Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ohio State to promote from within for new QB coach

By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
1 Comment

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will have a new quarterback coach in 2020, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day did not have to look far to fill the vacancy. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, via Twitter, Ohio State will promote Corey Dennis to the role of QB coach.

Dennis had been holding the role of senior quality control for the offense at Ohio State. Dennis joined the Buckeyes coaching staff in 2016 as a graduate assistant working with the offense and the wide receivers. Dennis was promoted to senior quality control position in the summer of 2018. He took on the role when Urban Meyer shuffled a few things on the staff after firing former receivers coach Zach Smith. Dennis previously worked with receivers and quarterbacks and helped in preparing game plans for the offense. His familiarity with the passing game should lead to a smooth transition for the quarterback coaching situation in Columbus.

Former Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins certainly gave his stamp of approval.

The position on the staff opened up after co-offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich accepted a job offer at Texas and officially joined the coaching staff of the Longhorns after the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson. Yurcich also coached the quarterbacks at Ohio State in his position.

Michigan holds two-point advantage on Alabama in Citrus Bowl after 57-yard field goal

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2020, 2:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

A 57-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin as time expired in the first half has lifted Michigan to a 16-14 lead on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

After forcing Michigan to a three-and-out on the first series of the game, Alabama struck quickly for a lead. Mac Jones completed a deep pass to Jerry Jeudy, who was able to coast to the goal line after his defender fell to the ground. It was quite an ominous start for the Wolverines after the first 90 seconds of play, but the Wolverines got things working well from that point on. After exchanging punts, Michigan evened the score with a seven-play, 85-yard drive. Shea Patterson ended the drive with a seven-yard pass to Nick Eubanks for a touchdown.

Alabama limiting the damage done by Michigan on the scoreboard despite giving up yardage was key. On Alabama’s final possession of the half, the Crimson Tide took a lead with an aerial display by running back Najee Harris. Haris lept over a Michigan defender and stretched the ball into the endzone for Alabama’s second lead of the game.

It looks like we have a pretty good game going into the second half. Will Michigan be able to pull the upset of the Crimson Tide, who were just over a touchdown favorite in the game?

 

Early ‘catch of the year’ submission gives Minnesota halftime lead on Auburn in Outback Bowl

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2020, 2:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson has taken the lead for the catch of the year in 2020, and it came in the final minute of the first half in the Outback Bowl. A one-handed snag in the back of the end zone to give Minnesota a 24-17 lead in the final minute of the half is a play you have to see to believe.

Video replay was needed to uphold the call on the field, with no indisputable evidence strong enough to overturn the play.

Auburn got off to a solid start with a defensive turnover and a quick three points. After Minnesota answered with a field goal, Noah Igbinoghene returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to regain the lead for the Tigers.

Minnesota then capitalized on a special teams error by Auburn by recovering a fumble on a punt. Three plays later, Mohamed Ibrahim broke loose for a 16-yard run to the end zone to even the game at 10-10 in the first quarter.

Minnesota took the lead in the second quarter with a 92-yard touchdown drive. On 4th and 2 from the Auburn 1, and after a pair of video replays nixed two touchdown rulings on successive plays, Seth Green completed a pass to Bryce Witham to put the Gophers in front for the first time.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix took advantage of a breakdown in Minnesota’s coverage for Auburn’s own fourth-down touchdown. Nix found a wide-open Sal Cannella over the middle with no defender anywhere near him. Canella easily reached the end zone to tie the game at 17-17 on the ensuing drive.

Auburn honoring Pat Sullivan with special helmet in Outback Bowl

Auburn honors Pat Sullivan with his uniform number on the helmet for the Outback Bowl.
Auburn Athletics
By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2020, 12:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Auburn will kick off 2020 by honoring one of the all-time greats in program history. Auburn has replaced one logo from its helmet and added the No. 7 to pay tribute to the late Pat Sullivan. The helmet will be worn during today’s Outback Bowl against Minnesota.

The Auburn legend passed away on December 1, 2019.

Sullivan was a starting quarterback for Auburn from 1968 through 1971. Sullivan earned All-American status along with the Heisman Trophy and Walter Camp Award in 1971. He later went on to establish himself as a coach, first as an assistant at Auburn following his career in the NFL. He was the head coach at TCU from 1992 through 1997 and helped put the Horned Frogs on the map as a growing program that would pave an eventual path to the program being in and accepting an invite to the Big 12.

The other side of the Auburn football helmet will look the same with the standard Auburn logo.

College football Twitter’s favorite GIFs of the past decade

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2020, 10:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

Happy new year, college football fans. Although the 2019 season still has some business to attend to before putting the final stamps on the college football season, a new year is now officially here. With 2020, we also brought a close to the past decade, which has been cause for celebration of the highs and lows of the past 10 years in all walks of life. You would have to be tiptoeing pretty carefully around the social media world to avoid running into a list of the top 10 moments, top 10 games, or top 10 players of the past decade in some form or another. We here at College Football Talk got in on the fun with a look at the all-decade team, for example.

One part of what makes College Football Twitter so fun is the GIFs that pop up every week of the season. College football has been full of brilliant memes and GIFs over the past decade, especially as Twitter became more and more mainstream. And with the abundance of moments over the past decade’s worth of games, with a transition from the BCS to the College Football Playoff and so much more, there was no shortage of GIFs that helped capture some of the top college football moments, both high and low and just funny.

I took to Twitter to randomly gather some of your favorite GIFs of the past decade, and there were a good number of responses worth relaying as we sit back and usher in 2020 with high hopes for more fun GIFs to come.

Pain to the Victors

There was this moment of panic from Michigan punter Will Hagerup against Ohio State in 2011…

Sticking with Michigan, who could forget this fan?

I promise this won’t all be about the misfortune of the Wolverines, but this post could not possibly have been constructed without South Carolina’s Jadeveon Clowney decapitating a Michigan player in the Outback Bowl to start 2013.

SMILE!

Sometimes you just know where to find the camera, as Ole Miss defensive end Breeland Speaks did after recovering a fumble in the Egg Bowl in 2017…

Virginia may be coming off a successful season in 2019, but the iconic image of the Cavaliers football program in the past decade is unquestionably this dejected fan as his Cavaliers failed to pull off an upset of Notre Dame in 2015.

Sad fans are always good for a few GIFS throughout the season, and sometimes they just have a smirk that says it all when the going gets tough.

And who could forget about this LSU fan?

Capturing the best and weirdest plays

Some of the best GIFs are the crazy plays that happen. Like when Rutgers threw a pick-six in the end zone against USF.

Or Ezekiel Elliot running Ohio State to victory over Alabama in the first College Football Playoff.

Personally, I feel this GIF is more iconic from the same inaugural season of the College Football Playoff in the other semifinal game. Sorry, Jameis Winston.

An assortment of memories

Some more GIFs with no additional context worth remembering…

This barely scratches the surface of all the internet gold to be found out there, so feel free to share your other favorite GIFs on Twitter.

Happy new year, college football fans. Keep those GIFs going in the new year.