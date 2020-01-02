Memo to those sending the mother of Clemson running Travis Etienne threats: It’s just a game. And it just doesn’t mean that much more.
A week from this coming Monday, Clemson will face LSU for the 2019 College Football Playoff championship. Etienne, a native of Louisiana, is the ACC Tigers’ leading rusher and one of the top backs in the game.
Earlier this week, Etienne’s mother, Donnetta Etienne, wrote on Twitter that her family has been “getting all kinds of threats.”
In an interview with the Greenville News, Donnetta Etienne expounded on her social media post.
“One person said we had less than 24 hours to get out of Louisiana,” she said. “I didn’t take it serious; I just got off social media.
“LSU fans are kind of over-the-top. We have nothing against LSU; it’s not LSU, it’s LSU fans. They have a big desire for LSU to win the game. The only thing I didn’t like about it is it’s not Travis playing LSU, it’s Clemson playing LSU. But LSU fans started going crazy, and we haven’t even played the game yet.”
Again, LSU “fans” making the threats, it’s just a game. “It Just Means More” doesn’t give tacit approval to make social-media threats. Being a decent human being would seemingly do the same, but whatever.
Once again, the Cleveland Browns and Urban Meyer are connected on the latest spinning of the coaching carousel. Whether an actual connection is made is another matter entirely.
In December of both 2015 (HERE) and 2018 (HERE), Meyer was mentioned as a possibility as the Browns searched for a new head coach. In 2020, the Browns are, in what’s become a seemingly annual tradition, once again searching for a new coach. And, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the NFL organization has “strong” interest in the former Ohio State and Florida head coach.
Feldman, though, isn’t the only one connecting the Ohio native to one of the two NFL jobs in his home state.
The 55-year-old Meyer has never coached in the NFL. The current FOX college football analyst has also left his last two coaching jobs because of health-related issues.
Meyer’s past words would seem to indicate that the NFL isn’t even remotely an option. From Yahoo! Sports in December of 2018:
For all the Packers fans tweeting about Meyer going there, don’t bother. He said he could never work in the NFL, as his extreme tendencies wouldn’t mesh with a job where losing four times a season is celebrated as a success. Meyer went 54-4 in Big Ten play during his seven seasons at Ohio State.
“I could never work at a place … I see some of these guys’ records because the NFL is so even,” he said. “Some of these guys, their record is 74-58. I could never do that.
The perpetually-inept Browns have lost 34 games the past three seasons, including 10 this past year. Meyer lost 32 games in his 17 seasons as a college football head coach.
“Never say never” the old mantra states. In this case, never seems apt.
I’m guessing this probably isn’t what the Oklahoma football program would’ve preferred as the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020.
In June of 2019, Brock Vandagriff, the top quarterback in the Class of 2021, committed to Oklahoma. A little over six months later, the Georgia high schooler announced on Twitter that he has decided to decommit from the Sooners.
“These last couple of months have brought to my attention how hard it is going to be for me to attend college so far away from home,” Vandagriff wrote. “I would like to thank Coach Riley, Coach Beamer, Coach Hill and the rest of the football staff at Oklahoma for the opportunity.
“With that being said, I will be decommitting and opening my recruitment back up. No interviews please. Please respect my decision. Thank you.”
Not only is Vandagriff the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021, he’s also the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 8 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Prior to committing to Oklahoma last summer, OU was one of six finalists that included Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
Jalen Hurts, OU’s starter in 2019 and a Heisman Trophy finalist, is out of eligibility and will be moving on. Tanner Mordecai, a four-star signee in 2018, served as Hurts’ primary backup this past season. Spencer Rattler, a five-star 2019 signee who was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in that year’s class, saw action this past season and will return in 2020 as well.
As of yet, Oklahoma hasn’t added a quarterback to its 2020 signing class.
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Jan. 2 bowl menu, one that features just a pair of post-holiday games.
WHO: Boston College (6-6) vs. No. 21 Cincinnati (10-3)
WHAT: The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
WHEN: January 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Legion Field in Birmingham, AL
THE SKINNY: Boston College is in a pretty tough spot in their bowl matchup this season. After scratching together one last win just to wiggle into the postseason, the Eagles will take on one of the best Group of Five programs in No. 21 Cincinnati without their head coach and without their top offensive player. Steve Addazio has been removed as head coach and is already setting up shop for another program. And running back AJ Dillon is opting to sit out of the bowl season and focus on his NFL future. That leaves a struggling offensive program looking for an identity against a team that plays some decent defense.
Look for David Bailey to pick up the slack on the ground, as he has proven to be worthy of the opportunity already this season. Bailey has accounted for 816 rushing yards already this season and will be the main running option for Boston College in the bowl game with Dillon not playing. Sophomore quarterback Dennis Grosel has had some encouraging moments in relief of the injured Anthony Brown, but his season has not ended on a positive note in the box score.
Cincinnati has no such concerns about their status coming into this final game of the season. Dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder is healthy and gives the Bearcats offense an extra dynamic to create an advantage. And running back Michael Warren is dependable for some good production on the ground against the Eagles. Both play a huge role for Cincinnati in the running game, where Cincinnati may have their best chance to secure a 12th win for the first time since 2009.
THE PICK: Cincinnati 30, Boston College 13