South Carolina adds a second transfer from Colorado State

For South Carolina, the Mike Bobo-fueled Colorado State pipeline remains wide open.

The head coach at Colorado State for five seasons, Bobo was fired earlier this month. Less than a week later, Bobo was hired as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Dec. 28, CSU quarterback Collin Hill announced that he is transferring to USC. Two days later, one of Hill’s former teammates, Adam Prentice, announced on Instagram that he is joining Hill in Columbia.

“I’m excited to see what this new opportunity brings!” the fullback wrote. “Can’t wait to get started in January.”

View this post on Instagram Excited for my next chapter! 🤙🏼 A post shared by Adam Prentice (@adam_prentice_) on Dec 30, 2019 at 10:40am PST

As a graduate transfer, Prentice will be eligible to play immediately for the Gamecocks in 2020. A 2015 signee, Prentice had previously been awarded a sixth season of eligibility. He redshirted as a true freshman, then missed all of 2016 with a knee injury.

The last three seasons at CSU, Prentice ran for 65 yards on 18 carries. He also caught 18 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

As of yet, it should be noted, the football program has not confirmed either player’s addition to the roster.