Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After today, Army football has a new defensive general.

On its Twitter account Thursday, Army announced that Nate Woody has been hired as Jeff Monken’s new defensive coordinator. Woody replaces John Loose, who the program announced will stay on the coaching staff and has been elevated to assistant head coach.

Loose had just completed his first season as coordinator.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nate Woody to the Army Team,” said Monken in a statement. “Nate is a veteran coach that has led some of the nation’s top defenses year in and year out. Having faced his defenses in the past and seeing the production of his defensive units throughout his career, I am excited to have him leading our men at West Point.”

Woody spent the 2019 season as a defensive analyst at Michigan. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at both Georgia Tech (2018) and Appalachian State (2013-17). He was also the coordinator at FCS Wofford from 2000-12.

This past season Army football was tied for 41st nationally in scoring defense (23 points per game). They were also 31st in total defense (342.3 yards per game).

Army is coming off its first bowl-less season since 2015. They also lost to rival Navy in November after winning three in a row.