Early ‘catch of the year’ submission gives Minnesota halftime lead on Auburn in Outback Bowl

Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson has taken the lead for the catch of the year in 2020, and it came in the final minute of the first half in the Outback Bowl. A one-handed snag in the back of the end zone to give Minnesota a 24-17 lead in the final minute of the half is a play you have to see to believe.

First day of 2020 and the catch of the year might have been made. pic.twitter.com/K0K19d4cI4 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 1, 2020

Catch of the year? https://t.co/IHC3knfoIg — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 1, 2020

Video replay was needed to uphold the call on the field, with no indisputable evidence strong enough to overturn the play.

No way he got that foot down. WELL ACTUALLY… https://t.co/210aiJWfZe — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 1, 2020

Auburn got off to a solid start with a defensive turnover and a quick three points. After Minnesota answered with a field goal, Noah Igbinoghene returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to regain the lead for the Tigers.

Noah Igbinoghene returns the kickoff to give Auburn a lead in Outback Bowl https://t.co/FWVTf527Oe — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 1, 2020

Minnesota then capitalized on a special teams error by Auburn by recovering a fumble on a punt. Three plays later, Mohamed Ibrahim broke loose for a 16-yard run to the end zone to even the game at 10-10 in the first quarter.

Minnesota took the lead in the second quarter with a 92-yard touchdown drive. On 4th and 2 from the Auburn 1, and after a pair of video replays nixed two touchdown rulings on successive plays, Seth Green completed a pass to Bryce Witham to put the Gophers in front for the first time.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix took advantage of a breakdown in Minnesota’s coverage for Auburn’s own fourth-down touchdown. Nix found a wide-open Sal Cannella over the middle with no defender anywhere near him. Canella easily reached the end zone to tie the game at 17-17 on the ensuing drive.