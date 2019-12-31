South Carolina adds a second transfer from Colorado State

For South Carolina, the Mike Bobo-fueled Colorado State pipeline remains wide open.
The head coach at Colorado State for five seasons, Bobo was fired earlier this month. Less than a week later, Bobo was hired as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
Dec. 28, CSU quarterback Collin Hill announced that he is transferring to USC. Two days later, one of Hill’s former teammates, Adam Prentice, announced on Instagram that he is joining Hill in Columbia.
“I’m excited to see what this new opportunity brings!” the fullback wrote. “Can’t wait to get started in January.”
As a graduate transfer, Prentice will be eligible to play immediately for the Gamecocks in 2020. A 2015 signee, Prentice had previously been awarded a sixth season of eligibility. He redshirted as a true freshman, then missed all of 2016 with a knee injury.
The last three seasons at CSU, Prentice ran for 65 yards on 18 carries. He also caught 18 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
As of yet, it should be noted, the football program has not confirmed either player’s addition to the roster.
For Virginia Tech and Bud Foster, the Belk Bowl didn’t provide the storybook ending they wanted to see.
Following a chippy first half, a last-minute touchdown pass powered Kentucky to a 37-30 win over Tech in the 18th Belk Bowl. This will also be the final Belk Bowl as the title sponsor confirmed earlier this year that they were pulling out of the postseason game after 2019.
Lynn Bowden Jr., who began the season as a wide receiver before moving to quarterback due to injuries, connected with Josh Ali from 13 yards with 15 seconds left for the game-winning score. It was Bowden’s sixth completion of the game and just his third touchdown pass on the season.
It was Bowden’s legs, though, that propelled UK to the win.
Bowden ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The senior broke Johnny Manziel‘s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a bowl game. This was the sixth-straight game Bowden, named the Hornung Award winner as the nation’s most versatile player, has rushed for at least 100 yards. In the regular-season finale against Louisville, Bowden put up 284.
As for Foster, it was his last game as the Hokies’ defensive coordinator after 33 seasons at the school.
On the last day of 2019, Texas A&M has seen Quartney Davis take off for the next level.
In a statement posted on his personal Twitter account, Davis confirmed that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft pool. The wide receiver stated that he came to his decision “after a lot of thought and prayer with my family.”
A redshirt junior, Davis has already graduated from the university.
This past season, Davis set career-highs with 54 receptions and 616 receiving yards. Those totals were both second on the Aggies.
Davis will finish his collegiate career with 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns on 99 receptions.
Davis’ announcement came a couple of days after A&M’s come-from-behind win over Oklahoma State.
I’m going to guess that most around the Wake Forest football program didn’t expect this type of Jamie Newman news to close out the year.
In a surprise development, Newman announced on Twitter that, “after great consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to further my academic and athletic journey by entering into the transfer portal.” While labeling it “a tough decision,” the quarterback gave no specific reason for the move.
“I am thankful to Wake Forest for the opportunity and to my teammates, fans and coaching staff for a great season,” Newman added.
Newman will leave the Demon Deacons as a graduate transfer. Next year will serve as his final season of eligibility.
“We appreciate Jamie’s contributions to our program’s success and wish him well as he continues his career,” head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement.
Newman started 16 games at Wake, going 10-6 in those starts. This season, Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He set a school record this past season by throwing a touchdown pass in 12 straight games.
Wake has three quarterbacks currently on the roster — sophomore Sam Hartman, freshman Michael Kern and freshman Leo Kelly. Hartman began 2018 as the Demon Deacons’ starting quarterback before going down with a season-ending leg injury in early November of that year. Newman then won the job coming out of camp this year.
In addition to the three previously mentioned, three-star 2020 prospect Mitch Griffis signed with the Deacons earlier this month.
To say that things are a little chippy at this year’s Belk Bowl would be a bit of an understatement.
Prior to this afternoon’s matchup between Virginia Tech and Kentucky, starting UK quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. was caught on video throwing a punch on VT defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford. It was also reported that a punch was thrown at Bowden as well.
Myriad players had to be separated multiple times in the run-up to kickoff. These dustups were preceded by an altercation at Charlotte Motor Speedway during an event involving both teams. That altercation continued on social media in the days leading up to the bowl game.
Despite all of the pregame huffing and puffing and punching, there were no penalties assessed on anyone involved.
The chippiness continued on into the early portion of the game, with the Wildcats penalized 15 yards twice on the opening drive — one a personal foul, the other roughing the passer.
As far as the game goes, Tech has taken a 17-14 lead into the halftime locker room. UK has 181 yards of offense; Bowden has accounted for 136 of those (90 rushing, 46 passing).
Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker has tossed a pair of touchdown passes the first two quarters.