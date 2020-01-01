No. 18 Minnesota upsets No. 12 Auburn in Outback Bowl for most wins since 1904

Minnesota sophomore Bryce Witham was far from a household name, even in the state of Minnesota. But bowl season can make a hero and a program legend out of anyone at any given moment. Williams entered the Outback Bowl with just one reception in two games this season. He ended the season with three catches, and his two receptions in the Outback Bowl could not have been more significant as No. 18 Minnesota (11-2) scored a 31-24 victory over No. 12 Auburn (9-4) in the Outback Bowl.
Witham caught his only touchdown of the season, and his fourth-down reception late in the fourth quarter helped to allow Minnesota to run out the clock on the Tigers. For Minnesota, the underdog mentality was well suited and perhaps there was no player better to thrive in the moment the way Witham did. Minnesota dominated Aubrun in the stat sheet with close to 500 yards of offense against a solid defensive team from the SEC. Auburn managed just 232 yards of offense, and just 56 of those yards came on the ground.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Morgan’s touchdowns were thrown to Tyler Johnson, who caught 12 passes for 204 yards. Young rising running back Mohamed Ibrahim led all players with 140 rushing yards, including some hard runs at the end of the game to pick up a first down and contribute to milking the clock in its entirety. Auburn’s Bo Nix was limited to 17-of-26 for 176 yards and a touchdown.
The win was Minnesota’s second striaght postseason bowl victory under PJ Fleck. It was also Minnesota’s first bowl victory over an SEC team since beating Alabama in the 2004 Music City Bowl. The Gophers have won each of their last three bowl games played, dating back to 2016. Minnesota’s 11 wins this season are the most for a single season since the Gophers won 13 games in 1904. Minnesota’s only other seasons with 10 or more wins came in 1900, 1903, 1905 and 2003.
Although this season may have fallen shy of playing for a Big Ten title in what has been a dream season for the Gophers, Minnesota continues to look to have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future of the program, beginning in 2020 as a rising contender in the Big Ten picture.
Minnesota will begin the 2020 season with high expectations. The season will begin at home against FAU in non-conference play on Thursday, Sept. 3. Auburn will begin its 2020 season two days later on Sept. 5 with a home game against Alcorn State.
The first matchup between Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban went the way of the Crimson Tide. After trailing by two at halftime, No. 13 Alabama (11-2) shut down No. 14 Michigan (9-4) in the second half of a 35-16 victory in the Citrus Bowl.
Mac Jones passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovialoa was on the field with Alabama’s captains for the coin flip but will now address his immediate future with a decision on coming back to taking a shot at the NFL looms while injured. Alabama’s running game was led by a brilliant effort by Najee Harris, who picked up two touchdowns and 136 yards against the Wolverines. Star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also presented some highlights among his six catches for 204 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown on Alabama’s first offensive play from scrimmage in the first quarter.
Michigan’s Shea Patterson certainly had his struggles, completing 17 of 37 passes for 233 yards and a pair of interceptions (the second coming on the final play of the game, however). Patterson’s first interception came on the first play after Michigan took over around midfield midway through the fourth quarter, with Alabama leading 28-16. Alabama finished off the drive with a soul-crushing touchdown in the final minute of the game.
This is the 9th consecutive season Alabama has recorded 11 wins in a season. This was obviously not where Alabama wanted to end the season, but the Crimson Tide remain as strong a threat for the playoff as ever going into the new season. Saban improved his postseason bowl season record to 15-10, including a 12-5 mark with Alabama. Harbaugh has fallen to just 1-4 in bowl games since his arrival in Ann Arbor, which will surely not help to turn back any narratives heading into next season.
Michigan and Alabama will each begin the 2020 season against an opponent from the Pac-12. Michigan will play a true road game when they head to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies on Sept. 5. On the same day, Alabama will take on USC in Arlington, TX.
A 57-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin as time expired in the first half has lifted Michigan to a 16-14 lead on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.
After forcing Michigan to a three-and-out on the first series of the game, Alabama struck quickly for a lead. Mac Jones completed a deep pass to Jerry Jeudy, who was able to coast to the goal line after his defender fell to the ground. It was quite an ominous start for the Wolverines after the first 90 seconds of play, but the Wolverines got things working well from that point on. After exchanging punts, Michigan evened the score with a seven-play, 85-yard drive. Shea Patterson ended the drive with a seven-yard pass to Nick Eubanks for a touchdown.
Alabama limiting the damage done by Michigan on the scoreboard despite giving up yardage was key. On Alabama’s final possession of the half, the Crimson Tide took a lead with an aerial display by running back Najee Harris. Haris lept over a Michigan defender and stretched the ball into the endzone for Alabama’s second lead of the game.
It looks like we have a pretty good game going into the second half. Will Michigan be able to pull the upset of the Crimson Tide, who were just over a touchdown favorite in the game?
Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson has taken the lead for the catch of the year in 2020, and it came in the final minute of the first half in the Outback Bowl. A one-handed snag in the back of the end zone to give Minnesota a 24-17 lead in the final minute of the half is a play you have to see to believe.
Video replay was needed to uphold the call on the field, with no indisputable evidence strong enough to overturn the play.
Auburn got off to a solid start with a defensive turnover and a quick three points. After Minnesota answered with a field goal, Noah Igbinoghene returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to regain the lead for the Tigers.
Minnesota then capitalized on a special teams error by Auburn by recovering a fumble on a punt. Three plays later, Mohamed Ibrahim broke loose for a 16-yard run to the end zone to even the game at 10-10 in the first quarter.
Minnesota took the lead in the second quarter with a 92-yard touchdown drive. On 4th and 2 from the Auburn 1, and after a pair of video replays nixed two touchdown rulings on successive plays, Seth Green completed a pass to Bryce Witham to put the Gophers in front for the first time.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix took advantage of a breakdown in Minnesota’s coverage for Auburn’s own fourth-down touchdown. Nix found a wide-open Sal Cannella over the middle with no defender anywhere near him. Canella easily reached the end zone to tie the game at 17-17 on the ensuing drive.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will have a new quarterback coach in 2020, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day did not have to look far to fill the vacancy. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, via Twitter, Ohio State will promote Corey Dennis to the role of QB coach.
Dennis had been holding the role of senior quality control for the offense at Ohio State. Dennis joined the Buckeyes coaching staff in 2016 as a graduate assistant working with the offense and the wide receivers. Dennis was promoted to senior quality control position in the summer of 2018. He took on the role when Urban Meyer shuffled a few things on the staff after firing former receivers coach Zach Smith. Dennis previously worked with receivers and quarterbacks and helped in preparing game plans for the offense. His familiarity with the passing game should lead to a smooth transition for the quarterback coaching situation in Columbus.
Former Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins certainly gave his stamp of approval.
The position on the staff opened up after co-offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich accepted a job offer at Texas and officially joined the coaching staff of the Longhorns after the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson. Yurcich also coached the quarterbacks at Ohio State in his position.