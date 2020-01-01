Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

CFT Previews: Outback Bowl

By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2020, 7:32 AM EST
WHO: Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3)
WHAT: The 34th Outback Bowl
WHEN: January 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
THE SKINNY: PJ Fleck and Minnesota nearly rowed the boat to a Big Ten title shot before springing a few leaks down the stretch in division play. Regardless of falling shy of the goal of a Big Ten West Division championship, Fleck has Minnesota heading to the Outback Bowl full of confidence in what they can accomplish. Facing them will be an Auburn team led by freshman quarterback Bo Nix who is not at all short on confidence after his first season with the Tigers.

Nix has thrown for 2,366 yards and 15 touchdowns and run for 301 yards and seven touchdowns, so Minnesota will have to be concerned about keeping Nix from extending plays with his feet. For a defense that doesn’t exactly bring a tremendous amount of pressure up front, that could be a recipe for some unfortunate results for the upstart Gophers. It just so happens that Auburn could cause some big problems with their defensive front. The Tigers ranked third against the run in the SEC this season and allowed just nine touchdowns on the ground all year long. Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown are among the SEC leaders in tackles for a loss this season. Both players could have skipped the bowl game to focus on their future in the NFL, but both have confirmed they intend to play in the game.

They will hope to find a way to rattle the Big Ten’s leading passer (in yards per game), Tanner Morgan. The sophomore passed for 2,975 yards and 28 touchdowns with six interceptions this season, and he owns one of the highest completion percentages in the Big Ten. Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson each had over 1,000 yards catching a combined 131 passes from Morgan, and each accounted for 11 touchdown receptions in the process.

Minnesota’s offense is as balanced as they come, but whether that will be enough to hold off the Auburn defense may be a tall order for these Gophers. Auburn obliterated Purdue last year. Minnesota will at least keep things considerably closer this year.

THE PICK: Auburn 33, Minnesota 17

CFT Previews: Allstate Sugar Bowl

By Zach BarnettJan 1, 2020, 8:24 AM EST
WHO: No. 5 Georgia (11-2) vs. No. 7 Baylor (11-2)
WHAT: The 85th Allstate Sugar Bowl
WHEN: 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
THE SKINNY: Unlike last year, Georgia appears awake and into their Sugar Bowl experience. (Last year’s result might have something to do with that.) However, Georgia is down more than a dozen Bulldogs, including six starters.

This could — not likely, but could — be the college farewell for two key figures in Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. If so, they would leave on opposite notes as Rhule has executed one of the most impressive turnarounds in college football history, while Fromm has dipped from fifth in the SEC in passing efficiency after ranking second as a freshman and sophomore. After booking a 171 rating in 2018, Fromm has dipped to 140 this year, hitting 60 percent of his passes for just 7.4 yards an attempt with 22 touchdowns against five interceptions.

All five of Fromm’s picks came in two games; Georgia lost both games. There’s your game plan, Bears.

Charlie Brewer is expected to return to action for Baylor, which could be a good or bad thing, depending on which Brewer shows up. After averaging at least 9.5 yards an attempt in six of Baylor’s first eight games, Brewer topped 7.0 only once over the final five games.

Baylor led the Big 12 in pass efficiency defense, forcing 17 picks against just 13 touchdowns, and if the Bears can slow Georgia’s running game, expect Judge the Bear to lock his jaws on Uga in a low-scoring, hard-hitting affair.

THE PICK: Baylor 21, Georgia 14

CFT Previews: Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual

By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2020, 7:57 AM EST
WHO: Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3)
WHAT: The 106th Rose Bowl
WHEN: January 1st at 5:10 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
THE SKINNY: What better way to ring in a new year — heck, a new decade — than with ‘The Granddaddy of Them All?’ This year’s edition of Pac-12 vs. Big Ten under the afternoon glow in Southern California is particularly lovely as two regular visitors to the Rose Bowl meet for the first time in eight years.

“All the bowl games we’ve been able to go to, you appreciate and they’re great experiences. And yet this one is special,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst remarked at Media Day. “You know you’re going to face a great team. It’s in maybe the one of the best if not the best settings in all of football, nonetheless college football. And when we found out we had an opportunity to play in it, I was really excited for our players, because it is a heck of an experience. And now it’s our job coming up here where we’ve got to make the most of that.”

The Badgers are not going to surprise you by any means because they do so many of the fundamental things well. They run the ball behind Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor, who likely will cap off his record-breaking career in style out in Pasadena. Their offensive line is one of the best in the country and the defense ranks in the top 10 nationally in most major categories. While they inexplicably lost to Illinois earlier this season, they also won the Big Ten West and suffered their only two other losses to Playoff-bound Ohio State.

“They’re just the best team we’ve faced all year, without a doubt, in all phases, all areas,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said Monday. “They’re very well-coached. That’s a disciplined, tough football team that’s complemented with great athleticism, guys that have range, guys that can cover man-to-man. Guys that can play multiple schemes, multiple coverages, stunts and pressures. They present a lot of challenges and our guys are looking forward to that.”

Cristobal’s own team isn’t quite a mirror image of the opponent but they do take a number of traits from them, including building around both lines of scrimmage. Oregon’s offensive line features the best lineman in the country in sophomore left tackle Penei Sewell and have paved the way for a number of tailbacks as the year has worn on. They’ve also done a great job of protecting quarterback Justin Herbert, a potential first-round pick and Eugene native who is hoping to close out his days in a Ducks uniform with a win in the game that means just a little bit more to all involved.

The last time these two programs met on the hallowed ground under the San Gabriel Mountains, Russell Wilson nearly led an epic comeback over Chip Kelly’s Ducks but came up just short in a 45-38 thriller. Both defenses should make this one a lot lower scoring than that 2012 edition but we could see a similar back-and-forth between two of the most physical teams in the country facing off against each other. Oregon was slightly more consistent in 2019 than their Midwest counterparts though so they get the slight edge to ring in the New Year with a win and cap the season off in style.

THE PICK: Oregon 27, Wisconsin 24

CFT Previews: VRBO Citrus Bowl

By Zach BarnettJan 1, 2020, 7:07 AM EST
WHO: No. 14 Michigan (9-3) vs. No. 13 Alabama (10-2)
WHAT: The 74th VRBO Citrus Bowl
WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC
WHERE: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
THE SKINNY: The last time Alabama missed a BCS/New Year’s Six bowl, in 2010, the Crimson Tide went to the Citrus Bowl and licked their wounds by licking Michigan State, 49-7, as a springboard to two straight national titles. Shouldn’t we all be so lucky.

The Tide won’t beat Michigan 49-7, not with Mac Jones in for Tua Tagovailoa, but Alabama will have the full participation of all healthy players, which is a problem for Michigan. As we’ve seen time and again in the Jim Harbaugh era, Michigan can handle any program outside the elite, but they have trouble keeping with the elite of the elite. Even though this year’s Tide team took a year off from the elite, this roster is still among the best in the country.

Michigan won’t get boatraced, but they won’t win, either.

THE PICK: Alabama 41, Michigan 34