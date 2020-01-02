Memo to those sending the mother of Clemson running Travis Etienne threats: It’s just a game. And it just doesn’t mean that much more.

A week from this coming Monday, Clemson will face LSU for the 2019 College Football Playoff championship. Etienne, a native of Louisiana, is the ACC Tigers’ leading rusher and one of the top backs in the game.

Earlier this week, Etienne’s mother, Donnetta Etienne, wrote on Twitter that her family has been “getting all kinds of threats.”

We from Louisiana. We are getting all kind of threats. Sad but true. God is in control. Nothing can penetrate the blood of Jesus..We are blessed‼️ — Donnetta Etienne (@DonnettaEtienne) December 30, 2019

In an interview with the Greenville News, Donnetta Etienne expounded on her social media post.

“One person said we had less than 24 hours to get out of Louisiana,” she said. “I didn’t take it serious; I just got off social media.

“LSU fans are kind of over-the-top. We have nothing against LSU; it’s not LSU, it’s LSU fans. They have a big desire for LSU to win the game. The only thing I didn’t like about it is it’s not Travis playing LSU, it’s Clemson playing LSU. But LSU fans started going crazy, and we haven’t even played the game yet.”

Again, LSU “fans” making the threats, it’s just a game. “It Just Means More” doesn’t give tacit approval to make social-media threats. Being a decent human being would seemingly do the same, but whatever.