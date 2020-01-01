Death of 2020 Georgia Tech signee hit by freight train ruled a suicide

The horrific death of a 2020 Georgia Tech signee by train has taken a turn toward the unimaginable.

Monday, Tech confirmed that Bryce Gowdy had died earlier in the day. While the school didn’t reveal the cause of death, multiple media outlets reported that Gowdy died after being struck by a freight train in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Fla. The accident occurred at around 4:06 a.m. local time Monday morning.

According to CNN.com, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s office has since ruled that Gowdy’s death was a suicide. It had previously been reported that “the pedestrian (Gowdy) jumped in front of the train.”

Homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Gowdy’s death.

Gowdy was set to begin classes at Tech Jan. 6.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” first-year head football coach Geoff Collins said in a statement Monday. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

Gowdy was a four-star member of Tech’s 2020 recruiting class. Only two signees in Collins’ class this cycle were rated higher than the 6-3, 210-pound Gowdy.

The wide receiver signed with the school in mid-December and was set to participate in spring practice. And, again, he killed himself exactly one week before he was set to begin classes at Tech.

Sadly, this needs to be driven home. Again.

Everybody needs help at some point. Male or female, if you’ve gotten to that point, reach out for help. It’s not a sign of weakness, it’s the ultimate sign of strength. Talk to a family member, friend, co-worker, clergy, anyone. If you’re too embarrassed to talk to someone you know, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is just a phone call away at 1-800-273-8255.

Just talk to someone. Whether you believe it at the time or not, your life is worth it.