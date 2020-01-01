Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

College football Twitter’s favorite GIFs of the past decade

By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2020, 10:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

Happy new year, college football fans. Although the 2019 season still has some business to attend to before putting the final stamps on the college football season, a new year is now officially here. With 2020, we also brought a close to the past decade, which has been cause for celebration of the highs and lows of the past 10 years in all walks of life. You would have to be tiptoeing pretty carefully around the social media world to avoid running into a list of the top 10 moments, top 10 games, or top 10 players of the past decade in some form or another. We here at College Football Talk got in on the fun with a look at the all-decade team, for example.

One part of what makes College Football Twitter so fun is the GIFs that pop up every week of the season. College football has been full of brilliant memes and GIFs over the past decade, especially as Twitter became more and more mainstream. And with the abundance of moments over the past decade’s worth of games, with a transition from the BCS to the College Football Playoff and so much more, there was no shortage of GIFs that helped capture some of the top college football moments, both high and low and just funny.

I took to Twitter to randomly gather some of your favorite GIFs of the past decade, and there were a good number of responses worth relaying as we sit back and usher in 2020 with high hopes for more fun GIFs to come.

Pain to the Victors

There was this moment of panic from Michigan punter Will Hagerup against Ohio State in 2011…

Sticking with Michigan, who could forget this fan?

I promise this won’t all be about the misfortune of the Wolverines, but this post could not possibly have been constructed without South Carolina’s Jadeveon Clowney decapitating a Michigan player in the Outback Bowl to start 2013.

SMILE!

Sometimes you just know where to find the camera, as Ole Miss defensive end Breeland Speaks did after recovering a fumble in the Egg Bowl in 2017…

Virginia may be coming off a successful season in 2019, but the iconic image of the Cavaliers football program in the past decade is unquestionably this dejected fan as his Cavaliers failed to pull off an upset of Notre Dame in 2015.

Sad fans are always good for a few GIFS throughout the season, and sometimes they just have a smirk that says it all when the going gets tough.

And who could forget about this LSU fan?

Capturing the best and weirdest plays

Some of the best GIFs are the crazy plays that happen. Like when Rutgers threw a pick-six in the end zone against USF.

Or Ezekiel Elliot running Ohio State to victory over Alabama in the first College Football Playoff.

Personally, I feel this GIF is more iconic from the same inaugural season of the College Football Playoff in the other semifinal game. Sorry, Jameis Winston.

An assortment of memories

Some more GIFs with no additional context worth remembering…

This barely scratches the surface of all the internet gold to be found out there, so feel free to share your other favorite GIFs on Twitter.

Happy new year, college football fans. Keep those GIFs going in the new year.

Auburn honoring Pat Sullivan with special helmet in Outback Bowl

Auburn honors Pat Sullivan with his uniform number on the helmet for the Outback Bowl.
Auburn Athletics
By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2020, 12:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Auburn will kick off 2020 by honoring one of the all-time greats in program history. Auburn has replaced one logo from its helmet and added the No. 7 to pay tribute to the late Pat Sullivan. The helmet will be worn during today’s Outback Bowl against Minnesota.

The Auburn legend passed away on December 1, 2019.

Sullivan was a starting quarterback for Auburn from 1968 through 1971. Sullivan earned All-American status along with the Heisman Trophy and Walter Camp Award in 1971. He later went on to establish himself as a coach, first as an assistant at Auburn following his career in the NFL. He was the head coach at TCU from 1992 through 1997 and helped put the Horned Frogs on the map as a growing program that would pave an eventual path to the program being in and accepting an invite to the Big 12.

The other side of the Auburn football helmet will look the same with the standard Auburn logo.

Report: Oregon favorite to land Wake Forest transfer QB Jamie Newman

Oregon Jamie Newman
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2020, 10:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

When it comes to replacing Justin Herbert, it appears Oregon could very well turn to Jamie Newman.

Tuesday afternoon, Jamie Newman stunned most observers by announcing that he is entering the NCAA transfer database.  The surprising development would see the quarterback leave Wake Forest as a graduate transfer.

Not long after, it was reported that there is “mutual interest” between Newman and Oregon.  Not only that, the Ducks are reportedly the favorites to land the signal-caller.

As of yet, no other schools have been mentioned as possibilities.

Newman started 16 games at Wake, going 10-6 in those starts.  This season, Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.  He set a school record in 2019 by throwing a touchdown pass in 12 straight games.

The redshirt junior also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.

The 2020 campaign will be Newman’s final season of eligibility, so he will be a one-year rental for whichever FBC school lands him.

Death of 2020 Georgia Tech signee hit by freight train ruled a suicide

Georgia Tech train
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
1 Comment

The horrific death of a 2020 Georgia Tech signee by train has taken a turn toward the unimaginable.

Monday, Tech confirmed that Bryce Gowdy had died earlier in the day.  While the school didn’t reveal the cause of death, multiple media outlets reported that Gowdy died after being struck by a freight train in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Fla.  The accident occurred at around 4:06 a.m. local time Monday morning.

According to CNN.com, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s office has since ruled that Gowdy’s death was a suicide. It had previously been reported that “the pedestrian (Gowdy) jumped in front of the train.”

Homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Gowdy’s death.

Gowdy was set to begin classes at Tech Jan. 6.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” first-year head football coach Geoff Collins said in a statement Monday. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

Gowdy was a four-star member of Tech’s 2020 recruiting class. Only two signees in Collins’ class this cycle were rated higher than the 6-3, 210-pound Gowdy.

The wide receiver signed with the school in mid-December and was set to participate in spring practice.  And, again, he killed himself exactly one week before he was set to begin classes at Tech.

Sadly, this needs to be driven home.  Again.

Everybody needs help at some point.  Male or female, if you’ve gotten to that point, reach out for help.  It’s not a sign of weakness, it’s the ultimate sign of strength.  Talk to a family member, friend, co-worker, clergy, anyone.  If you’re too embarrassed to talk to someone you know, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is just a phone call away at 1-800-273-8255.

Just talk to someone.  Whether you believe it at the time or not, your life is worth it.

Transfer portal adds Clemson football player John Boyd

Clemson football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2020, 9:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

In the midst of prepping for another shot at a national championship, Clemson has seen a football personnel development.

According to ClemsonInsider.com, John Boyd has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The Stadium‘s Brett McMurphy is reporting the same as well.

The former website added that Boyd wasn’t on the travel roster for the playoff semifinal win over Ohio State.

Boyd was a two-star member of Clemson’s 2018 recruiting class.  The Georgia native didn’t see the field as a true freshman and took a redshirt.  This past season, he played in six games before apparently leaving the team.

LSU opened as a 5½-point favorite on Clemson to win the national championship.  That line has since moved to 6½ on a handful of sportsbooks.  Here’s to guessing this development won’t cause those needles to move.  At all.