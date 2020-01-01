Getty Images

No. 6 Oregon, No. 8 Wisconsin trading blows as Granddaddy of Them All hits halftime

By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

PASADENA, Calif. — The Granddaddy of Them All didn’t wait long to prove once again why the Rose Bowl holds a special place in every college football fan’s heart.

Amid a glittering backdrop on a picture perfect Southern California day, No. 6 Oregon and No. 8 Wisconsin wasted no time trading blows in the 106th edition of the venerable bowl game. The Ducks struck first on the scoreboard but it was the Badgers who wound up with a 17-14 halftime lead in a thrilling start to the traditional Big Ten/Pac-12 battle.

Oregon QB Justin Herbert (81 yards passing) kicked things off by taking the ball off the coin toss and leading an opening drive that resulted in the Eugene native running it in for the first of his two first half touchdowns on the ground. While that was just the start that Mario Cristobal was hoping for in the game, the quick 7-0 lead lasted all of… 12 seconds.

That flip in momentum came courtesy of ace return man Aron Cruickshankwho took the ensuing kickoff 95 yards up the sideline and into the end zone. It was just the third ever kick return score in the game’s history and the second longest play overall. The Badgers didn’t let up from there either as linebacker Jack Sanborn (whose dad played for the Ducks) picked off a pass on the very next snap. UW eventually converted a field goal on the drive to electrify the red-clad faithful who made the trip West.

The Ducks kept things close thanks to their defense though. They forced a Jonathan Taylor (52 yards rushing on 11 carries) fumble and also saw corner Thomas Graham Jr. come down with a pick to setup a second touchdown. Wisconsin eventually got things going in the final few minutes though, using a late pass interference call to pave the way for Quintez Cephus to haul in an 11 yard strike from signal-caller Jack Coan (88 yards passing).

Needless to say, this has been a very fun back-and-forth game between two very physical teams. The last time they met at the 2012 Rose Bowl they staged a classic that came right down to the wire and have so far given every indication that a similar outcome may be in store for the second half — albeit slightly lower scoring than that Chip KellyRussell Wilson shootout.

Mistakes doom Wisconsin as Oregon QB Justin Herbert caps off career with Rose Bowl victory

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2020, 8:43 PM EST
1 Comment

PASADENA, Calif. — The Granddaddy of Them All lived up to its billing. Again.

No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 6 Oregon staged yet another thrilling back-and-forth in the 106th Rose Bowl to ring in the new year in style as the Ducks emerged with an improbable 28-27 victory on a picture perfect afternoon turned evening under the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Rather fittingly, it was a pair of Oregonians who proved critical to securing the win. Eugene native Justin Herbert closed his career out in storybook fashion, capping off a campaign with a Pac-12 championship and a rose held high in the air after a memorable final start. Though the future NFL draft pick was far from his sharpest throwing the ball (14-of-20, 138 yards, 1 INT), it was the lanky signal-caller’s legs that proved to be the difference in the game as he surprisingly rushed for 29 yards and a trio of memorable touchdowns off the edge.

While he didn’t grow up next to Autzen Stadium like Herbert, fellow in-stater Brady Breeze likewise had an oversized impact on the final result. The safety was all over the field and found the end zone himself, taking advantage of a fumbled punt snap by one-handing the ball off the turf and returning it 31 yards to the house in the third quarter. He also forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that setup up the QB’s go-ahead scamper.

The duo’s MVP-caliber performances helped make up for a fairly mediocre effort overall for the Ducks offense. They took just three snaps in the third quarter (thanks in part to Breeze’s score) and were held to just 204 yards of total offense by the Badgers’ swarming unit on the other side.

Wisconsin will look back on this and marvel that they came up just short on the scoreboard — for a fourth straight Rose Bowl — as a result of that. They can only blame themselves however (though fans may have a bone to pick with the officiating) as they committed nine penalties in the game and turned the ball over four times. QB Jack Coan tossed one of those off an interception but was otherwise solid in throwing for 186 yards and a touchdown against a pretty stout group across the line.

Tailback Jonathan Taylor likely ended his time in Madison in disappointing fashion, as the junior wound up rushing for just 94 yards. Though he topped 2,000 yards for the second straight year, he also contributed a key fumble and failed to find the end zone on one of the sport’s biggest stages. His struggles as part of a ground game that was limited (3.7 yards per carry) were only part of the story for the Badgers on Wednesday evening but a familiar one in many of their four losses on the year.

While the disappointment was palpable for those in red, the elation after the clock hit zeros were very apparent on the joyous celebration on the Oregon sidelines. The senior class had been through three different head coaches before finally settling on Mario Cristobal, who concludes his second season with a conference title and a Rose Bowl. It’s hard to script things any better than that, especially for some of the locals on the roster who powered the program back to the top amid the green and yellow confetti falling at the home of college football’s most memorable venue.

Nick Saban: Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t revealed future plans

Nick Saban Tua Tagovailoa
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2020, 8:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Based on the public words of Nick Saban, the Tua Tagovailoa mystery will continue a little longer.

Wednesday, Alabama beat Michigan in the Citrus Bowl thanks to a fourth-quarter flurry.  Following the game, Saban was, again, asked about the future of the injured quarterback.  In response, the head coach put the ball in Tagovailoa’s hands to make a decision — while also making it clear that he and the football program will give the true junior all of the 411 in order for him to make an informed decision.

From ESPN.com:

That’s a decision that I think his family needs to make. And I’m sure when they make that decision, they’ll let everybody know. I think it’s our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint. And if there is any way that he could possibly be devalued because of his injury, what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future. But he’s been a great leader for us. He’s a great player on our team. He was elected captain of the team by his teammates. And we just want what’s best for him.

“I think that’s my job with all the players, is to make sure they get the right information from the right people about what their status is so that they can make a business decision about what they do for their future. And that’s what we’re going continue to do and we’re going to continue to do that for Tua and his family.

After hours and hours worth of ofttimes ominous speculation, Alabama announced in mid-November that Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with a dislocated right hip, an injury suffered in the first half of its rout of Mississippi State, and would miss the remainder of the 2019 season.  While Tagovailoa was ultimately able to attend what turned out to be Bama’s stunning loss to rival Auburn in late November that knocked the Crimson Tide out of the playoffs, the true junior had not yet publicly discussed how the injury would affect his future plans, or if it even would.

In an early December interview with Kirk Herbstreit, Tagovailoa indicated that he still hadn’t made a decision on his football future.

Regardless of when he makes what he described as a business decision in that interview, Tagovailoa, who also underwent surgery a second time in a year for a high-ankle sprain suffered a month prior to the hip injury, will again lean heavily on his family before taking his next step.

“I still gotta talk with my family about all this, see what their input is. Now is not the time to be making emotional decisions,” Tagovailoa explained in the December interview. “But now you gotta change into thinking as a businessman. You gotta make business decisions.”

For those curious, Tagovailoa did not have an insurance policy to protect against the loss of value should he drop in the draft.  He does, though, have an insurance policy, taken out through the university, that would protect him should the hip injury he suffered prematurely and permanently end his playing career.

That, though, is not expected.

Ohio State losing star CB Jeff Okudah to the draft

Ohio State Jeff Okudah
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2020, 7:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

In a move that will surprise no one, Ohio State has lost Jeff Okudah to the next level of football.

On Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Okudah said his goodbyes to the OSU football program as the talented cornerback is officially off to the 2020 NFL Draft.  Okudah is expected to be one of the top, if not the top, corners available.

“The Ohio State University has provided me with the adventure of a lifetime,” Okudah wrote. “From the time I arrived on campus as a 17-year-old, the city of Columbus accepted me as one of its own.  And together, we grew. …

“I couldn’t have imagined a better college experience.”

On the Player’s Tribune, Okudah also penned a touching letter to his mother.  In January of 2017, shortly after enrolling at OSU, Okudah’s mom lost her lengthy battle with lymphoma.

This past season, Okudah was a unanimous All-American selection.  He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Okudah is the second high-profile Buckeye to declare in the past two days.  Monday, running back JK Dobbins confirmed that he too is leaving OSU early.

Alabama score 21 unanswered for runaway Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2020, 4:40 PM EST
5 Comments

The first matchup between Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban went the way of the Crimson Tide. After trailing by two at halftime, No. 13 Alabama (11-2) shut down No. 14 Michigan (9-4) in the second half of a 35-16 victory in the Citrus Bowl.

Mac Jones passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovialoa was on the field with Alabama’s captains for the coin flip but will now address his immediate future with a decision on coming back to taking a shot at the NFL looms while injured.  Alabama’s running game was led by a brilliant effort by Najee Harris, who picked up two touchdowns and 136 yards against the Wolverines. Star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also presented some highlights among his six catches for 204 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown on Alabama’s first offensive play from scrimmage in the first quarter.

Michigan’s Shea Patterson certainly had his struggles, completing 17 of 37 passes for 233 yards and a pair of interceptions (the second coming on the final play of the game, however). Patterson’s first interception came on the first play after Michigan took over around midfield midway through the fourth quarter, with Alabama leading 28-16. Alabama finished off the drive with a soul-crushing touchdown in the final minute of the game.

This is the 9th consecutive season Alabama has recorded 11 wins in a season. This was obviously not where Alabama wanted to end the season, but the Crimson Tide remain as strong a threat for the playoff as ever going into the new season. Saban improved his postseason bowl season record to 15-10, including a 12-5 mark with Alabama. Harbaugh has fallen to just 1-4 in bowl games since his arrival in Ann Arbor, which will surely not help to turn back any narratives heading into next season.

Michigan and Alabama will each begin the 2020 season against an opponent from the Pac-12. Michigan will play a true road game when they head to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies on Sept. 5. On the same day, Alabama will take on USC in Arlington, TX.