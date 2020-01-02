After extended weather delay, Cincinnati leading Boston College in Birmingham Bowl

A day of departures at Notre Dame continues as Cole Kmet has taken an early leave of Notre Dame. Like the first, this one would qualify as a surprise.

In mid-November, Kmet indicated that he would be returning to Notre Dame in 2020. At the time, the tight end stated that he plans “on coming back and playing baseball in the spring, and then being here for my senior season.” When asked if his plans could change, Kmet, who would’ve been one of the top tight ends available for the 2020 NFL Draft, stated that “I don’t really see that changing right now.”

The key words there were “right now” as, in the here and now, those plans have done a complete 180-degree turn as Kmet announced on Twitter that he is leaving the Fighting Irish early for the draft.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision because while I am ready for the NFL, I was not sure I was ready to say goodbye to Notre dame,” Kmet wrote. “It is hard to say goodbye to so many amazing people.

“However, the University of Notre Dame provides its students with the tools necessary to leave South Bend and make a positive impact on the world. Declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft is the first step in that direction. I do so with great faith that Notre Dame has prepared me to succeed and make my own impact in this exciting next stage of life.”

Thank You Notre Dame☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/IDCVJoUIMh — Cole Kmet (@ColeKmet) January 2, 2020

A broken collarbone cost Kmet the first five games of the 2019 season. Despite missing what would be nearly half of an entire regular season, Kmet finished second on the Irish in receptions (43), receiving yards (515) and receiving touchdowns (six).

Kmet is the second Irish player to leave early. New Year’s Eve, running back Tony Jones confirmed that he is entering this April’s draft.

Those decisions came shortly after Notre Dame wrapped up its 2019 campaign with a Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State.