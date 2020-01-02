Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

CFT Previews: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

By Kevin McGuireJan 2, 2020, 8:14 AM EST
WHO: Boston College (6-6) vs. No. 21 Cincinnati (10-3)
WHAT: The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
WHEN: January 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Legion Field in Birmingham, AL
THE SKINNY: Boston College is in a pretty tough spot in their bowl matchup this season. After scratching together one last win just to wiggle into the postseason, the Eagles will take on one of the best Group of Five programs in No. 21 Cincinnati without their head coach and without their top offensive player. Steve Addazio has been removed as head coach and is already setting up shop for another program. And running back AJ Dillon is opting to sit out of the bowl season and focus on his NFL future. That leaves a struggling offensive program looking for an identity against a team that plays some decent defense.

Look for David Bailey to pick up the slack on the ground, as he has proven to be worthy of the opportunity already this season. Bailey has accounted for 816 rushing yards already this season and will be the main running option for Boston College in the bowl game with Dillon not playing.  Sophomore quarterback Dennis Grosel has had some encouraging moments in relief of the injured Anthony Brown, but his season has not ended on a positive note in the box score.

Cincinnati has no such concerns about their status coming into this final game of the season. Dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder is healthy and gives the Bearcats offense an extra dynamic to create an advantage. And running back Michael Warren is dependable for some good production on the ground against the Eagles. Both play a huge role for Cincinnati in the running game, where Cincinnati may have their best chance to secure a 12th win for the first time since 2009.

THE PICK: Cincinnati 30, Boston College 13

Report: Cleveland Browns have ‘strong interest’ in Urban Meyer

Cleveland Browns Urban Meyer
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 2, 2020, 11:20 AM EST
Once again, the Cleveland Browns and Urban Meyer are connected on the latest spinning of the coaching carousel.  Whether an actual connection is made is another matter entirely.

In December of both 2015 (HERE) and 2018 (HERE), Meyer was mentioned as a possibility as the Browns searched for a new head coach.  In 2020, the Browns are, in what’s become a seemingly annual tradition, once again searching for a new coach.  And, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the NFL organization has “strong” interest in the former Ohio State and Florida head coach.

Feldman, though, isn’t the only one connecting the Ohio native to one of the two NFL jobs in his home state.

The 55-year-old Meyer has never coached in the NFL.  The current FOX college football analyst has also left his last two coaching jobs because of health-related issues.

Meyer’s past words would seem to indicate that the NFL isn’t even remotely an option.  From Yahoo! Sports in December of 2018:

For all the Packers fans tweeting about Meyer going there, don’t bother. He said he could never work in the NFL, as his extreme tendencies wouldn’t mesh with a job where losing four times a season is celebrated as a success. Meyer went 54-4 in Big Ten play during his seven seasons at Ohio State.

“I could never work at a place … I see some of these guys’ records because the NFL is so even,” he said. “Some of these guys, their record is 74-58. I could never do that.

The perpetually-inept Browns have lost 34 games the past three seasons, including 10 this past year.  Meyer lost 32 games in his 17 seasons as a college football head coach.

“Never say never” the old mantra states.  In this case, never seems apt.

Oklahoma football sees the No. 1 QB in the Class of 2021 decommit

Oklahoma football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 2, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
I’m guessing this probably isn’t what the Oklahoma football program would’ve preferred as the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020.

In June of 2019, Brock Vandagriff, the top quarterback in the Class of 2021, committed to Oklahoma.  A little over six months later, the Georgia high schooler announced on Twitter that he has decided to decommit from the Sooners.

“These last couple of months have brought to my attention how hard it is going to be for me to attend college so far away from home,” Vandagriff wrote. “I would like to thank Coach Riley, Coach Beamer, Coach Hill and the rest of the football staff at Oklahoma for the opportunity.

“With that being said, I will be decommitting and opening my recruitment back up. No interviews please. Please respect my decision. Thank you.”

Not only is Vandagriff the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021, he’s also the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 8 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Prior to committing to Oklahoma last summer, OU was one of six finalists that included Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

Jalen Hurts, OU’s starter in 2019 and a Heisman Trophy finalist, is out of eligibility and will be moving on.  Tanner Mordecai, a four-star signee in 2018, served as Hurts’ primary backup this past season.  Spencer Rattler, a five-star 2019 signee who was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in that year’s class, saw action this past season and will return in 2020 as well.

As of yet, Oklahoma hasn’t added a quarterback to its 2020 signing class.

College Football Bowl Preview: Your Jan. 2 Viewer’s Guide

College Football Bowl Preview
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 2, 2020, 8:48 AM EST
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Jan. 2 bowl menu, one that features just a pair of post-holiday games.

CFT Previews: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 2, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
WHO: Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)
WHAT: The 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
WHEN: January 2nd at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
THE SKINNY: After ringing in the New Year with some college football, why not recover from the festivities with… some more college football?

You can start with the Hoosiers, who are playing in their third bowl game in the last five seasons as Tom Allen continues to do a great job in Bloomington elevating the program’s level of consistency. The team has posted marks not seen in nearly three decades and are searching for their first bowl win since 1991 to cap it all off. Remarkably (or not, given their history) this is the first time IU has ever played in the postseason in the state of Florida and they’ll get to do so against an SEC opponent to boot.

One of the Sunshine State natives who have led the way for Indiana is star wideout Whop Philyor, a speedster who is dynamite with the ball in his hands. He’s done a great job putting up numbers despite injuries at the quarterback position, though veteran Peyton Ramsey has finished the season strong behind center. Though Allen is a defensive-minded head coach, it’s clear the Hoosiers are led by their typically high-flying offense to win games and make up for any shortcomings (especially against the run) they have on that other side of the ball.

As for Tennessee, few teams have done a 180 quite like the Vols have this season. A 1-4 start that included home losses to Georgia State and BYU led many to write off Jeremy Pruitt amid calls for a mid-year firing. The second-year head coach has righted the ship, however, and lost just twice since October rolled around (to Alabama and Georgia) and won their final five games. The competition level hasn’t been great, to be fair, but the group that earned this bowl berth look hardly anything like the one that was stuck in a malaise to start the year.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano leads the offense after quite the up-and-down season on Rocky Top. The one-time future under center was benched for freshmen, had to take over due to injury and then eventually earned his job back down the stretch. He forms quite a connection with wideout Jauan Jenningswho will be suspended for the first half but is still worth watching in the second. Defensively, safety Nigel Warrior is both aptly named and the one guy to keep an eye on as he roams the secondary.

All in all, it should be a pretty evenly-matched football game between two surging teams. Turnovers figure to be key to whoever emerges victorious as a result of that so, despite UT being able to run the ball fairly well in this one, the Hoosiers get the job done in the end with a key stop and long touchdown in the fourth quarter for elusive win No. 9.

THE PICK: Indiana 28, Tennessee 27