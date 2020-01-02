After extended weather delay, Cincinnati leading Boston College in Birmingham Bowl

For the second year in a row, Boston College had to sit through a weather delay early on in their bowl game. Unlike a year ago, when The First Responder Bowl between Boston College and Boise State was called off after a lengthy delay, the Birmingham Bowl did eventually resume play. After a delay of about 92 minutes, the Birmingham Bowl resumed midway through the first quarter. At halftime, Cincinnati is in full control of the Eagles with a 17-0 advantage at the break.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has run for both touchdowns scored so far in the game, helping the American runners-up to dominate on the ground. Ridder has rushed for 56 yards, with Michael Warren II adding 53 yards. Boston College, playing without star running back AJ Dillon, has struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Bearcats. Boston College has been held to just 28 rushing yards as a team.
Halftime will be abbreviated due to the earlier weather delay.
Just days after suffering a blow in the Class of 2021 with the decommitment of a five-star quarterback, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is welcoming a new QB to the Sooners this year. Four-star quarterback Chandler Morris gave his commitment to the Sooners for the Class of 2020 on Thursday, bringing a close to his own recruiting process that once seemed to be following his dad to Arkansas.
Chandler Morris is the son fo Chad Morris, the former Arkansas head coach who now holds the position of offensive coordinator at Auburn. The younger Morris had previously been committed to Arkansas when his father was still the head coach. When Arkansas decided to make a coaching change, however, Chandler Morris decided to re-evaluate his recruiting position. A door to Oklahoma remained open as the Sooners never filled a spot in the current recruiting class with a quarterback, but a spot was left open in case Morris had a change of heart. Auburn felt like a possibility as well, but the Tigers are currently in a decent spot with its quarterback position with Bo Nix coming off his freshman season.
Morris could step right into the thick of the quarterback competition in Norman once he eventually arrives on campus. With Jalen Hurts moving on, Oklahoma will be looking to the younger quarterback options for 2020. In addition to Morris, Oklahoma also has five-star Spencer Rattler and four-star Tanner Mordecai looking to prove worthy of the starting job.
Naturally, Morris made his commitment on live television by putting on an Oklahoma cap and giving the “Horns Down” hand gesture for the camera.
In addition to Auburn, Morris is believed to have chosen Oklahoma over USC and Virginia Tech.
Transfer portal season never really stops, but this is the time of year when decisions about playing futures are most abundant. On Thursday, Michigan State linebacker Edward Warinner reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal.
What’s interesting to note is the family connection Warinner has. He is the son of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, a former Michigan State assistant who currently is a part of Michigan’s coaching staff in Ann Arbor.
Whether this family connection with the big brother rival means anything is unknown, but it is always something to keep in mind once a player enters the transfer portal. By entering the transfer portal, Warinner is free to have contact with any other college football program looking to recruit him. Warinner may also withdraw his name from the portal at any time and stay in East Lansing in the green and white. Warinner joins a growing list of Michigan State players who have taken advantage of the transfer portal since the end of the season as the program appears to be at a bit of a crossroads in terms of stability.
Warinner was a redshirt freshman in 2019 and played in seven games as a special teams contributor. Warinner had been noted as a hard-worker on the Michigan State special teams scout team in 2018 when he was redshirting for the Spartans.
Wariner has three years of eligibility remaining, but he will have to sit out the 2020 season at any other FBS school due to NCAA transfer rules. Once eligible again in 2021, Warinner will have two seasons of football left at his disposal.
A day of departures at Notre Dame continues as Cole Kmet has taken an early leave of Notre Dame. Like the first, this one would qualify as a surprise.
In mid-November, Kmet indicated that he would be returning to Notre Dame in 2020. At the time, the tight end stated that he plans “on coming back and playing baseball in the spring, and then being here for my senior season.” When asked if his plans could change, Kmet, who would’ve been one of the top tight ends available for the 2020 NFL Draft, stated that “I don’t really see that changing right now.”
The key words there were “right now” as, in the here and now, those plans have done a complete 180-degree turn as Kmet announced on Twitter that he is leaving the Fighting Irish early for the draft.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision because while I am ready for the NFL, I was not sure I was ready to say goodbye to Notre dame,” Kmet wrote. “It is hard to say goodbye to so many amazing people.
“However, the University of Notre Dame provides its students with the tools necessary to leave South Bend and make a positive impact on the world. Declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft is the first step in that direction. I do so with great faith that Notre Dame has prepared me to succeed and make my own impact in this exciting next stage of life.”
A broken collarbone cost Kmet the first five games of the 2019 season. Despite missing what would be nearly half of an entire regular season, Kmet finished second on the Irish in receptions (43), receiving yards (515) and receiving touchdowns (six).
Kmet is the second Irish player to leave early. New Year’s Eve, running back Tony Jones confirmed that he is entering this April’s draft.
Those decisions came shortly after Notre Dame wrapped up its 2019 campaign with a Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State.
Todd Lyght has left Notre Dame, but he isn’t leaving the coaching profession.
Following up on rumors that had surfaced throughout the day, Notre Dame confirmed that Lyght is leaving the football program. Lyght, who played his college football at Notre Dame, had spent the past five seasons as his alma mater’s cornerbacks coach.
“I’d like to thank Todd for his years of service to his alma mater,” said Kelly in a statement. “He has been a valuable part of our staff and his impact as both a player and coach here at Notre Dame will be lasting. As he leaves the university to pursue future endeavors, I’m grateful for everything Todd contributed, and we wish him, Stefanie, and their family nothing but the best.”
Lyght had moved his family out to California last year. In an interview with IrishSportsDaily, Lyght cited a desire to be closer to wife and kids as the reason for stepping down.
“My kids are at the age now where I need to be around for their development and their growth,” he said. “I’m really excited about the future, not only for myself, but for my children, so it’s a really exciting time in my life.”
According to Lyght, he plans to continue coaching. As to where, that is an unknown at the moment.
Prior to Notre Dame, Lyght was the assistant defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-14). He was also a defensive intern at Oregon (2011-12) and the defensive backs coach at national high school power Bishop Gorman (2009-10).
As a player, Lyght was a two-time consensus All-American in 1989 and again in 1990. His eight interceptions in the former season are the third-highest total in school history.