright‘s 28-yard fumble return for a touchdown with no time left on the clock.

In a losing effort, Tech’s Deshawn McClease ran for 126 yards on just 11 carries.  Hendon Hooker also passed for a pair of touchdowns, with both of those coming in the first half.

Tech, incidentally, became the first team to score 30 or more points on Kentucky this season.

As for Foster, it was his last game as the Hokies’ defensive coordinator after 33 seasons at the school.  The school announced in August that Foster would be stepping down.

Foster began his three decades-plus tenure with the Hokies as inside linebackers coach in 1987.  In 1995, Foster was promoted to defensive coordinator, a post he’s held for the past 24 seasons.  He also continued coaching the team’s linebackers.

With the win, Kentucky improved to 8-5 on the season.  They now have 18 wins on the season, the most in any two-year stretch since 1976-77.

Virginia Tech finished the year 8-5 as well in Justin Fuente‘s fourth season at the school.