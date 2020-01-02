CFT Previews: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

WHO: Boston College (6-6) vs. No. 21 Cincinnati (10-3)
WHAT: The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
WHEN: January 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Legion Field in Birmingham, AL
THE SKINNY: Boston College is in a pretty tough spot in their bowl matchup this season. After scratching together one last win just to wiggle into the postseason, the Eagles will take on one of the best Group of Five programs in No. 21 Cincinnati without their head coach and without their top offensive player. Steve Addazio has been removed as head coach and is already setting up shop for another program. And running back AJ Dillon is opting to sit out of the bowl season and focus on his NFL future. That leaves a struggling offensive program looking for an identity against a team that plays some decent defense.
Look for David Bailey to pick up the slack on the ground, as he has proven to be worthy of the opportunity already this season. Bailey has accounted for 816 rushing yards already this season and will be the main running option for Boston College in the bowl game with Dillon not playing. Sophomore quarterback Dennis Grosel has had some encouraging moments in relief of the injured Anthony Brown, but his season has not ended on a positive note in the box score.
Cincinnati has no such concerns about their status coming into this final game of the season. Dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder is healthy and gives the Bearcats offense an extra dynamic to create an advantage. And running back Michael Warren is dependable for some good production on the ground against the Eagles. Both play a huge role for Cincinnati in the running game, where Cincinnati may have their best chance to secure a 12th win for the first time since 2009.
THE PICK: Cincinnati 30, Boston College 13