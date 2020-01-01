Getty Images

Georgia pulling away from Baylor at Sugar Bowl

By Zach BarnettJan 1, 2020, 10:30 PM EST
At the half before a half-empty Superdome, Georgia owns a 19-0 lead over Baylor.

Georgia is mixing in new players across its offense, and it showed in the first quarter. The Bulldogs’ first three drives covered just 14 yards and resulted in three punts, epitomized by a snap over Jake Fromm‘s head that Georgia was fortunate to recover for a 13-yard loss.

The Bulldogs’ fourth possession saw Fromm hit George Pickens for a 46-yard flea-flicker, leading to a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal and better things for the Georgia offense. In fact, Fromm and Pickens combined for 11 first-half completions for 165 yards and the game’s only touchdown, a 27-yard strike at the 12:28 mark of the second quarter.

In fact, 10 of Fromm’s first 13 completions went Pickens’ way, until Matt Landers snared a 16-yard touchdown grab with 1:51 left in the first half. (Georgia went for two after the score, unsuccessfully.) While Georgia manufactured 74 rushing yards on 21 carries, the Fromm-Pickens connection carried the offense; Fromm closed the half 14-of-19 for 190 yards.

Baylor’s offense picked up where it left off in its Big 12 Championship loss to Oklahoma.

Aside from one possession that penetrated to the Georgia 26 and ended in a tipped interception, the Bears have accomplished nothing offensively. Charlie Brewer went just 13-of-22 for 75 yards, while the running game supplemented that with 22 yards on 11 attempts. Baylor achieved seven first downs and went 3-of-8 on third down.

Demoted Texas OC Tim Beck takes same job at NC State

By John TaylorJan 1, 2020, 10:53 PM EST
Demoted at Texas, Tim Beck has officially moved on to another job.

Amidst speculation, North Carolina State confirmed Wednesday that Beck has been hired by Dave Doeren as his new offensive coordinator.  Beck will also serve as the Wolfpack’s quarterbacks coach.

“I am so excited to bring Tim Beck to NC State to run our offense,” said Doeren in a statement. “I have known Tim for over 20 years and know that he is a difference-maker who demonstrates what a leader, motivator, and connector is all about. He will take our offense and build it around the strengths of our personnel. It will be versatile, aggressive, and player-friendly.

“Tim has worked with some of the best offensive coaches in the game at both Ohio State and Texas and I look forward to seeing him run his stuff here. Since our time together at the University of Kansas I have wanted to work with him. He is also one of the best recruiters in college football.”

Beck spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Texas.  He was demoted following the end of the 2019 regular season and ultimately replaced by Ohio State’s Mike Yurcich.

In addition to Texas, Beck also served as the coordinator at Ohio State (2015-16) and Nebraska (2008-10).

“I’m thrilled about joining Coach Doeren’s staff at NC State and can’t wait to start working with our players,” said Beck. “Coach Doeren and I have known each other for years and I firmly believe the future is bright for the Wolfpack. I want to thank Athletic Director Boo Corrigan and Coach Doeren for presenting me with such an incredible opportunity. My family and I couldn’t be more excited about being part of the NC State family.”

Beck will replace Des Kitchings and George McDonald, who served as co-coordinators this past season.  McDonald will remain on the staff as wide receivers coach while also retaining the title of recruiting coordinator.  Kitchings has been let go and his running backs coach job will be assumed by Kurt Roper.

Mistakes doom Wisconsin as Oregon QB Justin Herbert caps off career with Rose Bowl victory

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2020, 8:43 PM EST
PASADENA, Calif. — The Granddaddy of Them All lived up to its billing. Again.

No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 6 Oregon staged yet another thrilling back-and-forth in the 106th Rose Bowl to ring in the new year in style as the Ducks emerged with an improbable 28-27 victory on a picture perfect afternoon turned evening under the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Rather fittingly, it was a pair of Oregonians who proved critical to securing the win. Eugene native Justin Herbert closed his career out in storybook fashion, capping off a campaign with a Pac-12 championship and a rose held high in the air after a memorable final start. Though the future NFL draft pick was far from his sharpest throwing the ball (14-of-20, 138 yards, 1 INT), it was the lanky signal-caller’s legs that proved to be the difference in the game as he surprisingly rushed for 29 yards and a trio of memorable touchdowns off the edge.

While he didn’t grow up next to Autzen Stadium like Herbert, fellow in-stater Brady Breeze likewise had an oversized impact on the final result. The safety was all over the field and found the end zone himself, taking advantage of a fumbled punt snap by one-handing the ball off the turf and returning it 31 yards to the house in the third quarter. He also forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that setup up the QB’s go-ahead scamper.

The duo’s MVP-caliber performances helped make up for a fairly mediocre effort overall for the Ducks offense. They took just three snaps in the third quarter (thanks in part to Breeze’s score) and were held to just 204 yards of total offense by the Badgers’ swarming unit on the other side.

Wisconsin will look back on this and marvel that they came up just short on the scoreboard — for a fourth straight Rose Bowl — as a result of that. They can only blame themselves however (though fans may have a bone to pick with the officiating) as they committed nine penalties in the game and turned the ball over four times. QB Jack Coan tossed one of those off an interception but was otherwise solid in throwing for 186 yards and a touchdown against a pretty stout group across the line.

Tailback Jonathan Taylor likely ended his time in Madison in disappointing fashion, as the junior wound up rushing for just 94 yards. Though he topped 2,000 yards for the second straight year, he also contributed a key fumble and failed to find the end zone on one of the sport’s biggest stages. His struggles as part of a ground game that was limited (3.7 yards per carry) were only part of the story for the Badgers on Wednesday evening but a familiar one in many of their four losses on the year.

While the disappointment was palpable for those in red, the elation after the clock hit zeros were very apparent on the joyous celebration on the Oregon sidelines. The senior class had been through three different head coaches before finally settling on Mario Cristobal, who concludes his second season with a conference title and a Rose Bowl. It’s hard to script things any better than that, especially for some of the locals on the roster who powered the program back to the top amid the green and yellow confetti falling at the home of college football’s most memorable venue.

Nick Saban: Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t revealed future plans

By John TaylorJan 1, 2020, 8:20 PM EST
Based on the public words of Nick Saban, the Tua Tagovailoa mystery will continue a little longer.

Wednesday, Alabama beat Michigan in the Citrus Bowl thanks to a fourth-quarter flurry.  Following the game, Saban was, again, asked about the future of the injured quarterback.  In response, the head coach put the ball in Tagovailoa’s hands to make a decision — while also making it clear that he and the football program will give the true junior all of the 411 in order for him to make an informed decision.

From ESPN.com:

That’s a decision that I think his family needs to make. And I’m sure when they make that decision, they’ll let everybody know. I think it’s our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint. And if there is any way that he could possibly be devalued because of his injury, what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future. But he’s been a great leader for us. He’s a great player on our team. He was elected captain of the team by his teammates. And we just want what’s best for him.

“I think that’s my job with all the players, is to make sure they get the right information from the right people about what their status is so that they can make a business decision about what they do for their future. And that’s what we’re going continue to do and we’re going to continue to do that for Tua and his family.

After hours and hours worth of ofttimes ominous speculation, Alabama announced in mid-November that Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with a dislocated right hip, an injury suffered in the first half of its rout of Mississippi State, and would miss the remainder of the 2019 season.  While Tagovailoa was ultimately able to attend what turned out to be Bama’s stunning loss to rival Auburn in late November that knocked the Crimson Tide out of the playoffs, the true junior had not yet publicly discussed how the injury would affect his future plans, or if it even would.

In an early December interview with Kirk Herbstreit, Tagovailoa indicated that he still hadn’t made a decision on his football future.

Regardless of when he makes what he described as a business decision in that interview, Tagovailoa, who also underwent surgery a second time in a year for a high-ankle sprain suffered a month prior to the hip injury, will again lean heavily on his family before taking his next step.

“I still gotta talk with my family about all this, see what their input is. Now is not the time to be making emotional decisions,” Tagovailoa explained in the December interview. “But now you gotta change into thinking as a businessman. You gotta make business decisions.”

For those curious, Tagovailoa did not have an insurance policy to protect against the loss of value should he drop in the draft.  He does, though, have an insurance policy, taken out through the university, that would protect him should the hip injury he suffered prematurely and permanently end his playing career.

That, though, is not expected.

Ohio State losing star CB Jeff Okudah to the draft

By John TaylorJan 1, 2020, 7:47 PM EST
In a move that will surprise no one, Ohio State has lost Jeff Okudah to the next level of football.

On Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Okudah said his goodbyes to the OSU football program as the talented cornerback is officially off to the 2020 NFL Draft.  Okudah is expected to be one of the top, if not the top, corners available.

“The Ohio State University has provided me with the adventure of a lifetime,” Okudah wrote. “From the time I arrived on campus as a 17-year-old, the city of Columbus accepted me as one of its own.  And together, we grew. …

“I couldn’t have imagined a better college experience.”

On the Player’s Tribune, Okudah also penned a touching letter to his mother.  In January of 2017, shortly after enrolling at OSU, Okudah’s mom lost her lengthy battle with lymphoma.

This past season, Okudah was a unanimous All-American selection.  He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Okudah is the second high-profile Buckeye to declare in the past two days.  Monday, running back JK Dobbins confirmed that he too is leaving OSU early.