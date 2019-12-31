Texas A&M losing WR Quartney Davis to 2020 NFL Draft

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On the last day of 2019, Texas A&M has seen Quartney Davis take off for the next level.

In a statement posted on his personal Twitter account, Davis confirmed that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft pool. The wide receiver stated that he came to his decision “after a lot of thought and prayer with my family.”

A redshirt junior, Davis has already graduated from the university.

Thank You Texas A&M University! Gig’em 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/iCV75FmVna — Quartney Davis  (@QuartneyDavis1) December 31, 2019

This past season, Davis set career-highs with 54 receptions and 616 receiving yards. Those totals were both second on the Aggies.

Davis will finish his collegiate career with 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns on 99 receptions.

Davis’ announcement came a couple of days after A&M’s come-from-behind win over Oklahoma State.