Texas pitching a first half shutout against No. 11 Utah in the Alamo Bowl

The Texas defense has been maligned throughout 2019 but on the final day of the year, the team is apparently saving the best for last.

The Longhorns looked plenty motivated to play just down the road from the 40 Acres in taking a 10-0 shutout into halftime of the Alamo Bowl against No. 11 Utah.

UT was able to look as stout as they have all year despite a handful of injuries in the back seven and a number of other young players missing in action to begin with. They held normally productive Utes tailback Zach Moss to just 48 yards on eight carries and harassed senior quarterback Tyler Huntley to the tune of two sacks and just 80 yards passing.

To make matters worse for the Pac-12 South champs, they also gave up a long Texas punt return and were a goal line, 4th down stand away from being down three scores at the break. If there was one positive for the Western visitors to San Antonio, it was at least that consensus All-American Bradlee Anae took over the top spot in the school record book with a first half sack.

Longhorns QB Sam Ehlingher won’t be proclaiming anybody’s back after this one but did throw for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also tossed an interception… but that actually worked out for his team given that it came on 4th down and resulted in the ball on the one yard line.

The Alamo Bowl has staged some classics in the past and despite the way things played out early, we could certainly get another on the final day of the year. Kyle Whittingham’s bowl record is one of the best in the sport and opposite number Tom Herman has been phenomenal in the postseason and as an underdog too, so things could get mighty interesting down the stretch of this one.