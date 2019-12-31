Texas clamps down on No. 11 Utah to end 2019 with an Alamo Bowl win

It’s been a meandering decade for Texas football but at least the program ended it on a high note.
The Longhorns pulled out their best defensive performance of the year despite a rash of injuries and a huge amount of staff turnover to rout No. 11 Utah on Tuesday night, ending 2019 with a 38-10 Alamo Bowl win.
While UT’s offense has typically carried the team this year, it was the other side of the ball that rose up to deliver a standout performance when most counted them out of the game well before kickoff. Playing just down the road from the 40 Acres, sophomore linebacker Joseph Ossai was borderline unblockable in the game with nine tackles (six for loss) and three sacks in a career outing. Defensive ends Malcolm Roach and Ta’Quon Graham also got in on the action with a sack each to go with an impressive night coming off the edge.
Their ability to keep the Utes from moving the ball much took the pressure off Sam Ehlinger and company for once — not that it mattered much as the ‘Horns were their usual self in making big plays. The quarterback wound up with yet another big stat line by throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns (one interception) while chipping in with 73 yards on the ground and another score.
Hauling in most of Ehlinger’s passes was none other than top wideout Devin Duvernay, who closed out his time in burnt orange with a terrific all-around effort. He completed a pass for six yards, ran a reverse and caught three passes for an ever efficient 92 yards and a touchdown. Tailback Keaontay Ingram topped the century mark on the ground and scored a touchdown to really twist the knife in the result.
While everything came up Texas in the game, the same could not be said of the folks from out West. Despite coming within a game of making the College Football Playoff, the Utes were throughly whipped from start to finish. The senior backfield duo of QB Tyler Huntley (126 yards, 1 TD) and RB Zach Moss (57 yards rushing) were bottled up completely and end their career on a sour note with two straight blowout losses to end the season.
What really made things tough is that head coach Kyle Whittingham had sported one of the best bowl winning percentages of anybody but instead saw his team barely show up. They also keep a rather unfathomable streak alive as the Pac-12 title game loser (dating back to 2011) has never won their bowl game after falling in the conference championship game. It was still a very good 11 win season for Utah but the ending definitely spoiled the campaign a bit.
That’s not the case for Tom Herman, who was once again money as an underdog. The staff shuffling and numerous injuries had many worrying that a once promising 2019 would end on a thud after such an up-and-down season but that wasn’t the case in San Antonio. Texas may not be back as they proclaimed last year in the Sugar Bowl but they will certainly remember the Alamo (Bowl) as they head into 2020 with some momentum following a big win right down the road from campus.
Georgia State began 2019 with the thrill of a victory for the ages and ended the season with the agony of a bowl defeat to forget.
The Panthers were unable to take advantage of three takeaways and wound up getting thumped by a surging Wyoming squad, as the Mountain West visitors will return North for the New Year with a 38-17 Arizona Bowl win on Tuesday afternoon in Tucson.
Wyoming QB Levi Williams made the most of his first start at the college level, throwing for three touchdowns, one interception and 234 yards on just 11 completions — including this beauty in the first half:
As good as the true freshman was under center though, the day belonged to another in the backfield.
Namely, that would be tailback Xazavian Valladay, who was terrific and gives the team plenty of hope about forming a young core going forward. He rushed for 204 yards and a score while also leading the team in receiving with 91 through the air and another trip to the end zone. The sophomore really came on strong down the stretch for the team and the bowl effort capped off a 1,000 yard season on the ground and plenty promise.
As a result, it was yet another eight win season for the Cowboys under head coach Craig Bohl, who continues to develop one of the more consistent Mountain West programs at a place that has typically been tough to win at. While racking up 524 yards of offense delighted the very pro-Wyoming crowd in attendance in Tuscon, the coaching staff had to enjoy the complete effort the game represented that included several key 4th down stops from the defense and a long field goal conversion as well.
The Panthers weren’t so lucky to end the year on a high note despite marching right down the field for an opening drive touchdown to kick the game off. QB Dan Ellington threw for only 156 yards (one TD, one INT) and also led the team in rushing with 70 yards on the ground plus a score. GSU will wind up losing four of their final five to close out 2019 thanks to the effort, which dampens what had been a terrific start under head coach Shawn Elliott.
One of the most dynamic playmakers in college football is headed to the pros.
Just a few days after Penn State’s dominating Cotton Bowl win over Memphis, top Nittany Lions wide receiver K.J. Hamler posted on social media that he was declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-9 speedster had developed into the biggest threat PSU’s offense has had since Saquon Barkley left Happy Valley not too long ago. After a fairly quiet bowl game, Hamler caps off his season with 904 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. A threat to score from just about everywhere on the field, the redshirt sophomore was also a dangerous return man and managed a rushing touchdown last year as well.
Though this is expected to be one of the deepest draft classes of wide receivers in several years, Hamler is still projected by most as a potential Day 2 pick in the draft — with the chance of moving up even earlier with a good outing at the NFL scouting combine and at Penn State’s pro day.
Even with this key departure though, the Nittany Lions still have a ton coming back on offense in 2020. Hamler will be a tough player to replace but new OC Kirk Ciarrocca should have nine returning starters to work with over the coming months.
Malcolm Perry has dazzled throughout his career at the academy but the quarterback’s final two games in a Navy uniform certainly closed out his historic career in unforgettable fashion.
The senior added another record-breaking outing under his belt on New Year’s Eve, helping setup a late trick play that eventually led to a Bijan Nichols chipshot field goal that allowed the Midshipmen to beat Kansas State 20-17 in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.
Perry, while not quite as productive as he was against Army earlier in the month, was still phenomenal running the option to near perfection on Tuesday evening in his home state — running for 213 yards and completing 5-of-7 passes for 57 more yards and a touchdown. The triggerman naturally helped milk the clock quite a bit and had his decision making on point during the game as he set an FBS single-season mark for rushing yards as a quarterback.
Tailback C.J. Williams was also heavily involved in the offensive effort as well, rushing for 34 yards on two carries but mostly earning acclaim for his terrific, well, passing. Facing 4th and short from midfield, he pulled off a trick play for the ages as he rolled and launched the ball 41 yards into the waiting hands of Chance Warren. That put the team right on the doorstep and allowed Nichols, who had missed an attempt the drive before, to knock through the game-winner.
The heroics from the troops spoiled what had been a phenomenal game-tying drive from the Wildcats just prior. Skylar Thompson was an efficient 10-of-14 passing for 124 yards and scored a short touchdown off a keeper as well. K-State was somehow in the game throughout despite just 170 yards of total offense, taking advantage of an early Phillip Brooks 66 yard punt return.
Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end as the Big 12 remains winless this postseason so far (dropping to 0-4 after the KSU result) with two underdogs still left to play in Texas and Baylor. That end result doesn’t take away from what still has been a successful season in the Little Apple for new head coach Chris Klieman however, who has done a great job taking over for a legendary predecessor and leading the team to eight wins.
That surge under a new coach still pales compared to the kind of turnaround his opposite number engineered however. Not only did Ken Niumatalolo help resurrect Perry’s career in his final year in Annapolis, but the bowl win meant a complete turnaround from 3-10 last year to 11-2 in 2019 — just the second time in school history with as many wins.