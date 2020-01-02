Once again, the Cleveland Browns and Urban Meyer are connected on the latest spinning of the coaching carousel. Whether an actual connection is made is another matter entirely.

In December of both 2015 (HERE) and 2018 (HERE), Meyer was mentioned as a possibility as the Browns searched for a new head coach. In 2020, the Browns are, in what’s become a seemingly annual tradition, once again searching for a new coach. And, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the NFL organization has “strong” interest in the former Ohio State and Florida head coach.

I’m hearing that the #Browns have strong interest in former #OhioState head coach Urban Meyer, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2020

Feldman, though, isn’t the only one connecting the Ohio native to one of the two NFL jobs in his home state.

"I don't think he winds up as the Dallas Cowboys head coach. I think Cleveland would be an interesting situation to watch with Urban Meyer."

—@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/ThWopkTR6Z — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 2, 2020

The 55-year-old Meyer has never coached in the NFL. The current FOX college football analyst has also left his last two coaching jobs because of health-related issues.

Meyer’s past words would seem to indicate that the NFL isn’t even remotely an option. From Yahoo! Sports in December of 2018:

For all the Packers fans tweeting about Meyer going there, don’t bother. He said he could never work in the NFL, as his extreme tendencies wouldn’t mesh with a job where losing four times a season is celebrated as a success. Meyer went 54-4 in Big Ten play during his seven seasons at Ohio State. “I could never work at a place … I see some of these guys’ records because the NFL is so even,” he said. “Some of these guys, their record is 74-58. I could never do that.

The perpetually-inept Browns have lost 34 games the past three seasons, including 10 this past year. Meyer lost 32 games in his 17 seasons as a college football head coach.

“Never say never” the old mantra states. In this case, never seems apt.