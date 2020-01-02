For Devin Asiasi, his time at UCLA has officially come to an end.

New Year’s Day, Asiasi took to Twitter to announce that, “after much prayer and discussions with my loved ones,” he has decided to forego his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. “This decision was not easy because while it has been a dream to play in the NFL, leaving the Bruin family behind made the decision difficult,” the tight end wrote. “But, I am excited for this next step in my life.”

This past season, Devin Asiasi was second amongst UCLA players in receiving yards (641) and receiving touchdowns, while he was third in receptions (44). The redshirt junior’s 14.6 yards per catch was tops on the team as well.

Asiasi actually began his career at Michigan. He transferred from the Wolverines in February of 2017, landing with the Bruins a month later.

Asiasi finishes his time at the collegiate level with 789 yards and six touchdowns on 52 receptions.